Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Bitcoin Aug. 30 chart alert—Bulls working to stabilize price
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are again a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Tuesday. Bulls this...
kitco.com
CME Group launches Euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a statement from Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equity and FX Products at CME Group, the...
kitco.com
Bitcoin price holds support at $20K as the crypto market struggles to gain momentum
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Data from TradingView shows that bulls managed to claw their way back above support at $20,000 during the...
kitco.com
Iran and Russia make moves to allow cryptos to be used as payments for imports
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin confirmed the development with local news outlets, saying that the new regulations have...
RELATED PEOPLE
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
kitco.com
Ethereum co-founder on the noise surrounding the Merge and the mistake to avoid with Web3
(Kitco News) There will be a lot of noise surrounding Ethereum's upcoming Merge, with many people trying to take advantage of the situation, warned Anthony Di Iorio, the founder of Ethereum, Decentral, and Jaxx Liberty. The Ethereum Merge, which will transition the network from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, is considered by...
kitco.com
A full audit of Tether’s reserves is still months away, says company’s CTO
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The revelation came from the project’s chief technology officer Paolo Ardonio during an interview on Friday in which...
Comments / 0