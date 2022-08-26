ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit

The transfer window enters its final days and hours but Manchester United have made a huge move by confirming a deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag now reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.That could be it for United, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled. His agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if...
Antony: Manchester United agree £80m deal for Ajax winger

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Ajax for Brazil winger Antony. It is understood United will pay an initial fee of £80.75m, with a further £4.25m in add-ons. The 22-year-old is due to arrive in Manchester to complete a medical within the next 48 hours. Antony would...
MATCHDAY: Brighton protects unbeaten start; Milan clubs play

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Brighton is the big surprise after the first four rounds of the Premier League, with Graham Potter's team taking its unbeaten record to Fulham at the start of a midweek round of games. Brighton has three wins — against Manchester United, West Ham and in-form Leeds — and a draw so far and has only conceded one goal. The south-coast club is defying expectations following the sale of two key players during the offseason — Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Chelsea visits Southampton and welcomes back defender Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, even if midfielder Conor Gallagher starts a ban of his own after his red card in the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. In other games, Leeds hosts Everton and Brentford visits Crystal Palace.
