'Full Of Energy': San Diego Zoo Welcomes Southern Male White Rhino. SAN DIEGO (August 22, 2022)—A male Southern White Rhino baby stands with its mother after playing in the Mud Wallows in Nikita Khan's rhino rehabilitation facility at San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The San Diego Zoo revealed Welcome to Home in a post on Monday on social media, which included a video of a young southern white rhino running through its enclosure and rolling through Mud as it seeks to stay more relaxed from California's heat. Wildlife care specialists at the facility said the baby was healthy, confident, and energetic, according to a statement by the San Diego Zoo.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO