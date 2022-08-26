Read full article on original website
What time is Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic today? How to watch US Open match online and on TV
Serena Williams will be looking to finish her career with a flourish at the US Open as the 23-time grand slam champion bows out at Flushing Meadows.Williams, who has also entered the doubles with sister Venus, is in action on the opening day of play in New York after confirming at the start of August her intention to “evolve” away from tennis.LIVE! Follow coverage of Andy Murray’s opening match at the US Open with our blogAn unlikely farewell triumph would move the 40-year-old level with Margaret Court on 24 grand slam singles titles, but she faces tough competition in...
Britain's Harriet Dart causes major upset as she is victorious over World No.9 Daria Kasatkina at the US Open... despite being heavily beaten in second set
Harriet Dart toiled in the fearsome late afternoon heat of the US Open and survived it to claim the best win of her career last night. Reaching deep within herself, the 26 year-old Londoner knocked out world number nine Daria Kasatkina 7-6 1-6 6-3 to make the second round for the first time.
Children of Austin, Mandlikova win matches | US Open updates
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local): 12:10 a.m. The children of past champions Tracy Austin and Hana Mandlikova are making their own U.S. Open memories. Brandon Holt, Austin’s son, knocked off No. 10-seeded Taylor Fritz in four sets after advancing through the qualifying tournament into his first Grand Slam main draw.
SkySports
US Open: Harriet Dart takes out top-10 opponent Daria Kasatkina, while Simona Halep is shocked by a Ukrainian qualifier
British No 2 Harriet Dart landed the biggest win of her career by dumping out 10th seed Daria Kasatkina, while seventh seed Simona Halep was knocked out by Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur. Dart had never previously won a main draw match at the US Open and looked to have a...
US Open champs Medvedev, Murray win; Ukrainian stuns Halep
NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev had an easy start to his U.S. Open title defense, beating Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 on Monday. Simona Halep had another early exit, this one coming in a memorable first tour-level win for Ukrainian Daria Snigur. Snigur upset the No. 7 seed 6-2, 0-6, 6-4, then struggled through tears to explain what the victory meant to her family and her country, which is at war with Russia. On the same Arthur Ashe Stadium court where Serena Williams began what could be the final tournament of her career with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Danka Kovinic on Monday night, the top-seeded Medvedev looked just as strong as he did in sweeping past Novak Djokovic in last year’s final for his first major title.
SkySports
Williams sisters granted US Open wild card to team up for doubles as Serena and Venus team up for emotional doubles appearance at Flushing Meadows
Serena Williams will make an emotional appearance with sister Venus at the US Open after the pair were awarded a wild card to play in the doubles together at Flushing Meadows. The US Open is expected to be the final tournament of Serena's legendary career, and the wild card gives her two shots at success.
US Open: Serena Williams' last hurrah at home grand slam headlines fascinating two weeks of tennis
The curtain will soon come down on one of the greatest careers the world of sport has ever seen and Flushing Meadows, the home of the US Open, will provide a fitting stage for Serena Williams' final act.
“Love Means Everything”: Beyonce Celebrates Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open in Gatorade Spot
Monday (Aug. 29) kicked off the first day of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament, which Serena Williams announced earlier this month would be her last. In celebration of the tennis legend’s final tournament as a professional player, Beyoncé narrates a new Gatorade ad, which first aired the night before the Open, during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.
The Highs and Lows for Serena Williams at the U.S. Open
It seems fitting the 23-time Grand Slam winner is prepping her tennis swan song at the place that’s brought out some of the most memorable moments of her career.
SB Nation
Serena Williams schedule and results for US Open: No. 2 Anett Kontaveit awaits in Round 2 after thrilling win
Serena Williams is having her last dance before retirement at the 2022 U.S. Open, and the 40-year-old superstar isn’t ready to ride off into the sunset just yet. Williams won her first round match against Danka Kovinic, 6-3, 6-3, on Monday in New York to keep her legendary career alive for at least a couple more days.
What time is Emma Raducanu playing Alize Cornet tonight? How to watch US Open match online and on TV
Emma Raducanu returns to the scene of her grand slam triumph for the first time tonight when she takes on France’s Alize Cornet in the first round of the US Open. Raducanu came into last year's US Open ranked only 150th and needed to win three matches in qualifying rounds just to get into the main draw. It was only her second major tournament but she won a total of 10 matches, all in straight sets, to become the first qualifier to win a major championship.The Briton was 18 at the time and beat another unseeded teen, 73rd-ranked Leylah...
Serena Williams progresses at US Open to delight of adoring crowd
Serena Williams showed an adoring US Open crowd that she is not finished just yet with victory over Danka Kovinic to extend her farewell tour.Williams announced earlier this month that this tournament would very likely be her last, bringing an end to a 27-year career that has seen her transcend tennis.But Williams is first and foremost a tremendous competitor and she ensured at least one more night under the lights with a 6-3 6-3 triumph.Reign on. pic.twitter.com/Mdv15IBbxP— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2022Broadway may be several miles away from the rather down-at-heel borough of Queens where Flushing Meadows sits...
