A right-wing agitator who attended Jan. 6 riot is running for the Mass. House, testing state GOP’s appetite for extremism
A little-watched legislative contest on the northeastern coast of Massachusetts could prove a bellwether for the bitterly divided state GOP, as party leaders consider throwing their support behind Samson Racioppi, a right-wing agitator who led a 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston and organized buses to Washington, D.C. for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Charges Dropped Against Man in Machete Killing in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has dropped a murder charge against a man whose conviction for killing a neighbor with a machete was overturned. A jury found Bruce Akers guilty in January 2020 and he was sentenced to 38 years in state prison. But the Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously last year that Akers’ rights were violated by police and that a judge should have suppressed evidence and statements gathered by officers before they read Akers his Miranda rights, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.
Montana brothers plead guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken window and Jerod Hughes helped kick open a door to allow other rioters inside while Congress was certifying the 2020 Electoral College vote, the FBI said in charging documents. The brothers later were near the front of a group that pursued a lone Capitol Police officer who was able to lead the mob away from the Senate floor, to an area where Jerod Hughes screamed at officers during a standoff in a corridor. The brothers later made their way into the Senate chamber before leaving the building. They were arrested on Feb. 1, 2021 and released on their own recognizance about two months later. The brothers face a maximum of 20 years in prison. Eight other felony counts against the men are being dropped under the plea deals with prosecutors.
Have you seen these people? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list. Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals:. Casey Kolenda: Wanted for firearm and drug offenses. Lakeam Bennett: Wanted for firearm offenses. Rodney Cooper: Wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon,...
Soldier, 17, Collapses During Training, Dies Days Later
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania National Guard has died several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina. Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died Thursday with her family around her, the 1st Battalion, 34th Regiment — a basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson — said on its Facebook page Friday.
2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering swift verdicts in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The result was a big victory for the U.S. Justice Department. A different jury just four months ago couldn’t reach unanimous decisions on Adam Fox or Barry Croft Jr. but acquitted two other men, a stunning conclusion that led to a second trial. Their arrests nearly two years ago came at an extremely tense time: the volatile homestretch of the election between Joe Biden and then-President Donald Trump playing out against a backdrop of armed protests over COVID-19 restrictions, especially in Michigan. Jury selection in the retrial of Fox and Croft coincidentally occurred a day after FBI agents searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for documents, putting the agency in headlines at the same time that the judge was trying to detect any biases about law enforcement in the jury pool.
‘Wildest Place in Maryland’ Under Threat From Biking Trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea. And that’s because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers...
Kids discover "very rare" pearl inside clam in Maryland river
A group of middle schoolers made a surprising discovery while "enjoying the outdoors" at river in northern Maryland over the weekend. The kids were exploring Winters Run, a 14-mile river in Harford County, when they opened a clam and found a pearl inside, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said on Sunday.
A ‘Future in Jeopardy': Mayor Wu Calls for Federal Help Amid New MBTA Service Cuts
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says there are "serious equity, mobility, environmental, and economic concerns" associated with the MBTA's ongoing service cuts. New changes to fall service were announced last week and will overlap with a historic shutdown of Orange Line service and a partial shutdown of Green Line service north of North Station.
Paul Pelosi gets 5 days in jail, 3 years of probation in DUI
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation. Paul Pelosi already served two days in jail and received good conduct credit for two other days, Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga said. Paul Pelosi will work eight hours in the court’s work program in lieu of the remaining day, Solga said during Paul Pelosi’s sentencing, which he did not attend. State law allows for DUI misdemeanor defendants to appear through their attorney unless ordered otherwise by the court. As part of his probation, Paul Pelosi will also be required to attend a three-month drinking driver class, and install an ignition interlock device, where the driver has to provide a breath sample before the engine will start. He will also have to pay about $5,000 in victim restitution for medical bills and lost wages and nearly $2,000 in fines, the judge said.
Death Investigation in South Boston
Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
Major Boston suburb finds toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in its water supply
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic “forever chemicals” in its water supply, the city said in a statement. The PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow,...
Missing 5-Year-Old Boston Girl Found; Mom Says School Sent Her Home on Wrong Bus
A 5-year-old girl went missing for several hours Monday, prompting Boston police to ask the public for help locating her. The Boston Police Department issued a missing person alert for Nylah Kamara around 6:30 p.m. Monday, saying she had last been seen when she was dropped off at the Match Charter School -- located at 100 Poydras St. in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Less than 20 minutes later, police canceled the alert and said the girl had been found. They did not provide further details.
WVa Agency Sets Hiring Event for Human Resources Positions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
Boston police boat comes to rescue of stranded groom
BOSTON (AP) — Officers with the Boston Police Department’s harbor patrol unit are used to helping boaters in distress, but last weekend Officer Joe Matthews came to the rescue of a groom in danger of missing his own wedding. Patrick Mahoney was scheduled to get married on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor on Saturday, but the boat that was supposed to ferry him to the island where his bride-to-be was waiting broke down. The groomsmen, photographer, DJ and floral arrangements were also stranded. Officer Matthews transported the party to the island on his police boat so Mahoney’s marriage to Hannah Crawford could go on as scheduled.
Man found dead on Drydock Avenue in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police and medical examiners were on scene at a building on Drydock Avenue in Boston overnight. There have been no updates from police on the incident. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
Man Killed in Colorado Mountains After 'Speed Flying' Crash
BRECKENRIDGE Colo. (AP) — A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying, which involves descending from heights using a specialized canopy that's similar to a paraglider. The speed flyer was reported missing Saturday morning by a friend who was supposed to...
The Stunning Revere Beach in Massachusetts
Revere Beach is a public beach in Revere, Massachusetts. It is located about five kilometers north of Boston, and was founded in 1896 as the first public beach in the country. In the past it was known as the Coney Island of New England. In summer it is a very busy beach where tourism is quite intense.
Iconic Boston market concerned about being squeezed out
BOSTON — Generations of Bostonians have been shopping from the iconic pushcarts that appear at Haymarket on Thursday through Saturdays, but visitors may notice the setup is a little different since a nearby hotel that opened in the spring. Longtime street vendors are at odds with a recently opened...
