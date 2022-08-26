ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

96.5 The Rock

San Angelo's Railway Museum Celebrates Their 25th Anniversary

The San Angelo Railway Museum is Celebrating their 25th Anniversary with an original play “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” Sept. 8th – 11th. Raise a Toast to our Railway Museum’s 25th Anniversary with the true tale of how San Angelo got its depot. Step back into history and see “Arthur Stilwell’s Dream of Steam” come to life with live performances at the Railway Museum.
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

Is Pumpkin Spice A Texas Thing? The Answer Is Surprising

Living in West Texas where the weather is still very summerlike, it is just harder to get in the mood for pumpkin spice, even though the rest of the country is going crazy over it. Here, with temperatures in the 90's every day, it still just seems more appropriate to have a nice cold iced tea or margarita. Does anyone around here even know someone who is crazy about pumpkin spice?
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

8.25.2022 Will The Real Burger Day Please Stand Up.

Burgers are so popular that they don't just have one "burger day" a year. There are basically three burger days observed every year. There's International Burger Day in May, and another random Burger Day in December. Burger Day is coming up Thursday, August 25th. That is the main burger day in the UK and is widely celebrated here in the U.S. as well.
SAN ANGELO, TX
City
Art, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Lawn, TX
96.5 The Rock

St. Margaret of Scotland Church Is Having A Fiesta

St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church in San Angelo is holding their annual Fiesta on Sun, Aug 28th starting at 11:00am and they definately know how to make it a big event. Start off with the delicious meal that will consists of Brisket, Sausage, Rice, Beans, Dessert and your drink all for just $14. You’re invited to dine in or use their drive-thru. They would love for you to stay and enjoy lots of fun activities including: Bingo, and Kids' games along with water slides, a dunking tank and even a Country Store. Stay for their Live Auction at 1:00pm with many great items and adult beverages available. Stop by the raffle booth and purchase a chance at your share of $21,000 in gift cards with the grand prize of $15,000.
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

H-E-B Holding a Statewide Hiring Event August 23rd

The great resignation has been a cultural phenomenon of incredible proportions as millions of Americans have said goodbye to jobs that were not satisfying in favor of new employment. Sometimes, its not even about the money. Often, its about the lack of advancement or a toxic boss. Then there's an...
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

Fiddlestrings Presents Chris Colston Tonight

As part of their annual "Summer String Thing 2022", Fiddlestrings Sports Bar presents Chris Colston live on stage tonight (Aug 18th). This guy is good!! We play several of his singles on Kickin' Country 103-1 including "Five Beers", "Bombs Away" and "Slow". Since releasing his debut album Bombs Away in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

Reyna's Annual Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest Is Coming!

The 2nd Annual Reyna’s Taco, Margarita & Michelada Music Fest is taking over Ranch 277 in Christoval Saturday, September 17th with an awesome music lineup and more!. They’ve cooked up a whole lot more than Tacos for everyone with an awesome music lineup! Headlining this year’s festival is the Josh Abbott Band. The music lineup also features the Judson Cole Band, EVòLuzìon & Texas Double Shot.
CHRISTOVAL, TX
NewsBreak
Arts
96.5 The Rock

Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster

No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

Chad Prather And The Ragamuffins Are Coming To San Angelo

Get ready to be entertained as comedian, musician and armchair philosopher Chad Prather and the Ragamuffins comes to Murphey Performance Hall this Sat, Aug 13th!. Chad is not necessarily what you would think of expecting in a stand up comedian. Not only is he a very funny man but he brings much more to the stage including knowing how to motivate and inspire as he makes you laugh! This is a live comedy tour like none other that you have experienced.
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

96.5 The Rock

San Angelo, TX
96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

