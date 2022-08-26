ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Jody Evans releasing first album, headlining benefit concert

Jody Evans is a busy man. In addition to serving the community as an officer with the Arkadelphia Police Department, the 2005 Nashville Star finalist and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story lead is set to perform live and to release his first studio album and his first music video this fall.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Simmons Bank Arena

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Critically acclaimed and multi-platinum rock group Tran-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing their "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More" Tour to Simmons Bank Arena this December. The band officially announced the dates for tour on Monday, with their stop in...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tropical weather continues Monday

MONDAY: The warm and tropical conditions will continue into your Monday. The morning will start out in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon temperatures will rise into the low 90s with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for a shower or thunderstorms in Little Rock. The highest rain chances will be over northern Arkansas caused by a cold front entering the state.
Ricky Shuttleworth Receives Award

Ricky Shuttleworth of Mountain View received the 2022 First Responder of the Year award at the Arkansas Emergency Medical Technician Association annual awards banquet held Aug. 6 in Hot Springs. Shuttleworth volunteers with both the Mountain View and Allison-Sylamore Fire Departments.
Bryant rolls to victory over Benton in the 2022 Salt Bowl

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Salt Bowl feels like the Salt Bowl again. The atmosphere was festive at the pregame tailgate, then turned electric inside War Memorial Stadium, as an announced crowd of 29,150 cheered on the best of Saline County high school football. Once the football got started,...
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas

If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
BoAS All-Time All-County Teams: Faulkner Co. Is More than Conway High

Directly north of Little Rock sits Faulkner County, an area with more than 100,000 residents. It is famous for the annual Toad Suck Daze in Conway, the county seat also known as “The City of Colleges” for its three post-secondary educational institutions. From a gridiron historical standpoint, Faulkner...
Inmate dies at Malvern prison; suicide cause

MALVERN — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, staff at the Ouachita River Regional Unit observed inmate Jason Bramlett #133066 hanging in a locked single-man cell. Inmate Bramlett was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 9:58 a.m. The Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an investigation...
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR

