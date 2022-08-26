The Cambridge Middle School volleyball team dowed the Zanesville Blue Devils eighth grade team in straight sets Monday. The young Bobcats won 25-21 and 25-18. Bailey Anderson led Cambridge with six kills, and seven points from the service line including a pair of aces. Olivia Adams tallied four assists, and scored nine points from the service line with three aces. Adison Coleman picked up 14 points with 7 aces from the service line and also got a kill.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO