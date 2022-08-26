Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
African Festival of the Arts returns to Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - The African Festival of the Arts is happening in Washington Park this weekend. It will be the 33rd time the event has taken place in Chicago, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's theme is "Back to Culture. Back to Tradition." It's a...
African Festival of Arts 2022
The 33RD ANNUAL AFRICAN FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS (AFA) returns Labor Day Weekend to Chicago’s historic Washington Park in the heart of the south side’s museum district and future home of the Obama Presidential Library. The end-of-summer celebration of Black cultural arts re-emerges, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, under the theme “Back to Culture. Back to Tradition”. All are invited to the affordable and family friendly Black cultural arts immersive experience in Washington Park. The culturally rich interactive event brings the art, sights, tastes, sounds and spirituality of African Diaspora global cultures to Chicago – all amid a replicated African village!
CHICAGO READER
Potato pancakes, Mary Jane, and more
Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen (1141 S. Jefferson) is celebrating a staggering 80 years in business today, with special offerings and a cake cutting ceremony at lunchtime. The food is still served cafeteria style and many dishes hearken back to the deli’s earlier days (read Reader senior writer Mike Sula’s take on Manny’s matzo ball soup here) but why change the classics, especially if you’re in love with piles of corned beef stacked on rye? Today’s specials, including a free potato pancake with every sandwich purchase, are available (while supplies last) from 9:30 AM-8 PM. More information is readable at Manny’s Facebook page. (SCJ)
Chicago Defender
Kindred the Family Soul and Juvenile to Headline 2nd Annual Englewood Music Fest
16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman announced the 2nd annual Englewood Music Fest. The fest will be held in conjunction with the 6th year anniversary of the Englewood Square Mall. The Greater Englewood Community Development Corporation (GECDC) is the fiscal agent and partnering 501c3 for the event. Collectively they will celebrate “Englewood Excellence” — it’s past, present. and future. The event will feature live music, local vendors, back-to-school programming and prizes, an e-game tournament, and more!
The Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in August
This month’s openings run the gamut from upscale seafood small plates inside the West Loop’s Emily Hotel to comforting baked goods and sandwiches across town. If that’s not your thing, consider a Loop food hall with an expansive outdoor patio, plus New Orleans po’boys from Virtue’s chef, Erick Williams. And don’t miss the newly opened permanent space for Mindy Segal’s baked goods, which garnered a cult-like following throughout the pandemic. Below, the best openings from the past 30 days.
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot: Chicago's Black neighborhoods portrayed as more troubled, violent than they actually are
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a key ally claimed Tuesday that the city's Black neighborhoods are portrayed as more troubled and violent than they really are. "The media doesn't tell the true story of Black Chicago," the mayor told a group at a restaurant in the South Side 8th Ward.
msn.com
Review: Chef Art Smith’s Reunion brings Oprah-worthy fried chicken — and much more — to Navy Pier
Nobody goes to Navy Pier just for the food. You used to settle for the best of bad choices. Now at Chef Art Smith’s Reunion, the mouthful of a name for the new restaurant from the man perhaps forever best known as Oprah’s former personal chef, they offer more than just good food.
Closed Peabody Elementary School In Noble Square Converted Into Luxury Apartments That Are Now For Rent
NOBLE SQUARE — The conversion of a closed public school to luxury apartments in Noble Square is nearly finished more than two years after construction began. Developer Svigos Asset Management recently began renting units on the top two floors of the Peabody School Apartments, 1444 W. Augusta Ave. The building was the Peabody Elementary School until it closed in 2013.
Woman recounts terrifying moments of early morning Chicago carjacking
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police caught at least one person involved in an overnight carjacking.A 49-year-old woman had just parked her car on 65th and Albany at 1:00 a.m. when three men came up to her with a gun and demanded her car keys. They got in - and sped away.Police spotted the blue Ford Edge at 76th and Carpenter with one man inside and took him into custody. The victim's son's girlfriend spoke with CBS 2 but didn't want to be identified on camera.She said the woman was terrified she was going to die."She's really shaken up. She's says...
vfpress.news
Melrose Park Man Admits To Robbing 9 Chicago Area Banks
Surveillance footage from the 2019 robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park. Three men have since admitted to robbing the bank, along with several others in the Chicago area. | U.S. Attorney’s Office. Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Federal prosecutors announced on...
spotonillinois.com
North Chicago schools open with pre-pandemic similarities; We're getting very, very close to the way it was in 2019
Approximately 3,300 students started school Monday at five of the district's six schools - Green Bay Early Childhood Center starts class after Labor Day - as some said the atmosphere was nearly pre-pandemic. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 22:49. 22:43. 22:42. 22:42. 22:42. 22:42. How many points did Matthew Plunkett from...
bhhschicago.com
5356 N Lowell Avenue
Sauganash Splendor: Immaculate Home for Rent, Right in Chicago. This spacious house has everything you're looking for: 4500 square feet including a full basement. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage top the list. The main floor sparkles with hardwood floors throughout, a beautiful open-design chef's kitchen and a kitchen dining area with views out onto your back yard and the peaceful LaBagh Woods Forest Preserve. The massive living room adjoins a separate dining room, and both get all kinds of light through the front windows. From here, walk right into the comfy sunken family room with gas fireplace. The bedrooms are on 2 upper levels. The primary bedroom is gigantic, with vaulted ceilings, two full-size walk-in closets, a linen closet, and an en suite bathroom that features dual sinks, a Jacuzzi, separate shower, and tile all around. The other three bedrooms are all substantial and will easily accommodate king size beds and furniture. They've all got ample closet space as well, and are located around the large, tiled second bathroom. The basement has high ceilings and is fully converted, with two living areas, a mechanicals room, and a large separate storage room. Your laundry room is also on this level. The garage houses two cars and has plenty of room for storing other items as well. Your warm weather days will be filled with entertaining friends on the large back deck, patio and private back yard. Sauganash Woods is thoroughly unique as Chicago neighborhoods go: 81 homes in a private, lovely setting. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Pet rental fees will apply. Parents, the elementary school for children at this address is Sauganash Elementary School. Applicant Requirements: 600+ minimum credit score Household monthly income at least 2.5x monthly rent $69 per person to apply No security deposit A $500 non-refundable move-in fee will be charged in lieu of security deposit Pet rent $25/month per animal. Weight and number restrictions apply. Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance. Tenant must clear sidewalks of snow.
vfpress.news
Proud Maywood Natives Relish Annual Old Timers’ Picnic
Tommy Bailey and Deborah Johnson sit at the base of artist Geraldine McCullough’s “Pheonix Rising” sculpture in Maywood on Aug. 28. | Michael Romain. Sunday, August 28, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Deborah Johnson, 68, said she’s lived in Maywood since 1964. She said her...
4 years later no leads in dismemberment of elderly woman
Ashanti Chimurenga still remembers the day when she learned how her mother died. Four years later, the pain of the gruesome murder of 81-year-old Thana Muhammad remains fresh for Chimurenga as her mother’s murder case remains unsolved. With no closure or answers, the cold case has been Chimurenga’s stumbling...
Chicagoland-based businesses and non-profits to host Back 2 School Kicks Chicago
A coalition of organizers, non-profit, and retail partners are inaugurating an annual shoe drive for students from underserved Chicago neighborhoods, Back 2 School Kicks Chicago. Event partners will distribute hundreds of newpairs of shoes. Event partners include the Community Retail Association, The Athlete’s Foot, the Refugee Life Foundation, and Youth...
Woman visiting Chicago killed day before birthday by speeding Corvette
A woman visiting Chicago with her boyfriend was killed when a speeding Corvette careened into her while "showing off" with another Corvette and cutting through traffic, according to police and witnesses.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man transforms shipping container in Woodlawn into restaurant sharing good food and good will
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who grew up in Englewood has opened a new café in Woodlawn to serve his community good food and good will. "Sometimes it may be considered a ‘food desert,’ [but this gives] folks a healthier option and something that's more accessible," Marquinn Gibson said of 7323 Chicago Cafe.
blockclubchicago.org
A $5 Million Buddy Bear Car Wash Could Be Coming To Chatham
CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash could be coming to a vacant plot on the South Side. Developers at SDR Chatham, LLC hope to bring a Buddy Bear Car Wash to 201-357 W. 83rd St. The single-story project will be approximately 4,775 square feet and include 26 parking spaces. The car wash will bring 100 construction jobs and eight permanent jobs to the community, according to the developers’ proposal.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson files lawsuit to stop closure of voting precincts
CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson filed a lawsuit Monday against the Chicago Board of Elections. The lawsuit, filed in federal court, is seeking an injunction to stop the board from eliminating 121 neighborhood polling places. "For them to do this here is moving time back to the Jim...
