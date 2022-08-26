Read full article on original website
Fun at Chula Vista’s Arts in the Park!
A free, family-friendly event was held today at Chula Vista’s Memorial Park. The annual Arts in the Park festival brought the community together to enjoy music, artists, dance, food and all sorts of cultural fun! The event was presented by Chula Vista’s own Onstage Playhouse and CARPA San Diego.
Seeking Investors for Vista Bowling Complex
The City of Vista has not had a hub for entertainment since 2017. With the community evolving and turning into a very eclectic atmosphere it’s time for something new and exciting. Picture a location with 5-10 bowling lanes, an area for an up-to-date game room for all ages, locally brewed beverages, locally inspired eats and a modern fully stocked bar.
100+ rescued beagles headed to San Diego for care
Over 100 beagles are headed to San Diego this week as part of a nationwide effort to care for the more that 4,000 beagles who were recently rescued from a Virginia lab testing breeding facility.
National Cinema Day: $3 movie showings at San Diego theaters
As part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the low price of $3 on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Drive Your Pantera Day in San Diego!
I was walking through Balboa Park near the San Diego Automotive Museum when I spied a bunch of Pantera sports cars. And the proud owners were taking a group photograph. From what I could gather, these were all members of the San Diego Panteras club. Considering the fact that only...
What is this tiny, underwater sea creature biting feet in Mission Bay?
SAN DIEGO — A tiny, underwater sea creature has been nibbling the feet of swimmers in Mission Bay. San Diegan Tara Sauvage said she was walking along De Anza Cove when she decided to put her feet in the water to cool off. She didn't expect what came next.
FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala commissioned into US Navy Reserve
FOX 5 reporter Liberty Zabala was commissioned into the U.S. Navy Reserve Saturday during a ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum.
Rock and Roll legends take over Petco Park
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Fans of legendary 1980’s artists Motley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett are swarming Downtown for the rock concert.
SDHS sees more than 200 adoptions on Clear the Shelters day
More than 1,700 pets have been adopted during "Clear the Shelters" month so far. Reduced adoption fees continue through the end of August.
More complaints against BLVD63 apartment near SDSU
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. After CBS 8’s Abbie Alford got involved, BLVD63, agreed to let the student...
Broken air conditioner forces two schools to end day early
Students at Rancho Bernardo High and neighboring Bernardo Heights Middle School will have early dismissal schedules through at least next Wednesday due to a broken air conditioner.
North San Diego County Group Builds Beds for Children Without One
Power tools and sawdust took over the parking lot of North Coast Church, where volunteers transformed lumber into furniture, that not every family owns. Marie Hoveln has worked for nearly three decades for the Vista Unified School District. She can often tell when kids need extra help at home. “Sometimes...
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
12 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA
Sitting like a crown jewel of California’s Inland Empire, Temecula is a popular SoCal day trip destination from Los Angeles or San Diego for tourists looking to trade in the modern metropolises for an old western lifestyle. Life moves much slower in Temecula, whose rolling hills are home to award-winning wineries and an Old Town that immerses visitors into the Western heritage.
'Full Of Energy': San Diego Zoo Welcomes Southern Male White Rhino
'Full Of Energy': San Diego Zoo Welcomes Southern Male White Rhino. SAN DIEGO (August 22, 2022)—A male Southern White Rhino baby stands with its mother after playing in the Mud Wallows in Nikita Khan's rhino rehabilitation facility at San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The San Diego Zoo revealed Welcome to Home in a post on Monday on social media, which included a video of a young southern white rhino running through its enclosure and rolling through Mud as it seeks to stay more relaxed from California's heat. Wildlife care specialists at the facility said the baby was healthy, confident, and energetic, according to a statement by the San Diego Zoo.
Beloved Carlsbad Father, Coach Who Died Swimming From Alcatraz to SF Remembered
A beloved Carlsbad father, coach and volunteer who died while participating in a swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco earlier this month was remembered at a vigil Friday night in the North County. For reasons not yet known, 50-year-old Brian Reynolds became unresponsive and had to be pulled from the...
Imperial Beach sandcastles avoided using ocean water
Local fishermen recently spotted and photographed the red tide near Imperial Beach, according to an August 27 619newsmedia report. Besides the red tide's picturesque neon blue-colored waves at nighttime, the red-orange-tinged water affects beachgoers, boaters, surfers, bodyboarders, anglers, and sandcastle builders. "It was cool to see the [bioluminescent waves] as...
Doug Downing Changes Direction, Leaves FOX 5 San Diego
Two-time Emmy-award winning Executive Producer at FOX 5 San Diego (KSWB-TV) – “Wrapped up 7.5 amazing years at FOX 5 San Diego today. On to the next adventure as Director of Communications for Rancho Coastal Humane Society next week.”. Author: Jason Remington. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media,...
