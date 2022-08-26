St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church in San Angelo is holding their annual Fiesta on Sun, Aug 28th starting at 11:00am and they definately know how to make it a big event. Start off with the delicious meal that will consists of Brisket, Sausage, Rice, Beans, Dessert and your drink all for just $14. You’re invited to dine in or use their drive-thru. They would love for you to stay and enjoy lots of fun activities including: Bingo, and Kids' games along with water slides, a dunking tank and even a Country Store. Stay for their Live Auction at 1:00pm with many great items and adult beverages available. Stop by the raffle booth and purchase a chance at your share of $21,000 in gift cards with the grand prize of $15,000.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO