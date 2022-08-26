Sauganash Splendor: Immaculate Home for Rent, Right in Chicago. This spacious house has everything you're looking for: 4500 square feet including a full basement. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage top the list. The main floor sparkles with hardwood floors throughout, a beautiful open-design chef's kitchen and a kitchen dining area with views out onto your back yard and the peaceful LaBagh Woods Forest Preserve. The massive living room adjoins a separate dining room, and both get all kinds of light through the front windows. From here, walk right into the comfy sunken family room with gas fireplace. The bedrooms are on 2 upper levels. The primary bedroom is gigantic, with vaulted ceilings, two full-size walk-in closets, a linen closet, and an en suite bathroom that features dual sinks, a Jacuzzi, separate shower, and tile all around. The other three bedrooms are all substantial and will easily accommodate king size beds and furniture. They've all got ample closet space as well, and are located around the large, tiled second bathroom. The basement has high ceilings and is fully converted, with two living areas, a mechanicals room, and a large separate storage room. Your laundry room is also on this level. The garage houses two cars and has plenty of room for storing other items as well. Your warm weather days will be filled with entertaining friends on the large back deck, patio and private back yard. Sauganash Woods is thoroughly unique as Chicago neighborhoods go: 81 homes in a private, lovely setting. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Pet rental fees will apply. Parents, the elementary school for children at this address is Sauganash Elementary School. Applicant Requirements: 600+ minimum credit score Household monthly income at least 2.5x monthly rent $69 per person to apply No security deposit A $500 non-refundable move-in fee will be charged in lieu of security deposit Pet rent $25/month per animal. Weight and number restrictions apply. Tenant must provide proof of renters insurance. Tenant must clear sidewalks of snow.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO