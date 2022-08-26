Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Safe, ATM targeted in burglary at Las Vegas Mexican restaurant
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s a popular Las Vegas Valley restaurant. Lindo Michoacán Summerlin wants to share their story and video of the burglary that took place inside early Monday morning so other businesses can be on the lookout and prepared. As captured by surveillance video, after...
nevadabusiness.com
Las Vegas and California Attorney Sam Heidari Adds $10K to Reward Money Offered by L.A.P.D for Information That Helps Solve Non-fatal Hit and Run
Sam Ryan Heidari Attorney and owner of Heidari Law Group in Las Vegas and Abogados Con Experiencia in California has upped the $25k reward money offered by the L.A. police department by $10K more in an effort to find the person that violently ran over a man on a moped in Downtown L.A. on August 14th and is arrested and convicted.
Police: Gun found in car after driving 60MPH with trunk open, items flying out
LVMPD officers recovered a gun after a driver was speeding while the trunk was open with items flying out near Spring Valley Community Park, police say.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman’s car towed from assigned space because it was in same spot for 72 hours
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked there for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
Customers say Las Vegas tattoo shop is misleading on its prices
Victims of a 24-hour tattoo shop on the strip overcharging tourists speak out about their experience.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Viewers frustrated by the 35mph speed limit in the airport connector tunnels
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More viewer feedback on the 35mph speed limit in the airport connector tunnels:. Last month Reid Airport’s Joe Rajchel explained the speed limit:. “There were nearly 150 traffic incidents in 2018 and 2019, some of which included fatalities. Drivers need to exercise more caution, and we believe reduced speeds are necessary to curtail the frequency of accidents.”
Motorcylist dies after overturning bike in central valley
A Las Vegas man who overturned a motorcycle Wednesday in the central valley has died from his injuries, Metro police said.
msn.com
Downtown Las Vegas business offers way for residents to protect packages from porch pirates
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Day or night, packages being stolen off porches is a consistent problem in the Las Vegas Valley. One business owner in downtown Las Vegas says there’s a solution: putting your packages on hold. Walter Buchanan calls his business the “swiss army knife” of the...
KTNV
LVMPD: Driver ran red light, crashed into another car and fled scene on foot
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver ran a red light and crashed into another car on Dean Martin Drive Sunday morning around 8:57 a.m. Police said that the driver of a green Chevy truck collided with a Hyundai sedan who was...
msn.com
Coroner IDs body found in trunk of car at Las Vegas apartments
The Clark County Coroner's office has identified the body of a man found in the trunk of a car at a Las Vegas apartment complex this month. Amir Haggi died from gunshot wounds to the head, and his death has been officially ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said. Haggi's...
dallasexpress.com
Decades-Old Human Remains From Lake Mead Identified
One set of skeletal remains found at Callville Bay in Lake Mead in Arizona on May 7 has been identified as those of a 42-year-old man who reportedly drowned two decades ago. As Lake Mead’s water levels have hit historic lows during the ongoing drought, there have been several discoveries of human remains in recent weeks, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
Three planes crash near Boulder City in less than seven months
A plane crash south of Boulder Municipal Airport Friday marked the third plane crash in the region since February.
KDWN
Officials: 2 hurt in small sport aircraft crash in Nevada
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say two people were hurt in the crash of a small sport aircraft near an airport and Interstate 11 east of Las Vegas. A Boulder City official says injuries were minor after the single-engine Flight Design General Aviation GmbH went down about 1:30 p.m. near a solar power array. Solar equipment wasn’t damaged. The Federal Aviation Administration says two people were on the aircraft when it crashed south of Boulder City Municipal Airport. The FAA says the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
msn.com
Man sets car on fire in front of Las Vegas hospital, Clark County fire officials say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department said a man set a car on fire just feet from a hospital entrance. The suspect, Kenny Hall, is facing charges of first and third degree arson in connection with the incident on Aug. 23 at Sunrise Hospital. According to CCFD,...
Metro police still looking for driver in fatal Sandy Valley hit and run
Metro police are still looking for a driver in a Sandy Valley hit and run in July that killed a well-known resident of the community.
bestoflasvegas.com
‘Quick turn of events’: Las Vegas housing market hits brakes after heated run
Almost any way you look at it, Las Vegas’ housing market was accelerating rapidly a year ago. Today? The buying binge is becoming a more distant memory each week. By almost any measure, Southern Nevada’s housing market is hitting the brakes. People are buying fewer homes, sellers are slashing prices, availability is soaring and home builders are pulling fewer construction permits.
Fox5 KVVU
Nellis AFB jets to flyover Las Vegas as part of Clark County’s 9/11 ceremony
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County says it will hold a “Never Forget 9/11″ ceremony on Sept. 11. According to a news release, the public is invited to attend the event, which will be held at 9:11 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center in downtown Las Vegas, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway.
Police investigate northwest Las Vegas valley barricade
UPDATE: As of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, police told 8 News Now a suspect in the incident had been taken into custody. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving burglary suspects in the northwest Las Vegas valley. According to police, the barricade is located at an apartment complex in the […]
Study shows Las Vegas is amongst the most impacted by 'Great Resignation'
A new study shows Las Vegas was one of the most impacted cities by the, "Great Resignation." Las Vegas ranked number two on the Workamajig study.
10-foot, 700 pound dog travels down Las Vegas Strip with The Good Deed Project
A 10-foot, 700 pound dog made its way down the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning with help by The Good Deed Project.
