BBC
Scott Parker: Bournemouth sack head coach after 9-0 defeat by Liverpool
Bournemouth have sacked boss Scott Parker after Saturday's 9-0 defeat by Liverpool, four games into the season. After the loss, Parker, 41, said he was "not surprised" and said the team was "ill-equipped at this level". "In order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as...
Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit
The transfer window enters its final days and hours but Manchester United have made a huge move by confirming a deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag now reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.That could be it for United, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled. His agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if...
BBC
Antony: Manchester United agree £80m deal for Ajax winger
Manchester United have agreed a deal with Ajax for Brazil winger Antony. It is understood United will pay an initial fee of £80.75m, with a further £4.25m in add-ons. The 22-year-old is due to arrive in Manchester to complete a medical within the next 48 hours. Antony would...
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Aubameyang, Kane, Ronaldo, De Jong, Carrasco, Gallagher, James, Luiz, Gakpo
Chelsea will follow up the £70m signing of Leicester City's French defender Wesley Fofana, 21, by pushing to get the transfer of Barcelona's Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, over the line. The Blues also want to sign Everton's 21-year-old English winger Anthony Gordon this week. (Guardian) Tottenham boss Antonio...
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs West Ham: Irons get bounce, Villans deflection dejection
Pablo Fornals’ deflected strike gave West Ham United its first goal and points of the season in a 1-0 defeat of Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday. David Moyes’ men had lost three matches to start the season and looked second-best for the first half-hour or so at Villa Park.
BBC
Micah Richards column: Ex-Aston Villa defender says Steven Gerrard will turn it around
I'm a firm believer that fans have every right to voice frustration if their team dip below the levels expected, but I thought the reaction at the end of Aston Villa's home defeat by West Ham on Sunday was a little bit over the top. The Premier League season is...
SB Nation
Tuchel happy with ‘mentality’, ‘individual behaviors’ show by 10-man Chelsea
Mentality has been an operative word this season for Thomas Tuchel, even during preseason, when he was worried about where his players were after some sad showings during the USA Tour. But things have improved in that regard, and it was the one thing that Tuchel was not concerned with...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Brighton protects unbeaten start; Milan clubs play
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Brighton is the big surprise after the first four rounds of the Premier League, with Graham Potter's team taking its unbeaten record to Fulham at the start of a midweek round of games. Brighton has three wins — against Manchester United, West Ham and in-form Leeds — and a draw so far and has only conceded one goal. The south-coast club is defying expectations following the sale of two key players during the offseason — Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Chelsea visits Southampton and welcomes back defender Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, even if midfielder Conor Gallagher starts a ban of his own after his red card in the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. In other games, Leeds hosts Everton and Brentford visits Crystal Palace.
Champions League Teams Guide | Group A | Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge
Groups have been drawn and LFCTR are here to give you a summary of each group and side. First part is Group B, which has Atletico Madrid, Porto, Bayer Leverkusen, and Club Brugge.
UEFA・
BBC
Liverpool Edge Hill: Historic railway site gains heritage protection
What is said to be the cradle of railway travel has been earmarked as a nationally important archaeological site after a long campaign. The government recognition for Edge Hill Engine Station in Liverpool crowns 40 years of work by volunteers. Opening in 1830 as the first locomotive terminus, it was...
