Ithaca, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Take a Look Around Binghamton’s 2022 Porchfest

I've been to a lot of events since I moved to Binghamton a few months ago, but Porchfest was without a doubt my favorite one yet. I mean no disrespect to Spiediefest or any of the various town and county fairs I've gotten to attend, but this event checked every box that I have. There was great food, great music, beautiful weather and I got to walk around meeting the fine people of the Binghamton community in their own community.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Endicott Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting Man With Compound Bow

An Endicott man will be sentenced in November after pleading guilty in the shooting of a man in the chest with a compound bow. Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak says 20-year-old Carson Vanco pleaded guilty last week to the violent felony of Attempted Assault in the First Degree in the July 26th attack that reportedly happened during a dispute at the abandoned Vestal Hills Country Club.
ENDICOTT, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Newcomer’s Guide to Binghamton, New York

As a newcomer in Binghamton, I was lucky to get the WNBF crash course on living in Binghamton. And lucky that the WNBF community was there to let me know whenever I mispronounced something. So with the return of Binghamton University students, it seems like a good time to share my beginner's guide to living in Binghamton.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Help Bring Flea Market Journal of Syracuse Marine Born in 1901 Back Home

You never know what you're going to find at a flea market. The journal of a Syracuse Marine, born in 1901 has been discovered. Can you help bring it back home?. If you've ever been to Gino's Cheese Steak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York, you know they have more than just great food. There are a lot of weird things hanging on the wall, most found at flea markets. But the recent find might be the most interesting -a journal at the bottom of a box of used books.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Oil Company Fined $2 Million for Threatening Southern Tier Water

Authorities have announced a $2 million judgment against an oil company operator for endangering the water of residents of the Southern Tier and western New York. According to state officials, James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates did not properly plug oil wells they operated. They contend that "posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies" in Steuben and Cattaraugus counties.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Meteorological Summer Ends Hot and Humid in Southern Tier

The National Weather Service is advising the last Monday of the Meteorological Summer is going to be a hot one with the temperatures in Binghamton August 29 expected to be around 90 but combined with higher dew point temperatures again, the temperature will feel more like the lower 90s, increasing the risk of heat-related illness.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

SUNY Broome Begins Fall Semester

While students at Binghamton University are all moved in and have begun the fall semester, their compatriots to the north and east are just getting back to work. It’s Welcome Week for students at SUNY Broome Community College. It’s been less than ten years since on-campus housing became available...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

