Ars Technica

Does turning the air conditioning off when you’re not home save energy?

Hot summer days can mean high electricity bills. People want to stay comfortable without wasting energy and money. Maybe your household has fought over the best strategy for cooling your space. Which is more efficient: running the air conditioning all summer long without break, or turning it off during the day when you’re not there to enjoy it?
ELECTRONICS
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
ANIMALS
Architectural Digest

A Charming 200-Square-Foot Apartment on Paris’s Left Bank

You might assume that a 200-square-foot apartment would be the home of a student on a budget or maybe a short-term rental for travelers. This apartment, however, belongs to a successful businesswoman who lives outside of Paris and was in need of a small pied-à-terre in the capital. Pauline Lorenzi-Boisrond was commissioned to renovate the studio on the rue du Cherche-Midi. “She comes to Paris regularly for work but she had grown tired of impersonal hotel rooms where she can't leave her things from one visit to the next,” Pauline, the interior designer and founder of Studio Ett Hem, explains. “She wanted her own little suite in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés area.” Ett hem means “house” in Swedish. It is indeed a fitting name for a designer tasked with overcoming the limitations of the space to bring out its homey charms.
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

People on Their Feet for 8+ Hours Are Obsessed with These 'Extremely Comfortable' Sneakers — and They're on Sale

You'll never understand the importance of comfortable shoes until you're stuck on your feet for eight or more hours a day. Whether that's for walking around an amusement park or working long shifts, having good footwear is a necessity — and right now, you can get your hands (or shall we say feet) on a stylish and supportive shoe on sale at Amazon.
SHOPPING
digg.com

The Owner Of A Bernese Mountain Dog With Only Days To Live Asked Reddit For Snow, And The Internet Came Through

A Calgary Redditor knew their Bernese Mountain Dog wasn't going to make it to winter, so he reached out to the internet for a snow miracle. Redditor u/canadianbuilt told r/Calgary that their 11-and-a-half-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog Brooke had only a couple more days left on this Earth and asked if anyone knew a place that could provide her some snow.
ANIMALS
BHG

How to Paint Behind a Toilet—Without Removing the Tank

The bathroom is probably one of the most-used rooms in your home—even your guests make frequent use of your bathroom—so it's important to keep it clean and updated, at least so you don't resent all the time sent there. Fortunately, keeping your bathroom looking updated doesn't have to entail a major bathroom upgrade: Often a completely new paint color is enough to revitalize a room, making it look refreshing and exciting. Unlike paint projects in other rooms, though, in the bathroom you must consider the fact that you have to figure out how to paint behind the toilet.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Homes

5 DIY above-ground pool deck ideas on a budget

These above-ground pool deck ideas on a budget will suit anyone who has a bit of DIY skill and wants to make their above-ground pool area that little bit nicer. Of course, there's nothing wrong with just placing an inflatable above-ground pool on your lawn or patio, it will still do the job. But if you're a little more design-conscious and want the pool area to enhance your backyard, then building a deck around it will make a dramatic difference.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

