Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home save energy?
Hot summer days can mean high electricity bills. People want to stay comfortable without wasting energy and money. Maybe your household has fought over the best strategy for cooling your space. Which is more efficient: running the air conditioning all summer long without break, or turning it off during the day when you’re not there to enjoy it?
How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist
It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
Ever heard of a dynamite tree? It's a tree built to kill.
The planet never ceases to provide things that leave us in awe.
I’m a home inspector – the red flags we always look for and four things buyers need to do before purchasing a house
BUYING a home can be stressful and take time, but it's important to not rush through the process or you risk missing potential red flags. A home inspection is your chance to learn more about the property you want to buy, and especially whether there are any hidden faults. Skip...
Woman who noticed her garden furniture in her neighbour's garden deals with it in 'most British way' possible
Confrontation and being British don’t pair well, as one woman expertly demonstrated when she noticed her neighbours had stolen her garden furniture… twice. Watch the moment unfold below:. When Lia Hatzakis, a 29-year-old YouTuber from Warwick, noticed her recently purchased garden table set was missing two chairs, she...
Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious
I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
Interior designers share the 10 biggest mistakes people make when decorating a living room
From incorrect couch placement to rugs that are the wrong size, here are some common design mishaps you could be making in your home.
A Charming 200-Square-Foot Apartment on Paris’s Left Bank
You might assume that a 200-square-foot apartment would be the home of a student on a budget or maybe a short-term rental for travelers. This apartment, however, belongs to a successful businesswoman who lives outside of Paris and was in need of a small pied-à-terre in the capital. Pauline Lorenzi-Boisrond was commissioned to renovate the studio on the rue du Cherche-Midi. “She comes to Paris regularly for work but she had grown tired of impersonal hotel rooms where she can't leave her things from one visit to the next,” Pauline, the interior designer and founder of Studio Ett Hem, explains. “She wanted her own little suite in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés area.” Ett hem means “house” in Swedish. It is indeed a fitting name for a designer tasked with overcoming the limitations of the space to bring out its homey charms.
This Is What a 97-Square-Foot Apartment In Paris Looks Like
Everyone dreams of moving into a romantic Parisian apartment with a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower, but as one TikTok clip proves, expectations don’t always match with reality. TikTok user @shump_ has revealed what it’s really like to live in the City of Lights. It’s not all glitz...
Pilot Shows Hidden Compartment Found on Planes Complete With Bunk Beds
The room featured 12 beds and was hidden underneath the main cabin, as shown in the video with over 600,000 views.
People on Their Feet for 8+ Hours Are Obsessed with These 'Extremely Comfortable' Sneakers — and They're on Sale
You'll never understand the importance of comfortable shoes until you're stuck on your feet for eight or more hours a day. Whether that's for walking around an amusement park or working long shifts, having good footwear is a necessity — and right now, you can get your hands (or shall we say feet) on a stylish and supportive shoe on sale at Amazon.
The Owner Of A Bernese Mountain Dog With Only Days To Live Asked Reddit For Snow, And The Internet Came Through
A Calgary Redditor knew their Bernese Mountain Dog wasn't going to make it to winter, so he reached out to the internet for a snow miracle. Redditor u/canadianbuilt told r/Calgary that their 11-and-a-half-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog Brooke had only a couple more days left on this Earth and asked if anyone knew a place that could provide her some snow.
Interior designers reveal 17 popular trends they wish would disappear
From all-white interiors to accent walls, here are some of the most popular home trends that interior designers wish people would stop following.
Don’t throw away tissue boxes – they make the best kitchen storage & your plastic bags will never get out of control
IT’S never good to let things go to waste. Whether it’s food, clothing, or household products, it’s best to make the most use out of what we already have. According to Readers' Digest, there are a few things that most of us throw out prematurely when we could really be using them for so much more.
How to Paint Behind a Toilet—Without Removing the Tank
The bathroom is probably one of the most-used rooms in your home—even your guests make frequent use of your bathroom—so it's important to keep it clean and updated, at least so you don't resent all the time sent there. Fortunately, keeping your bathroom looking updated doesn't have to entail a major bathroom upgrade: Often a completely new paint color is enough to revitalize a room, making it look refreshing and exciting. Unlike paint projects in other rooms, though, in the bathroom you must consider the fact that you have to figure out how to paint behind the toilet.
I’m an interior design pro – 7 ‘style sins’ to avoid in your living room and the mistake that makes your home look cheap
HOW you keep your home can say a lot about you, but there might be some small oversights which are making it look cluttered and tacky. Interior design experts have unveiled the top sins which are making your living room look cheaper. The interior design experts at Domain have shared...
I’m a gardening expert and this simple trick will mean you can always revive brown leaves on your houseplants
HOUSEPLANTS are hard to keep alive, particularly with the soaring temperatures of summer. But they will quickly tell you if you're doing a bad job with drooping stems and browning leaves. These signs don't spell the end for your beloved greenery as the experts have a hack to pull them...
I’m a gardening expert – the reason you lawn has yellow patches over summer & 3 simple fixes
WE often blame dry weather when it comes to grass turning straw-like and discolored. However, the most common causes of lawn discoloration involve wet weather, and a mistake you're making when mowing your grass. Lawn experts at Toolstation have shared their top tips for maintaining a luscious green garden. “If...
5 DIY above-ground pool deck ideas on a budget
These above-ground pool deck ideas on a budget will suit anyone who has a bit of DIY skill and wants to make their above-ground pool area that little bit nicer. Of course, there's nothing wrong with just placing an inflatable above-ground pool on your lawn or patio, it will still do the job. But if you're a little more design-conscious and want the pool area to enhance your backyard, then building a deck around it will make a dramatic difference.
