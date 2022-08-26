Read full article on original website
National Cinema Day: $3 movie showings at San Diego theaters
As part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the low price of $3 on Saturday, Sept. 3.
coolsandiegosights.com
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
northcountydailystar.com
Seeking Investors for Vista Bowling Complex
The City of Vista has not had a hub for entertainment since 2017. With the community evolving and turning into a very eclectic atmosphere it’s time for something new and exciting. Picture a location with 5-10 bowling lanes, an area for an up-to-date game room for all ages, locally brewed beverages, locally inspired eats and a modern fully stocked bar.
Voiceof San Diego
San Diego’s Food Waste Recycling Program
“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. At the start of this year, a state deadline for cities to collect food waste from homes and apartments came and went. It’s now August and the city of San Diego hasn’t yet equipped residents to start this new recycling stream, which is projected to significantly help California eliminate harmful greenhouse gases.
San Diego gets another chance to defend itself in the trip-and-fall case that initially awarded woman $900,000
SAN DIEGO — A Superior Court Judge is giving the city of San Diego another chance to defend itself in a trip-and-fall lawsuit filed by a 74-year-old woman who stepped in a pothole outside of the Clairemont Mesa Post Office. As first reported by CBS 8, the city had...
delmartimes.net
43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet to be held in Encinitas
The 43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet, sponsored by San Diego Woodies, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Moonlight Beach parking lot in Encinitas. San Diego Woodies is a part of the National Woodie Club. Wavecrest occurs each year on the third weekend in September, according to the event...
New school opens on first day of class for San Diego Unified
A brand new $180 million campus in Logan Heights opened Monday to just over 1,000 students on the first day of class for the San Diego Unified School District.
San Diego County announces 2022-23 Teachers of the Year
Dr. Paul Gothold, the superintendent of San Diego County schools, says the last few years have proven how difficult, yet fulfilling, a career in education is.
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego's hospice users
At this point, this article is going to seem to go seriously astray, so I might as well come clean. My aim is not simply to write about hospice, though that in itself is a worthwhile aim, as hospice is poorly understood even by the mainstream medical community. My aim is to make you less afraid of death, and examining hospice is one way to do this.
Atlas Obscura
San Diego Police Department Jail Cells and Police Exhibit
Down an inconspicuous hallway in this Spanish-style outdoor mall where visitors can step into the past and see eight preserved jail cells from the 1940s. The exhibit includes photographs and information about the old San Diego Police Headquarters, which was converted into an outdoor mall appropriately named The Headquarters, which opened in 2013. Located outside the cells are replica signs with instructions for new prisoners and a height chart used in police mugshot lineups.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979
Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. January 22, 1979 Allison Ross reports on the lack of...
Opinion: A Family’s Dedication to Service Supports Affordable Senior Housing in San Diego
The housing affordability crisis in San Diego County makes America’s Finest City a nearly impossible place to find a home, especially if you are unhoused or on the verge of homelessness. It’s why San Diego has the fifth highest homeless population in the United States. And one in four...
Two new dog parks open in San Diego
Pet owners, rejoice: Two new off-leash dog parks just opened in San Diego as the city tries to keep up with demand.
Up to $2,000 Available for San Diego County Residents Struggling to Pay Water Bills
The San Diego County Water Authority has helped secure financial aid for low-income water customers in the region to cover overdue residential water and wastewater bills. The authority is partnering with the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County (MAAC) and Campesinos Unidos, Inc. for outreach and education to make residents who are struggling aware of the funding.
KPBS
BARK! More rescued beagles coming to San Diego next week for adoption
Dozens of beagles who’ve lived in cages, who’ve never had a home and who’ve never stepped on grass will be flown to Gillespie Field in El Cajon on Aug. 31 and prepared to be put up for adoption. The San Diego Humane Society said it is expecting...
San Diego weekly Reader
Imperial Beach sandcastles avoided using ocean water
Local fishermen recently spotted and photographed the red tide near Imperial Beach, according to an August 27 619newsmedia report. Besides the red tide's picturesque neon blue-colored waves at nighttime, the red-orange-tinged water affects beachgoers, boaters, surfers, bodyboarders, anglers, and sandcastle builders. "It was cool to see the [bioluminescent waves] as...
FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala commissioned into US Navy Reserve
FOX 5 reporter Liberty Zabala was commissioned into the U.S. Navy Reserve Saturday during a ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum.
kusi.com
City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
Trouble as a renter? How to file a code enforcement complaint with the city of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Many viewers are reacting to a Working For You report after CBS 8 shared the story of a college student who found her new apartment in San Diego was not exactly move-in ready. Many former tenants reached out to share their stories of unsanitary and unsafe...
