Plateauberfests 2nd annual event coming soon
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Plateau Brewing Co. is a locally-owned, Texas-centric Brewery and beer distribution operation rooted deep in West Texas and the business’s second annual Plateauberfest event is coming back to San Angelo in September. Plateauberfest takes a West Texas spin on the traditional German Oktoberfest. Attendees can look forward to a variety of […]
Local hairstylist brings textured hair care to the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Having curly or textured hair is a challenge especially if you don’t know how to take care of it, and finding someone who’s an expert to show you how to take care of it is hard to come by especially in rural areas. A hairstylist in San Angelo has made it her […]
What to do in San Angelo: A look into September
Take a look at what events are happening from September 1st through 4th:
Real Estate: So Country It Comes With a Chicken Coop
SAN ANGELO, TX — Come check out this remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom on 0.33 acres. There are 2 living areas with an amazing fireplace with a rock wall featured in the den. The remodel includes: Removal of a wall to create an open and fresh concept. New Kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, plumbing fixtures and new appliances Remodeled bathrooms with new bathtub and tile, new commodes, sinks and fixtures Electric box was updated and there are new switches and outlets. A new roof was installed in 2021. The house was repainted, new flooring, new fans and light fixtures. Plenty of…
Is Pumpkin Spice A Texas Thing? The Answer Is Surprising
Living in West Texas where the weather is still very summerlike, it is just harder to get in the mood for pumpkin spice, even though the rest of the country is going crazy over it. Here, with temperatures in the 90's every day, it still just seems more appropriate to have a nice cold iced tea or margarita. Does anyone around here even know someone who is crazy about pumpkin spice?
Are Twin Buttes In San Angelo A Volcano? No, BUT…
Last week, drought conditions caused the exposure of 113 million year old dinosaur tracks at, appropriately named, Dinosaur Valley State Park in the city of Glen Rose. Hearing this, made me curious. I always wondered if the Twin Buttes in San Angelo had ever been a volcano. Then I googled...
Animal Shelter must be evacuated-Dogs need temporary fosters
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Paws has sent out an urgent message to the community searching for help in finding temporary fosters for 250 pets before Thursday, September 1, 2022. According to the City of San Angelo, the animal shelter will be temporarily closing due to an issue with roaches. Brian Groves, a communications […]
Right on Time: Start of Dove Season Heavy Rain Headed to West Texas
SAN ANGELO – Heavy rain is in the forecast this week for most of West Texas just in time for the beginning of dove season and the unofficial end-of-summer Labor Day Weekend. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo say heavy rain and flooding will be the major concern with rounds of thunderstorms which will develop each day mostly during the afternoon hours beginning Tuesday.
Portion of College Hills Boulevard to close Aug. 29th
Heads up for the road closure on College Hills Boulevard today:
San Angelo Police Searching for Missing Teen
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police are still searching for a missing San Angelo teen Monday. According the SAPD website, 15-year-old Norberto Gonzales was last seen around noon Sunday and is possibly in danger. Gonzales is described as 5'6" tall, weighing about 140 lbs with black hair and brown...
San Angelo ISD High School After School Bus Transportation To Begin September 6th
San Angelo ISD will begin after school bus transportation for high school students, grades 9-12, at Central High School, Central High School on Oakes, and Lake View High School, starting Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The District will provide transportation after the school day for high school students from September 6 - December 16, 2022. SAISD plans to release updates as we work to resolve the ongoing bus driver shortage.
Currently unsolved cold cases in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are currently four unsolved cold cases originating from San Angelo, Texas listed on the San Angelo Police Department’s website. 1984 Murder of Ronald Lewis HearnAt the time of his death, Lewis Hearn was a senior at Central High School and was looking forward to graduating and possibly joining the armed […]
SAPD: avoid Knickerbocker and South Bryant due to police activity
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has put out an alert to avoid the area of Knickerbockers and South Bryant due to police activity. At this time, the reason or what is taking place is currently unknown. Concho Valley Homepage will update as information becomes available. You can be the first to know […]
Tom Green County jail logs: August 29, 2022
Over the past 72 hours, 52 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
SAPD searching for possibly endangered minor
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department is searching for a minor who may be in danger. Norberto Gonzales is a 15-year-old who stands 5’6″, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen midday Sunday between 12 and 1 p.m. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please […]
Central Texas parents share their story after teen son dies due to suspected overdose
KYLE, Texas — Officials reported three Hays CISD students have died in just a month after taking pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl. 17-year-old Kevin McConville was one of them. His mom found him dead in his room on Aug. 3. For his parents Shannon and Darren McConville, it was unimaginable.
SAPD looking for a missing man
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The SAPD is searching for a man who has been missing since he was last seen on August 10 at around 11 p.m. Eric Talton is a 31-year-old who stands 5’10” and is around 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on his whereabouts […]
SAPD investigating Champion Lane drive-by shooting
SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAPD is investigating a potential drive-by shooting that took place early Thursday evening. Police say that officers were dispatched to a residence on Champion Lane with reports of shots being fired toward a vehicle. Officers learned that the suspect’s vehicle was gone prior to their arrival. No injuries were reported. SAPD […]
San Angelo businessman arrested for felony theft of property
The Sheriff's Office says this is Velez's fourth arrest for a felony theft offense since April.
