Williamson County, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

September Porch Talks in Hard Bargain neighborhood to feature leading African American historians

Two renowned historians will serve as guest speakers at Friday’s monthly Porch Talks hosted by the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. Thelma Battle, Williamson County African American historian, and Jo Ann McClellan, the first female African American County historian in Tennessee, will share a number of stories from their research, journey and quest to “Keep History Alive.”
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee

As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill Fire Department to host Sept. 11 blood drive

The Spring Hill Fire Department and Blood Assurance will host a mobile blood drive on Sunday, Sept. 11, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at SHFD's Station 2 at 4273 Port Royal Road. Sign up to #bealifesaver here,...
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar elected to Tennessee Municipal League board of directors

Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar has been elected to Tennessee Municipal League's board of directors. The Tennessee Municipal League (TML) is a "voluntary, cooperative organization established by the cities and towns of the state for mutual assistance and improvement," whose stated primary function is "to work with the Tennessee General Assembly on behalf of city governments, promoting legislation helpful to cities and opposing legislation harmful to cities."
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Road lane closure, detour announced for Sept. 6-23

A section of Franklin Road will see a temporary lane closure for most of September. According to the City of Franklin, Franklin Road's southbound lane will be closed between Liberty Pike and First Avenue from Sept. 6-23, but the northbound lane will remain open. The city said in a news...
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood Fire and Rescue responded to 384 calls for service in July

Brentwood Fire and Rescue reported 384 calls for service for the month of July, including nine fires. According to a social media post, those calls also included 218 EMS/Rescue calls, 17 hazardous condition calls with no fire, 13 service calls, 47 good intent calls, 53 false alarms and 23 special incident calls.
williamsonhomepage.com

Spring Hill Police close Main Street McDonald's due to bomb threat Monday evening

Update (9:15 p.m.): SHPD issued an update at 7:35 p.m. where they said that no explosive was found, and that the investigation was ongoing. Original Story (6:45 p.m.): The Spring Hill Police Department announced that they are responding to a bomb threat at the Main Street McDonald's on Monday evening, which prompted the evacuation of the restaurant.
williamsonhomepage.com

Vanderbilt reaches naming rights deal with FirstBank

Nearly nine months after Vanderbilt confirmed it was exploring options for the first-ever naming rights partner for its football stadium, the university announced on Monday that it found one. In a press conference in the school’s football meeting room, director of athletics Candice Lee revealed Vanderbilt had agreed to a...
williamsonhomepage.com

Ravenwood girls soccer plays spoiler on the road against CPA

The Ravenwood Lady Raptors (3-1-1) soccer team stunned the Lady Lions (5-1) of Christ Presbyterian Academy 4-0, ending their five-game winning streak Tuesday night at CPA. “We are progressing still, and our forwards are putting away the chances that we have,” said Ravenwood head coach Jessica Mancini. “As a group, we are marching forward.”
williamsonhomepage.com

Ensworth alum, Vanderbilt star Cambridge to miss 2022-23 hoops season

The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team got a big win in April when guard Jordyn Cambridge announced she was returning for a fifth season. However, the Commodores will be without Cambridge for the 2022-23 season after she announced via social media on Monday that she suffered a season-ending injury. “I...
williamsonhomepage.com

Fairview man charged after he allegedly 'lunged' at neighbor with chainsaw

A Fairview man has been indicted on aggravated assault and vandalism (up to $1,000) charges after police said that he lunged at his neighbor with a chainsaw earlier this year. According to court records, the incident took place in Fairview in March 2022, and resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Thomas Murelle Couser who has now been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury.
FAIRVIEW, TN

