Lower Levels of Binghamton Garage to Close for LUMA Preparations
Some people who live, work or shop in downtown Binghamton may have to find an alternate place to park for several days because of the upcoming LUMA Projection Arts Festival. The two lowest floors of the State Street parking garage - Levels C and D - have been closed since last week.
Great New York State Fair Sets August Heat Record
If you walked outside on Monday and immediately started to sweat, you're not alone! The humidity was so thick that it was hard to breathe and the was sun beating down so hot that even the best air conditioners were struggling to keep things cool. The brutal heat on Monday,...
John Mayer Dons Binghamton Business-Branded Shirt On-Stage
You've got to love when something local shows up on a national stage, that promotes places in our Southern Tier region. For example, many years ago, Garth Brooks wore a 98.1 The Hawk t-shirt on stage at one of his concerts. Recently, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham shared a picture on...
Take a Look Around Binghamton’s 2022 Porchfest
I've been to a lot of events since I moved to Binghamton a few months ago, but Porchfest was without a doubt my favorite one yet. I mean no disrespect to Spiediefest or any of the various town and county fairs I've gotten to attend, but this event checked every box that I have. There was great food, great music, beautiful weather and I got to walk around meeting the fine people of the Binghamton community in their own community.
Endicott Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting Man With Compound Bow
An Endicott man will be sentenced in November after pleading guilty in the shooting of a man in the chest with a compound bow. Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak says 20-year-old Carson Vanco pleaded guilty last week to the violent felony of Attempted Assault in the First Degree in the July 26th attack that reportedly happened during a dispute at the abandoned Vestal Hills Country Club.
Binghamton Post Office Parking Spaces Blocked by New Curb
Access to a few parking spaces at a neighborhood post office in Binghamton now is affected by a newly-installed curb. The spaces are located on the east side of the Southview Station post office at Vestal Avenue and Mary Street. Nearby residents have wondered whether the construction of the curb...
The Newcomer’s Guide to Binghamton, New York
As a newcomer in Binghamton, I was lucky to get the WNBF crash course on living in Binghamton. And lucky that the WNBF community was there to let me know whenever I mispronounced something. So with the return of Binghamton University students, it seems like a good time to share my beginner's guide to living in Binghamton.
Help Bring Flea Market Journal of Syracuse Marine Born in 1901 Back Home
You never know what you're going to find at a flea market. The journal of a Syracuse Marine, born in 1901 has been discovered. Can you help bring it back home?. If you've ever been to Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York, you know they have more than just great food. There are a lot of weird things hanging on the wall, most found at flea markets. But the recent find might be the most interesting -a journal at the bottom of a box of used books.
Oil Company Fined $2 Million for Threatening Southern Tier Water
Authorities have announced a $2 million judgment against an oil company operator for endangering the water of residents of the Southern Tier and western New York. According to state officials, James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates did not properly plug oil wells they operated. They contend that "posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies" in Steuben and Cattaraugus counties.
Suspicious Activity in Vehicle in Union Brings Drug Charges
Broome County Sheriff’s officials say an Endwell man was found with quantities of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine when they investigated a report of suspicious activity in a vehicle on East Main Street in the Town of Union Wednesday, August 24. According to the Sheriff’s office, authorities received a report at...
Meteorological Summer Ends Hot and Humid in Southern Tier
The National Weather Service is advising the last Monday of the Meteorological Summer is going to be a hot one with the temperatures in Binghamton August 29 expected to be around 90 but combined with higher dew point temperatures again, the temperature will feel more like the lower 90s, increasing the risk of heat-related illness.
This Sherburne Firefighter Is A Hero; But To Him It’s Just His Job
Here's a young hero who is dedicated to serving and protecting his community, in much more ways than just one. As a fire fighter, secretary, farmer, and family man, Ed has always put others ahead of himself. Eddy has been a member of the Sherburne Fire Department for years, starting...
Ten Years Later: Driving Downtown Binghamton’s Roundabout
Downtown Binghamton's most efficient and controversial traffic feature - the Court Street roundabout - opened a decade ago. The traffic circle at the busy intersection with Chenango and Exchange streets became operational - with no fanfare - on August 24, 2012. The roundabout was constructed as a key part of...
City of Binghamton Announces Free Backpacks and Supplies for Students
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham has announced that City of Binghamton families with children in grades Pre-K though 12 will be able to receive a backpack filled with school supplies, completely free of charge. Since 2017, the City has orchestrated a free backpack and school supply giveaway, offering more than 3,500...
Binghamton Shoppers Await Construction of New Parking Garage
Now that the old city-owned parking facility on Water Street has been torn down, people who shop, work and live in downtown Binghamton are looking forward to the new garage. Workers from Gorick Construction began the massive demolition project at site next to Boscov's department store a couple of days after Christmas.
Vestal Emergency Squad Preparing to Move Into New Headquarters
The Vestal Volunteer Emergency Squad will soon be operating from its newly-constructed complex near the town's public library. Construction work on the headquarters building on the Vestal Parkway near the entrance to Route 26 has been completed. There are five bays for vehicles in the new Vestal Volunteer Emergency Squad...
SUNY Broome Begins Fall Semester
While students at Binghamton University are all moved in and have begun the fall semester, their compatriots to the north and east are just getting back to work. It’s Welcome Week for students at SUNY Broome Community College. It’s been less than ten years since on-campus housing became available...
Good News: $4 Per Gallon Gas Popping Up In The Southern Tier
Here is a good news, bad news thing and I'll start with the good news. We're FINALLY starting to see some gas stations with gas prices that are less then four dollars per gallon. The bad news....Gas is still around four dollars per gallon. It's a shame that it's gotten...
Concrete Risers Installed for Union-Endicott Stadium Makeover Job
The reconstruction project of Ty Cobb Stadium at Union-Endicott High School is moving forward, but plenty of work remains to be done over the next month. Demolition work of the existing bleachers behind the school on East Main Street in Endicott began just after graduation ceremonies were held in the stadium in late June.
Employees at Vestal Parkway Starbucks Location Vote to Unionize
Workers at one Broome County Starbucks coffee shop have voted in favor of being represented by a union. Alexandra Yeager, who had successfully organized a Starbucks location in Albany, said the shop at 2540 Vestal Parkway East where she currently works at "is now a union store." The employee vote...
