September Porch Talks in Hard Bargain neighborhood to feature leading African American historians
Two renowned historians will serve as guest speakers at Friday’s monthly Porch Talks hosted by the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. Thelma Battle, Williamson County African American historian, and Jo Ann McClellan, the first female African American County historian in Tennessee, will share a number of stories from their research, journey and quest to “Keep History Alive.”
Nashville Film Festival unveils 2022 lineup with Franklin Theatre on tap as venue
The Nashville Film Festival has shared its full schedule of films for its upcoming 2022 run, and a mixture of festival-circuit favorites and intriguing local productions pack the list. For the second year, the festival will be divided among venues. The Belcourt will be joined this year by TPAC’s Andrew...
SHOWCASE HOME: Newly renovated home in Brentwood boasts fresh designs, comfort throughout
The beautifully renovated home at 9416 Coxboro Drive in the Chenoweth neighborhood has spared no expense when it comes to the luxurious details and designs. It has five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and sits on 5,324 square feet. A few key features of the home include:. Expansive chef’s...
As renovations at Factory at Franklin remain in action, owners uncovering numerous artifacts
Considering the Factory at Franklin’s history dates back to 1929 and the 10-building campus is now seen as an important landmark in Williamson County, its owners are uncovering a number of artifacts as renovations continue. Carris Campbell, who serves as Factory historian for the company that purchased it nearly...
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
Spring Hill Fire Department to host Sept. 11 blood drive
The Spring Hill Fire Department and Blood Assurance will host a mobile blood drive on Sunday, Sept. 11, the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at SHFD's Station 2 at 4273 Port Royal Road. Sign up to #bealifesaver here,...
Community rallies around Nolensville's historic Little League World Series run
All good things must come to an end. The Nolensvlille Little League team's historic run to the Little League World Series semifinals did just that over the weekend, but not after the local boys turned in one last impressive performance. After making it through the district, state, and region tournaments,...
Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar elected to Tennessee Municipal League board of directors
Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar has been elected to Tennessee Municipal League's board of directors. The Tennessee Municipal League (TML) is a "voluntary, cooperative organization established by the cities and towns of the state for mutual assistance and improvement," whose stated primary function is "to work with the Tennessee General Assembly on behalf of city governments, promoting legislation helpful to cities and opposing legislation harmful to cities."
Lifetime movie starring Rita Moreno filming in Brentwood this week, extras needed
A Lifetime movie is being filmed at CityPark Brentwood this week. The public is invited to watch the filming, and some extras are needed. According to a news release, the movie starring Oscar winner Rita Moreno will be filmed in front of the Mooreland Mansion Wednesday through Friday. Moreno was...
Football Preview: Week 3 slate features Brentwood at Summit, Ravenwood at Franklin, CPA at BGA,
Week three of the high school football season is almost here. Our Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers is Independence at Centennial. You can read more about that game on Wednesday. Let's take a look at the rest of the Williamson County schedule for week three. Brentwood at...
Franklin Road lane closure, detour announced for Sept. 6-23
A section of Franklin Road will see a temporary lane closure for most of September. According to the City of Franklin, Franklin Road's southbound lane will be closed between Liberty Pike and First Avenue from Sept. 6-23, but the northbound lane will remain open. The city said in a news...
Brentwood Fire and Rescue responded to 384 calls for service in July
Brentwood Fire and Rescue reported 384 calls for service for the month of July, including nine fires. According to a social media post, those calls also included 218 EMS/Rescue calls, 17 hazardous condition calls with no fire, 13 service calls, 47 good intent calls, 53 false alarms and 23 special incident calls.
Spring Hill Police close Main Street McDonald's due to bomb threat Monday evening
Update (9:15 p.m.): SHPD issued an update at 7:35 p.m. where they said that no explosive was found, and that the investigation was ongoing. Original Story (6:45 p.m.): The Spring Hill Police Department announced that they are responding to a bomb threat at the Main Street McDonald's on Monday evening, which prompted the evacuation of the restaurant.
Vanderbilt reaches naming rights deal with FirstBank
Nearly nine months after Vanderbilt confirmed it was exploring options for the first-ever naming rights partner for its football stadium, the university announced on Monday that it found one. In a press conference in the school’s football meeting room, director of athletics Candice Lee revealed Vanderbilt had agreed to a...
Ravenwood girls soccer plays spoiler on the road against CPA
The Ravenwood Lady Raptors (3-1-1) soccer team stunned the Lady Lions (5-1) of Christ Presbyterian Academy 4-0, ending their five-game winning streak Tuesday night at CPA. “We are progressing still, and our forwards are putting away the chances that we have,” said Ravenwood head coach Jessica Mancini. “As a group, we are marching forward.”
Game of the Week presented by Hoffman Brothers: 6A region play opens with sizzling Centennial vs Independence matchup
The Independence Eagles football team will open region competition Friday night at 7p.m., traveling to the Centennial Cougars home field. This could be an early battle for playoff seeding in the Williamson County 6A region. Independence is led by Scott Stidham, who was the head coach at South Gibson last...
Lipscomb men's soccer kicks off 2022 campaign with upset at No. 10 Saint Louis
Armed with a deep roster, a handful of national preseason accolades, and fresh off of a 2021 NCAA Tournament appearance, the Lipscomb men's soccer team entered the 2022 season with high expectations. Just two games in, those elevated expectations have already been exceeded. On Sunday, the Bisons took down the...
Ensworth alum, Vanderbilt star Cambridge to miss 2022-23 hoops season
The Vanderbilt women’s basketball team got a big win in April when guard Jordyn Cambridge announced she was returning for a fifth season. However, the Commodores will be without Cambridge for the 2022-23 season after she announced via social media on Monday that she suffered a season-ending injury. “I...
Fairview man charged after he allegedly 'lunged' at neighbor with chainsaw
A Fairview man has been indicted on aggravated assault and vandalism (up to $1,000) charges after police said that he lunged at his neighbor with a chainsaw earlier this year. According to court records, the incident took place in Fairview in March 2022, and resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Thomas Murelle Couser who has now been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury.
