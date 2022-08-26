ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

coolsandiegosights.com

Fun at Chula Vista’s Arts in the Park!

A free, family-friendly event was held today at Chula Vista’s Memorial Park. The annual Arts in the Park festival brought the community together to enjoy music, artists, dance, food and all sorts of cultural fun! The event was presented by Chula Vista’s own Onstage Playhouse and CARPA San Diego.
CHULA VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Seeking Investors for Vista Bowling Complex

The City of Vista has not had a hub for entertainment since 2017. With the community evolving and turning into a very eclectic atmosphere it’s time for something new and exciting. Picture a location with 5-10 bowling lanes, an area for an up-to-date game room for all ages, locally brewed beverages, locally inspired eats and a modern fully stocked bar.
VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Drive Your Pantera Day in San Diego!

I was walking through Balboa Park near the San Diego Automotive Museum when I spied a bunch of Pantera sports cars. And the proud owners were taking a group photograph. From what I could gather, these were all members of the San Diego Panteras club. Considering the fact that only...
SAN DIEGO, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Rock and Roll legends take over Petco Park

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Fans of legendary 1980’s artists Motley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett are swarming Downtown for the rock concert.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Come And Join Us#Creativity#Church Service#In The Silence
CBS 8

More complaints against BLVD63 apartment near SDSU

SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. After CBS 8’s Abbie Alford got involved, BLVD63, agreed to let the student...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

North San Diego County Group Builds Beds for Children Without One

Power tools and sawdust took over the parking lot of North Coast Church, where volunteers transformed lumber into furniture, that not every family owns. Marie Hoveln has worked for nearly three decades for the Vista Unified School District. She can often tell when kids need extra help at home. “Sometimes...
VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.

Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
SAN DIEGO, CA
msn.com

12 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA

Sitting like a crown jewel of California’s Inland Empire, Temecula is a popular SoCal day trip destination from Los Angeles or San Diego for tourists looking to trade in the modern metropolises for an old western lifestyle. Life moves much slower in Temecula, whose rolling hills are home to award-winning wineries and an Old Town that immerses visitors into the Western heritage.
TEMECULA, CA
Symphony Science

'Full Of Energy': San Diego Zoo Welcomes Southern Male White Rhino

'Full Of Energy': San Diego Zoo Welcomes Southern Male White Rhino. SAN DIEGO (August 22, 2022)—A male Southern White Rhino baby stands with its mother after playing in the Mud Wallows in Nikita Khan's rhino rehabilitation facility at San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The San Diego Zoo revealed Welcome to Home in a post on Monday on social media, which included a video of a young southern white rhino running through its enclosure and rolling through Mud as it seeks to stay more relaxed from California's heat. Wildlife care specialists at the facility said the baby was healthy, confident, and energetic, according to a statement by the San Diego Zoo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Imperial Beach sandcastles avoided using ocean water

Local fishermen recently spotted and photographed the red tide near Imperial Beach, according to an August 27 619newsmedia report. Besides the red tide's picturesque neon blue-colored waves at nighttime, the red-orange-tinged water affects beachgoers, boaters, surfers, bodyboarders, anglers, and sandcastle builders. "It was cool to see the [bioluminescent waves] as...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
pugetsound.media

Doug Downing Changes Direction, Leaves FOX 5 San Diego

Two-time Emmy-award winning Executive Producer at FOX 5 San Diego (KSWB-TV) – “Wrapped up 7.5 amazing years at FOX 5 San Diego today. On to the next adventure as Director of Communications for Rancho Coastal Humane Society next week.”. Author: Jason Remington. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

