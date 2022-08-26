ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M star reacts to Desmond Howard picking Aggies to win national title

Desmond Howard recently picked Texas A&M to win it all. Not just the SEC. The national title. For all their success over the years and decades, the Aggies haven’t won a national championship since 1939. So All-SEC junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson is taking Howard’s prediction with a grain of salt, imploring his teammates to put in the work over the next four months so Texas A&M has a shot to make Howard look good.
CBS19

REPORTS: Haynes King will be A&M's starting QB

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from 2018. Former Longview Lobo Haynes King has reportedly been named the Texas A&M starting quarterback heading into next week’s 2022 football season opener against Sam Houston State University. TexAgs’ Billy Liucci published the initial story. King is...
KCEN TV NBC 6

Week 2 Game of the Week: Mart at Marlin

MARLIN, Texas — We are entering Week 2 of the High School Football Season and a matchup between two talented 2A schools is brewing. The Mart Panthers (2A - DI) and Marlin Bulldogs (2A -DII) will go head-to-head in our Week 2 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.
KBTX.com

College Station falls in season opener to Lovejoy

ALLEN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team lost to Lucas Lovejoy 52-27 at the Tom Landry Classic at Allen High School’s Eagle Stadium on Saturday night. The Leopards used a second-quarter surge to pull ahead and never looked back. Lovejoy had four first-half passing touchdowns. The Cougars...
KBTX.com

College Station police nab two vehicle theft suspects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities have arrested two suspects in College Station they say stole a vehicle out of Killeen. CSPD says a pickup truck was being tracked coming into College Station and they were able to make a pursuit of the suspects along Highway 6. DPS and the...
fox44news.com

Arrests made in pursuit involving stolen truck

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests were made after a pursuit of a stolen truck came to an end in College Station. College Station Police said its officers apprehended two suspects in the pursuit on Saturday evening. Officers recovered two stolen firearms, in addition to another firearm with its serial number scratched off.
kwhi.com

KILLEEN MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING

A Killeen man was arrested early Saturday after parking his car in a city park after hours. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 2:00, Officer Caskey checked out with a vehicle in Jackson Street Park for Violation of Park Hours. Upon approach to the vehicle Officer Caskey observed smoking emitting from inside the vehicle and smelled the distinct odor of burnt marijuana. He conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a Vape Pen containing THC Oil, Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Tobacco Products. Adonte Drew Crayton, 19 of Killeen was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Tobacco by a Minor. Crayton was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com

TWO PERSONS OF INTEREST IN CAR BURGLARIES IN BRENHAM

Brenham and Washington County authorities are asking for help in identifying two people that may be involved in a recent rash of car burglaries in Brenham. Police on Friday released images of two men considered to be persons of interest in approximately 20 vehicle burglaries around town during the early morning hours of Wednesday.
247Sports

247Sports

