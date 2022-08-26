Read full article on original website
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: LCC boys top Buckhorn; Pikeville girls beat Hazard
Letcher Central dominated its match with Buckhorn from start to finish as the Cougars cruised to an 11-1 win in a match played at Cougar Field on Saturday. Conner Bowling and Nathan Kiser finished with a hat trick each while Jonah Fitch, Laken Johnston, Skylar Holbrook, Ethan Whitaker, and Kaleb Slone scored one goal each.
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Valley unstoppable in PCB rout
Pike County Central had no answer for Shelby Valley high-octane offense. Wildcat quarterback Russ Osborne passed for 260 yards and four touchdowns, all in the opening half, as Valley put a running clock on the Hawks and went on to score a 59-7 victory in the finale of the37th annual Pike County Bowl played at Hillard Howard Field on Saturday night.
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville comes away short in battle with CovCath
Pikeville found itself in a battle for a second straight week against a perennial power as the Panthers battle Covington Catholic to the end before falling 27-19 in the 37th annual Pike County Bowl matchup played at Hillard Howard field on Saturday night. Quarterback Tayvian Boykins ran for 106 yards...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Belfry steamrolls past Bourbon County
Belfry took control of the game early on and the Pirates raced past Bourbon County, 42-14, in the 37th annual Pike County Bowl matchup played at Haywood Stadium on Friday night. Pirate running back Dre Young rushed for 184 yards on 19 carries and a pair of touchdowns. Ace Caudill...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Bobcats pull away, beat Morgan County
Betsy Layne running back Reese Music ran for 303 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bobcats to a 43-18 road win at Morgan County on a stormy Friday night which delayed the game for a period. Andrew McCutcheon added a rushing touchdown and backup quarterback Carson Parsons tossed a...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: East Ridge comeback falls short in PCB
East Ridge had a late drive end in an interception as Harlan held on to edge the Warriors, 22-16, in the 37th annual Pike County Bowl game played at Haywood Stadium on Friday night. Zach Mason scored the game’s first points on a 21-yard run with 9 minutes, 11 seconds...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Martin County grounded at Greenup County
Martin County’s offense was held in check for better than three quarters as Greenup County cruised to a 43-6 win over the Cardinals. Running back Dawson Mills carried nine times for 81 yards and scored the lone touchdown on a 13-yard run with under 11 minutes left to play.
wymt.com
Country stars come together for Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water telethon
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Several country music stars were on hand Monday evening for the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water flood benefit telethon at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton announced during the program that, not counting online donations, the...
Band of the Week: Ashland & Boyd County
We pulled out all the stops for our first Band of the Week.
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
k105.com
Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers
During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
wymt.com
Search continues for two missing women in Breathitt County
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Search and rescue crews are back in Breathitt County, combing lakes, streams, rivers and banks for signs of two women who have been missing since the night of deadly floods nearly a month ago. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff are both from the Lost Creek...
WSAZ
Elementary school on lockdown; police investigating call in area
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Guyandotte elementary school in Huntington is on lockdown as police respond to an emergency call in the area. Cabell County Schools Communications Director Jedd Flowers told WSAZ.com the lockdown was put in place as a precautionary measure. WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene and...
thelevisalazer.com
GOVERNOR BESHEAR TO JOIN CARTER MONDAY IN ANNOUNCING $2.5 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR LAWRENCE COUNTY
Gov. Beshear to Visit Lawrence, Boyd Counties Monday. What: The Governor will join local leaders to announce infrastructure improvements and grant funding for a local fire departments. Where:. Lawrence County Community Center. 180 Bulldog Lane. Louisa, KY. 1 p.m. BOYD COUNTY. Who:. Gov. Andy Beshear. Sen. Robin Webb. Boyd County...
thebigsandynews.com
10 charged in Johnson County indictments
PAINTSVILLE — Ten people were named in indictments returned by the Johnson County Grand Jury last Wednesday, Aug. 17. • Gary Phillip Robertson, 42, of Paintsville, charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree rape for allegedly entering and remaining in a house in Paintsville and engaging in sexual intercourse with a juvenile on Nov. 1, 2022.
WSAZ
Deputies look for break-in suspect
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help. Deputies say they are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with several break-ins. The break-ins happened around the Merritt’s Creek area in Barboursville, deputies say.
wklw.com
Search Warrant in Lawrence Co Leads to the Recovery of Stolen Items
The Lawrence Co Sheriff’s Office recently executed a search warrant at a residence south of Louisa on Rt. 1690 after an investigation led to the whereabouts of stolen items, linked to a burglary from the San Branch area. Deputies recovered items reported stolen and returned them to their rightful owner. There has been no reports of arrest at this time.
mountain-topmedia.com
Perry man faces life sentence for drug, gun charges
LONDON, Ky. — A Perry County man could spend the rest of his life in prison, after being indicted on drug and gun charges in federal court. Benjamin Todd Mobelini, 49, of Viper, has been indicted on four counts of distributing meth, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of meth and fentanyl, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking offense. The combination of the drug and gun charges means he faces a potential life sentence if convicted.
q95fm.net
Perry County Man Faces Potential Life Sentence
A man out of Perry County is now facing a potential life sentence, following his indictment on drug and gun charges in federal court. 49-year-old Benjamin Todd Mobelini, of Viper, was indicted on four-counts of meth distribution, possession with the intent to distribute a mixture of meth and fentanyl, and two-counts of felon in possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking offense. The combination of both drug and gun charges means Mobelini faces a possible sentence of life in prison- if convicted.
wklw.com
FADE Drug Task Force Arrest Catlettsburg Woman
According to a news release from the Carter Co Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Jeff May said his department has seized more than 80 grams of meth. During a traffic stop, Deputies along with a K-9 unit, discovered crystal meth and a loaded gun that was stolen from out of state. Arrested was 43 year-old Bobbie L. Stevens of Catlettsburg. Deputies also seized drug paraphernalia, a Cadillac Escalade, cash and 800 individual doses of crystal meth. Stevens is being held on charges of first-degree trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and receiving a stolen firearm. Stevens was lodged in the Carter Co Detention Center and will be arraigned on the charges on Aug 31.
