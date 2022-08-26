Read full article on original website
Related
arkadelphian.com
Jody Evans releasing first album, headlining benefit concert
Jody Evans is a busy man. In addition to serving the community as an officer with the Arkadelphia Police Department, the 2005 Nashville Star finalist and Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story lead is set to perform live and to release his first studio album and his first music video this fall.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to Simmons Bank Arena
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Critically acclaimed and multi-platinum rock group Tran-Siberian Orchestra will be bringing their "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - the Best of TSO & More" Tour to Simmons Bank Arena this December. The band officially announced the dates for tour on Monday, with their stop in...
Central Arkansas weather community mourns the loss of Brian Smith
The weather community in central Arkansas was saddened to learn of the loss of one of their own.
Thousands gather in War Memorial Stadium for Salt Bowl Rivalry
Saturday night, War Memorial Stadium was flooded with thousands of people in blue and maroon shirts for the annual Salt Bowl.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tropical weather continues Monday
MONDAY: The warm and tropical conditions will continue into your Monday. The morning will start out in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. By the afternoon temperatures will rise into the low 90s with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance for a shower or thunderstorms in Little Rock. The highest rain chances will be over northern Arkansas caused by a cold front entering the state.
stonecountyleader.com
Ricky Shuttleworth Receives Award
Ricky Shuttleworth of Mountain View received the 2022 First Responder of the Year award at the Arkansas Emergency Medical Technician Association annual awards banquet held Aug. 6 in Hot Springs. Shuttleworth volunteers with both the Mountain View and Allison-Sylamore Fire Departments.
Arkansas Town Banned From Giving Speeding Tickets After Writing Too Many
Screencap via THV 11 on YouTubeOver half the town's revenue came from traffic citations, running afoul of Arkansas state law.
Little Rock police release identity of convenience store shooting victim
Little Rock police have released the identity of the man shot and killed at a convenience store earlier this month.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bryant rolls to victory over Benton in the 2022 Salt Bowl
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Salt Bowl feels like the Salt Bowl again. The atmosphere was festive at the pregame tailgate, then turned electric inside War Memorial Stadium, as an announced crowd of 29,150 cheered on the best of Saline County high school football. Once the football got started,...
Faulkner County sheriffs search for missing thirteen year old
VILONIA, Ark. — The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing child. 13-year-old Kaeden Born was last seen in Vilonia near Bush Lane and is believed to be wearing black shorts and an orange shirt. If you have any information...
Benton city officials confirm Whataburger coming to central Arkansas
Benton city officials confirmed Monday that a Whataburger is coming to the area.
msn.com
Feast On Mouthwatering BBQ At This Unassuming But Amazing Roadside Stop In Arkansas
If you’ve ever driven on scenic Highway 70 from Memphis Tennessee to Hot Springs, chances are you passed by Craig’s BBQ and didn’t notice it. This unassuming roadside restaurant located in DeValls Bluff serves the best BBQ in Arkansas. Like most BBQ joints, there are no frills needed because the food speaks for itself. And best of all, this award-winning restaurant has been around for 75 years and still going strong.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bestofarkansassports.com
David Bazzel Pitches Sam Pittman on Buckeyes Football Tradition with Arkansas Twist
If you were to ask the average fan to name some Ohio State football traditions, they’d probably correctly guess the “Dotting of the I” or the Buckeye decals on the helmet or the insufferable way its fans emphasize “THE” in front of the school’s name.
KATV
Two thieves wanted by Benton police for stealing 'high-dollar jewelry' from Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects accused of stealing "high-dollar jewelry" from an area retailer. Police said the incident involving the shoplifters occurred on Aug. 27 at the Walmart Supercenter. If you can identify the pictured suspects or...
KATV
First Whataburger planned for central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials in Benton announced Monday that the first central Arkansas location of Whataburger will be coming to the Saline County community in the future. The location is confirmed to be built on Alcoa Road in Benton next to Bank OZK. The open date has not...
fox16.com
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bestofarkansassports.com
BoAS All-Time All-County Teams: Faulkner Co. Is More than Conway High
Directly north of Little Rock sits Faulkner County, an area with more than 100,000 residents. It is famous for the annual Toad Suck Daze in Conway, the county seat also known as “The City of Colleges” for its three post-secondary educational institutions. From a gridiron historical standpoint, Faulkner...
arkadelphian.com
Inmate dies at Malvern prison; suicide cause
MALVERN — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, staff at the Ouachita River Regional Unit observed inmate Jason Bramlett #133066 hanging in a locked single-man cell. Inmate Bramlett was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 9:58 a.m. The Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an investigation...
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
Mushrooms growing and other issues found in NLR apartments
Another apartment complex in central Arkansas is unfit to live in according to people paying to stay there. A seventeen-page report released Friday outlines the conditions inside the Jefferson Manor apartments.
Comments / 0