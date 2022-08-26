ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It's a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Las Vegas and California Attorney Sam Heidari Adds $10K to Reward Money Offered by L.A.P.D for Information That Helps Solve Non-fatal Hit and Run

Sam Ryan Heidari Attorney and owner of Heidari Law Group in Las Vegas and Abogados Con Experiencia in California has upped the $25k reward money offered by the L.A. police department by $10K more in an effort to find the person that violently ran over a man on a moped in Downtown L.A. on August 14th and is arrested and convicted.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas woman's car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn't operated for a certain amount of time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What's Driving You Crazy? – Viewers frustrated by the 35mph speed limit in the airport connector tunnels

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More viewer feedback on the 35mph speed limit in the airport connector tunnels:. Last month Reid Airport's Joe Rajchel explained the speed limit:. "There were nearly 150 traffic incidents in 2018 and 2019, some of which included fatalities. Drivers need to exercise more caution, and we believe reduced speeds are necessary to curtail the frequency of accidents."
LAS VEGAS, NV
msn.com

Coroner IDs body found in trunk of car at Las Vegas apartments

The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the body of a man found in the trunk of a car at a Las Vegas apartment complex this month. Amir Haggi died from gunshot wounds to the head, and his death has been officially ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said. Haggi's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dallasexpress.com

Decades-Old Human Remains From Lake Mead Identified

One set of skeletal remains found at Callville Bay in Lake Mead in Arizona on May 7 has been identified as those of a 42-year-old man who reportedly drowned two decades ago. As Lake Mead's water levels have hit historic lows during the ongoing drought, there have been several discoveries of human remains in recent weeks, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Officials: 2 hurt in small sport aircraft crash in Nevada

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say two people were hurt in the crash of a small sport aircraft near an airport and Interstate 11 east of Las Vegas. A Boulder City official says injuries were minor after the single-engine Flight Design General Aviation GmbH went down about 1:30 p.m. near a solar power array. Solar equipment wasn't damaged. The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were on the aircraft when it crashed south of Boulder City Municipal Airport. The FAA says the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
BOULDER CITY, NV
bestoflasvegas.com

'Quick turn of events': Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run

Almost any way you look at it, Las Vegas' housing market was accelerating rapidly a year ago. Today? The buying binge is becoming a more distant memory each week. By almost any measure, Southern Nevada's housing market is hitting the brakes. People are buying fewer homes, sellers are slashing prices, availability is soaring and home builders are pulling fewer construction permits.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate northwest Las Vegas valley barricade

UPDATE: As of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, police told 8 News Now a suspect in the incident had been taken into custody. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving burglary suspects in the northwest Las Vegas valley. According to police, the barricade is located at an apartment complex in the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

