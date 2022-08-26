ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

What time is Serena Williams vs Danka Kovinic today? How to watch US Open match online and on TV

Serena Williams will be looking to finish her career with a flourish at the US Open as the 23-time grand slam champion bows out at Flushing Meadows.Williams, who has also entered the doubles with sister Venus, is in action on the opening day of play in New York after confirming at the start of August her intention to “evolve” away from tennis.LIVE! Follow coverage of Andy Murray’s opening match at the US Open with our blogAn unlikely farewell triumph would move the 40-year-old level with Margaret Court on 24 grand slam singles titles, but she faces tough competition in...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Children of Austin, Mandlikova win matches | US Open updates

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local): 12:10 a.m. The children of past champions Tracy Austin and Hana Mandlikova are making their own U.S. Open memories. Brandon Holt, Austin’s son, knocked off No. 10-seeded Taylor Fritz in four sets after advancing through the qualifying tournament into his first Grand Slam main draw.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

US Open champs Medvedev, Murray win; Ukrainian stuns Halep

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev had an easy start to his U.S. Open title defense, beating Stefan Kozlov 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 on Monday. Simona Halep had another early exit, this one coming in a memorable first tour-level win for Ukrainian Daria Snigur. Snigur upset the No. 7 seed 6-2, 0-6, 6-4, then struggled through tears to explain what the victory meant to her family and her country, which is at war with Russia. On the same Arthur Ashe Stadium court where Serena Williams began what could be the final tournament of her career with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Danka Kovinic on Monday night, the top-seeded Medvedev looked just as strong as he did in sweeping past Novak Djokovic in last year’s final for his first major title.
TENNIS
American Songwriter

“Love Means Everything”: Beyonce Celebrates Serena Williams’ Final U.S. Open in Gatorade Spot

Monday (Aug. 29) kicked off the first day of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament, which Serena Williams announced earlier this month would be her last. In celebration of the tennis legend’s final tournament as a professional player, Beyoncé narrates a new Gatorade ad, which first aired the night before the Open, during Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Emma Raducanu playing Alize Cornet tonight? How to watch US Open match online and on TV

Emma Raducanu returns to the scene of her grand slam triumph for the first time tonight when she takes on France’s Alize Cornet in the first round of the US Open. Raducanu came into last year's US Open ranked only 150th and needed to win three matches in qualifying rounds just to get into the main draw. It was only her second major tournament but she won a total of 10 matches, all in straight sets, to become the first qualifier to win a major championship.The Briton was 18 at the time and beat another unseeded teen, 73rd-ranked Leylah...
TENNIS
The Independent

Serena Williams progresses at US Open to delight of adoring crowd

Serena Williams showed an adoring US Open crowd that she is not finished just yet with victory over Danka Kovinic to extend her farewell tour.Williams announced earlier this month that this tournament would very likely be her last, bringing an end to a 27-year career that has seen her transcend tennis.But Williams is first and foremost a tremendous competitor and she ensured at least one more night under the lights with a 6-3 6-3 triumph.Reign on. pic.twitter.com/Mdv15IBbxP— US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2022Broadway may be several miles away from the rather down-at-heel borough of Queens where Flushing Meadows sits...
TENNIS

