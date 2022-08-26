Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
995qyk.com
Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight
If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
995qyk.com
13 Tampa Bay Restaurants That Opened This Summer
A lot has changed in the Bay area over the summer, including new restaurants in the Tampa Bay. So we made a list of what opened this summer. Our friends at Creative Loafing made a handy list of the 20 new restaurants that opened over the summer, but we condensed it to the top 13 places you MUST try!
995qyk.com
Two Florida Cities Named Best For Dating With Your Dog
Where is the best place to date with your dog? Well according to Yahoo, there are two cities right here in Tampa Bay area that made the top 10 list!. The report looked at things like: dog ownership, number of singles, number of pet-friendly dating spots, and the cost of a date. They also looked at environmental factors like the number of sunny days, hiking trails and rainfall.
995qyk.com
This Guy Was Anything But Boring
First off, this guy was anything but boring. Also what is going on lately on the 7:15 Second Date Update today? In addition to being confused we don’t know how to feel about this one. Erik and Tammy met online and he told us that he did “everything in the playbook” to make sure his date was on point. In addition to being very confident guy and full of energy Erik is awesome!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
995qyk.com
Tampa Bay, Get $3 Movie Tickets For One Day Only
Talk about an inflation-busting deal! Tampa Bay, you can get $3 movie tickets for one day only!. To celebrate “National Cinema Day” on Saturday September 3rd, most movie theater chains will be selling $3 tickets. Yup, $3 movie tickets for every movie, every showtime, and every format that is showing on that day. Want to see Top Gun: Maverick in IMAX? You can for $3 on September 3rd!
995qyk.com
Big Changes Happening At The Gandy Beach
There are big changes happening at the Gandy Beach. It’s a popular place and people are not happy about it. If you’ve driven by the Gandy beach in the last 10 days, you will notice that they are putting up posts along the mile stretch of the beach. The posts are blocking anyone from parking in the water and close to the Mangroves.
995qyk.com
Sheldon Honors Her Son With Inspirational Words
For Military Monday this week Sheldon honors her son, Cole, with some inspirational words. Cole is 21-years-old and went into the National Guard right out of his junior year of High School. He went to basic training over summer break and then came back to start his senior year. Cole...
995qyk.com
Hope Is A Great Family Dog And Is Looking For A Fur-Ever Home
Hope is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Hope is a great family dog and is looking for a fur-ever home. She is a seven month old Pit mix who loves dogs of all sizes. Hope is a great family dog and is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.
RELATED PEOPLE
995qyk.com
Florida Among The Hardest Working States In The US? See The Top 25 Here
Is Florida Among The Hardest Working States In The US? What do you think? What state are you from? Is that where you developed your “hard work” ethic? Wallet Hub says Americans are hard workers compared to other countries, and has rated us all by state. They say we Americans work an average 1,791 hours a year, and that’s 442 more than Germans. But, don’t pat yourself on the back too much, we work an average 337 fewer hours than Mexicans do. How well does your state score? They used “Work Factors Scores” with a highest of 80 points, base on things like Hours Worked, Vacation Time Used, Employment Rate and more. Top 25 Hardest Working States and Scores below.
995qyk.com
Florida Man Pool Contractor Gets 30 Years In Slammer
Florida Man Pool Contractor Gets 30 Years In Slammer. Well. He left giant debris piles and dangerous gigantic holes in customer yards. All part of his multimillion-dollar scheme defrauding homeowners. Brian Washburn was the owner of Amore Pools. Sounds nice, don’t it? He promise low prices and great work. Took big down payments as he got some giant holes dug, and left to find his next customer. His wife also in jail facing charges, helped. Family owned business! He was smart enough to cover his fraud by using a third party check cashing place to convert checks to cash. But, this Florida Man pool guy didn’t know…Um, the cops know how people do that too. Source News Channel 8.
995qyk.com
Donkey And Two Horses In Clearwater Police Roundup
Donkey And Two Horses In Clearwater Police Roundup. No four legged suspects were injured in this roundup. Clearwater police responded to an escaped donkey near College Hill Drive in Clearwater. Apparently the Donkey helped two others escapees as well. Two horses were also on the lamb. The officers along with the animal’s owners were able to guide the donkey and two horses back to their home safely. See the Tweets and some cute pictures below. Clearwater police said, “That’s enough horsing around for one day.” Source NewsChannel8.
995qyk.com
QYK on Beach Patrol at Pass A Grille Presented By Demesmin and Dover Law Firm and Fueled by Circle K
QYK spent the weekend on Beach Patrol at Pass A Grille Beach! We’re roaming the beaches giving out lots of QYK beach gear, Demesmin and Dover Law Firm and Circle K summer goodies! If you see us, wave us down to get your free prizes!
IN THIS ARTICLE
995qyk.com
Register To Win Tickets To Nitro Extreme In Ellenton
Nitro Extreme is coming to the Ellenton Premium Outlets and 99.5 QYK wants to send you to the show!. Register below to win a pair of tickets to the show on Friday, September 9th:. Nitro Extreme brings the production of Big-Budget Movie Stunts to each town they visit! By featuring...
995qyk.com
10 Surreally Shocking Images From St. Petersburg’s Salvador Dali Museum
10 Surreally Shocking Images From St. Petersburg’s Salvador Dali Museum. If you’ve never been to the Salvador Dali Museum in St Pete, you need to get real. Sorry, correction. you need to get Surreal! Download the Dali App and go it alone, or get a tour and learn more than you ever wanted to know about Dali, and yourself. With the Dali APP you can use your phone to see Virtual Reality paintings (see sample VR painting at bottom of page) come to life and you wonder, “How did he know we’d all have mobile phones to do this?” Paintings and sculptures like you’ve never seen, but may have dreamed. Warning: If you take a selfie, you get the Cool Dali Museum Stache. Weekday afternoons are best (smaller crowd) time to visit in downtown St Pete.
995qyk.com
Florida Man Has Moment Of Honesty When Pulled Over By Deputies
The truth will set you free…usually. A Florida Man had a moment of honesty when he was pulled over by deputies. Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over the Florida Man, Andrew Beck, for speeding, little did they know he would be so frank about his condition. According to the report, Beck rolled down the window and spontaneously told them, “I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m drunk.” The deputies still made Beck perform field sobriety tests and he did fail them. His breath alcohol level was was measured at 0.272 and 0.282, over three times the legal limit. So at least he was totally honest about his condition!
995qyk.com
Here’s What’s Tax-Free During Florida’s Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday
Been eyeing that new power tool? Maybe it’s the time to buy it because Florida’s Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday starts this Saturday September 3rd!. Sunshine State residents are used to tax-free holidays for back-to-school supplies and hurricane preparedness. This is the first time that Floridians can save some money on purchases of tools, construction, and home improvement items. The Tool-Time Sales Tax Holiday goes from Saturday, September 3rd through Saturday, September 9th. Nice little tidbit is that the tax-free deal applies not only to brick and mortar locations but online purchases as well!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
995qyk.com
Register To Win Tickets To See Billy Currington At Ruth Eckerd Hall
Dates Of Contest: 8/29/22 @ 12:00am – 9/5/22 @ 11:59pm. How Winner Is Being Selected: Winners will be selected from a pool of eligible entries. How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days) Age Of Entrants: 18+. How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1. What The...
995qyk.com
Odessa Man Bikes Across Country Twice For Vets
Not many people would even do this one time, but an Odessa man bikes across country twice for vets. Don Coffey biked across the country 3 years ago and this summer he did it again. Don lives here in Odessa and is 67 years old and he biked across the...
Comments / 0