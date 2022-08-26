ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Five things to know about Brewers call-up Garrett Mitchell

The Milwaukee Brewers drafted Garrett Mitchell with the 20th overall pick in 2020. Many believed that Mitchell would be taken within the first five picks. However, many teams were scared away by the fact that he is a Type-1 diabetic. Once known as juvenile diabetes, Type-1 diabetes presents itself early in one’s life. As a result of the disease, the pancreas does not produce any insulin. Symptoms of Type-1 diabetes include:
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Pedro Martinez sends World Series message to Mets’ aces

Pedro Martinez’s tenure with the New York Mets is not remembered as fondly as his time with the Boston Red Sox. Part of that is down to the lack of championships, and Martinez is apparently still bothered by that. Martinez was one of many former Mets players at Citi...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls out Gleyber Torres for bad error

The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, 4–3. Starting pitcher Frankie Montas gave up four earned runs on eight hits across 6.0 innings. All four runs came courtesy of homers, with the final blow coming off the bat of Shohei Ohtani, who drove in Mike Trout to give the Angels a two-run lead in the bottom of the 5th inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions

Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals Writer Asks An October Question

The St. Louis Cardinals have been riding high ever since they acquired starters Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery at the trade deadline. Both have been godsends so far for St. Louis. But as we get closer to the final month of the season, the Cardinals look like a team that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Ken Griffey Jr.
Person
Dino Ebel
Person
Dave Righetti
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Lou Collier
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Andy Pettitte
Person
Mark Derosa
Yardbarker

Cameron Young rejects LIV Golf, will stay with PGA Tour

While growing competitor LIV Golf continues to poach golfers to add to their roster, one of the PGA's rising stars is staying put. During Sunday's Tour Championship, rookie of the year favorite Cameron Young told reporters he's sticking with the PGA Tour. "Frankly, I have decided to stay," Young said....
GOLF
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant unloads on ex-NBA player who fell for fake report about Nets

Kevin Durant is breaking the ankles this week of a 57-year-old retiree. Ex-NBA center Olden Polynice, who played in the league for 15 total seasons from 1987 to 2003, got duped by a fake report that was recently put out by notorious Twitter parody account Ballsack Sports. A joke tweet from the account claimed that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had an incident with head coach Steve Nash. The tweet said that Irving referred to Nash’s MVPs as “Kobe [Bryant]’s MVP trophies” during a team dinner at Nash’s house (Nash won NBA MVP in 2004-05 and 2005-06 over Bryant, among others).
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy