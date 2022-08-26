ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Plateauberfests 2nd annual event coming soon

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Plateau Brewing Co. is a locally-owned, Texas-centric Brewery and beer distribution operation rooted deep in West Texas and the business’s second annual Plateauberfest event is coming back to San Angelo in September. Plateauberfest takes a West Texas spin on the traditional German Oktoberfest. Attendees can look forward to a variety of […]
Real Estate: So Country It Comes With a Chicken Coop

SAN ANGELO, TX — Come check out this remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom on 0.33 acres. There are 2 living areas with an amazing fireplace with a rock wall featured in the den.  The remodel includes:  Removal of a wall to create an open and fresh concept. New Kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, plumbing fixtures and new appliances Remodeled bathrooms with new bathtub and tile, new commodes, sinks and fixtures Electric box was updated and there are new switches and outlets.  A new roof was installed in 2021. The house was repainted, new flooring, new fans and light fixtures. Plenty of…
Is Pumpkin Spice A Texas Thing? The Answer Is Surprising

Living in West Texas where the weather is still very summerlike, it is just harder to get in the mood for pumpkin spice, even though the rest of the country is going crazy over it. Here, with temperatures in the 90's every day, it still just seems more appropriate to have a nice cold iced tea or margarita. Does anyone around here even know someone who is crazy about pumpkin spice?
Animal Shelter must be evacuated-Dogs need temporary fosters

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Paws has sent out an urgent message to the community searching for help in finding temporary fosters for 250 pets before Thursday, September 1, 2022. According to the City of San Angelo, the animal shelter will be temporarily closing due to an issue with roaches. Brian Groves, a communications […]
Right on Time: Start of Dove Season Heavy Rain Headed to West Texas

SAN ANGELO – Heavy rain is in the forecast this week for most of West Texas just in time for the beginning of dove season and the unofficial end-of-summer Labor Day Weekend. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo say heavy rain and flooding will be the major concern with rounds of thunderstorms which will develop each day mostly during the afternoon hours beginning Tuesday.
San Angelo Police Searching for Missing Teen

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police are still searching for a missing San Angelo teen Monday. According the SAPD website, 15-year-old Norberto Gonzales was last seen around noon Sunday and is possibly in danger. Gonzales is described as 5'6" tall, weighing about 140 lbs with black hair and brown...
San Angelo ISD High School After School Bus Transportation To Begin September 6th

San Angelo ISD will begin after school bus transportation for high school students, grades 9-12, at Central High School, Central High School on Oakes, and Lake View High School, starting Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The District will provide transportation after the school day for high school students from September 6 - December 16, 2022. SAISD plans to release updates as we work to resolve the ongoing bus driver shortage.
Currently unsolved cold cases in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are currently four unsolved cold cases originating from San Angelo, Texas listed on the San Angelo Police Department’s website. 1984 Murder of Ronald Lewis HearnAt the time of his death, Lewis Hearn was a senior at Central High School and was looking forward to graduating and possibly joining the armed […]
Tom Green County jail logs: August 29, 2022

Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
SAPD searching for possibly endangered minor

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department is searching for a minor who may be in danger. Norberto Gonzales is a 15-year-old who stands 5’6″, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen midday Sunday between 12 and 1 p.m. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please […]
SAPD looking for a missing man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The SAPD is searching for a man who has been missing since he was last seen on August 10 at around 11 p.m. Eric Talton is a 31-year-old who stands 5’10” and is around 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts […]
SAPD investigating Champion Lane drive-by shooting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD is investigating a potential drive-by shooting that took place early Thursday evening. Police say that officers were dispatched to a residence on Champion Lane with reports of shots being fired toward a vehicle. Officers learned that the suspect’s vehicle was gone prior to their arrival. No injuries were reported. SAPD […]
