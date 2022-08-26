Read full article on original website
Seniors Recognized at River View Cross Country Meet
The Cambridge Bobcat cross country team ran in a weeknight meet at River View on Tuesday competing against both River View and Ridgewood. Cambridge senior runners were recognized as part of River View’s senior night celebration. “It was a surprise and an honor for which we were grateful,” Cambridge...
MS Volleyball Team Downs the Devils
The Cambridge Middle School volleyball team dowed the Zanesville Blue Devils eighth grade team in straight sets Monday. The young Bobcats won 25-21 and 25-18. Bailey Anderson led Cambridge with six kills, and seven points from the service line including a pair of aces. Olivia Adams tallied four assists, and scored nine points from the service line with three aces. Adison Coleman picked up 14 points with 7 aces from the service line and also got a kill.
Bobcats Drop Close Game at East Liverpool
EAST LIVERPOOL — The Cambridge High School soccer team dropped a close match 1-0 to East Liverpool in Buckeye 8 soccer action on Tueday. “That was a tough loss, but the boys played a great game,” Cambridge coach JR Fox said. Rylan Matthews earned his first career start...
Bobcat Golf Team Places Fourth in Buckeye 8 Tourney
The Cambridge High School golf team finished in fourth place overall in the Buckeye 8 Golf Tournament at Belmont Hills Country Club. In the second and final round of tournament on Tuesday, the Bobcats shot the third best score of the day, a 391. Jackson Reed led the way with an 89, Bradyn Gregg shot 91, Aidan Castello 91, and Jax VanDyne 120.
Volleyball Bobcats Beat Bellaire
The Cambridge High School volleyball team beat Bellaire 3-1 in Buckeye 8 action Monday. The Bobcats won the opening set 25-21, dropped the second set 24-26 before rallying to win the third and fourth sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-20. Ryan Dunning led the Bobcats connecting on 20 of...
