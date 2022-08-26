Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Two people hurt in shooting at Westland Centre Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting inside the common area of Westland Centre early Saturday morning. Police say two small groups of people started fighting inside Mitchell's Sports Bar & Grill at 1:25 a.m. and it spilled out into the common area. That's when...
Armed suspect found hiding in bushes behind Muncie elementary school
A Muncie man faces charges after police say he hid in the bushes behind an elementary school Friday after threatening a man with a weapon.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two injured in weekend shooting in Westland Mall, outside of Mitchell’s
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says two people were injured in a shooting just outside of a popular Fort Wayne sports bar over the weekend. Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, inside Westland Mall, where...
WANE-TV
Man handed 4 years in prison for son’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man charged with neglect in the death of his toddler son will spend four years in prison, and two more for a bond revocation for another charge. Trevon Bishop, 26, was sentenced Tuesday for a case that nearly never made it to the courtroom. The family of one-year-old Elias Paez took to chalking the pavement in front of the Allen County Prosecutor’s office on South Calhoun Street in December, demanding that Bishop be held accountable in Elias’ death.
WANE-TV
Man killed in River Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating a crash in River Haven, on South River Road at Waverly Drive. According to an officer at the scene, just one vehicle was involved late Monday night. It appears it hit a tree head on. A man in the car died.
WANE-TV
Juvenile critically hurt in Covington Rd. moped crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A male juvenile is in critical condition, after crashing a moped on Covington Road. According to Fort Wayne police, the moped was traveling west on Covington around 8:00 p.m. Sunday near South Hadley Road. The driver lost control and crashed, with a passenger on board.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Teen brought gun to North Side football game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a 14-year-old boy who tried to bring a gun into the football game at North Side High School this past weekend. North Side and Bishop Dwenger were at halftime Friday night when the boy tried to enter the stadium with another juvenile and an adult who were with him, police said.
WANE-TV
Courts: Hacksaw, hammer used in attack
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of using a hammer and a hacksaw to attack his employer after having his work criticized, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 77-year-old Charles Jemison on a felony count of battery with a deadly...
wfft.com
DeKalb Co. Sheriff: 3 injured in crash on U.S. 6
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash that left three injured Saturday night. Investigators say a Saturn Vue was heading west on U.S. 6 at around 10:45, when the driver slowed down because an animal was in the road. That's when a Mitsubishi...
WOWO News
Sunday Night Moped Crash Involves Two Juveniles
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a moped accident that happened Sunday Night. At around 8 P.M. Sunday, near the intersection of Covington Rd & S Hadley Rd reports indicate the driver of the moped was traveling Westbound on Covington Rd., when he lost control and crashed onto the roadway with his passenger. The driver of the moped, a juvenile male, was suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene. He was rendered aid and transported to a local hospital. The passenger, also a juvenile male was released from the scene with minor injuries. Both juveniles were reported to not to have been wearing a helmet. This incident remains under investigation.
WANE-TV
Woman sentenced in murder over $80 debt
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who shot a man to death over money more than two years ago has been sentenced. Kennisha J. Jackson21, was sentenced Monday to 70 years for the Jan. 14, 2020, shooting death of Diquan Q. Meriwether, 19, of Fort Wayne along Abbott Street.
hometownstations.com
Michigan man arrested after a pursuit around Rockford
A Michigan man was arrested outside of Rockford after leading law enforcement in a chase that reached 100 mph. 39-year-old Benjamin Polasky was charged with fleeing following his capture. Sunday morning, the Rockford Police officers were on a look out for a blue van that ran a stop sign in the village, they noticed that the license plates didn’t match the vehicle when they found it. Polasky took off when they tried to pull him over, he drove into the countryside at a high rate of speed toward Indiana. The van left the road and drove through a bean and corn field and ended up in a wooded area. Additional law enforcement, the Mercer County Drone, and the Rockford Fire Departments aerial ladder was called in to help with the search of the driver. An Ohio State trooper found Polasky at a home where he surrendered without incident. The U-S Marshals service also was looking for him.
WOWO News
Alcohol Believed To Be A Factor In Sunday Night Car VS Train Crash In DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday shortly before 10 P.M. in DeKalb County, 55-year-old Carolyn Honaker was traveling in the 4300 block of County Road 61 and drove around the crossing gate of a set of railroad tracks and then collided with an on-coming train. The train was reported to have been moving at approximately 7 MPH at the time of the crash, according to a report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, however the extent of potential injuries to Honaker are unknown. The incident remains under investigation.
Indiana man dies swimming in Sears Lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Indiana man is dead after he drowned in a lake in Oakland County over the weekend. The victim, later identified as 18 year-old Joshua David Auxier from Fountain City, Indiana, was swimming with friends around 8 p.m. on Sunday when he went under water and never resurfaced.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, Milford Fire Rescue and Milford Police all responded to the scene and found the Auxier in about 15 feet of water. Emergency personnel performed CPR but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.An autopsy performed on Monday determined the cause of death to be accidental drowning.
WANE-TV
Auburn Garrett Drive-In screen partially destroyed during storm
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — Sections of the Auburn Garrett Drive-In screen were heavily damaged by the storms that swept through northeast Indiana Monday afternoon. A portion of the main screen was torn away, and the base comprised of metal fencing just below the screen suffered heavy damage as well.
3 adults hurt in Cass County crash
Three people were injured in a collision after a car pulled out in front of another vehicle. At 8:59 a.m. Saturday, Cass County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a crash with injuries
WANE-TV
Suspect in double killings pleads guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the suspects in the shooting deaths of two women inside a home on Third Street last year has pleaded guilty. Joshua J. Dube pleaded guilty to lesser charges of attempted robbery, criminal confinement, and possession of methamphetamine through a plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors that drops charges of two charges of felony murder along with other drug charges.
wfft.com
Decatur man charged with attempted murder
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man wanted by Decatur Police in connection to an aggravated battery has been arrested. Around 6:45 Thursday morning, a post on the Decatur Police Department Facebook page said they were looking for 28-year-old Patrick Michael Scott. The post said the incident happened overnight, and Scott...
WIBC.com
Sheriff’s Brother Shot and Killed by Police in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind.–The brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner was killed by police in Muncie Thursday morning. They say Richard Skinner, 45, pointed what appeared to be a gun at them through a window, while the SWAT team was at the house trying to negotiate an end to a domestic situation.
