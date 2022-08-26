ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

coolsandiegosights.com

Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.

Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Seeking Investors for Vista Bowling Complex

The City of Vista has not had a hub for entertainment since 2017. With the community evolving and turning into a very eclectic atmosphere it’s time for something new and exciting. Picture a location with 5-10 bowling lanes, an area for an up-to-date game room for all ages, locally brewed beverages, locally inspired eats and a modern fully stocked bar.
VISTA, CA
Voiceof San Diego

San Diego’s Food Waste Recycling Program

“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. At the start of this year, a state deadline for cities to collect food waste from homes and apartments came and went. It’s now August and the city of San Diego hasn’t yet equipped residents to start this new recycling stream, which is projected to significantly help California eliminate harmful greenhouse gases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet to be held in Encinitas

The 43rd Annual Wavecrest Woodie Meet, sponsored by San Diego Woodies, will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Moonlight Beach parking lot in Encinitas. San Diego Woodies is a part of the National Woodie Club. Wavecrest occurs each year on the third weekend in September, according to the event...
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego's hospice users

At this point, this article is going to seem to go seriously astray, so I might as well come clean. My aim is not simply to write about hospice, though that in itself is a worthwhile aim, as hospice is poorly understood even by the mainstream medical community. My aim is to make you less afraid of death, and examining hospice is one way to do this.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Atlas Obscura

San Diego Police Department Jail Cells and Police Exhibit

Down an inconspicuous hallway in this Spanish-style outdoor mall where visitors can step into the past and see eight preserved jail cells from the 1940s. The exhibit includes photographs and information about the old San Diego Police Headquarters, which was converted into an outdoor mall appropriately named The Headquarters, which opened in 2013. Located outside the cells are replica signs with instructions for new prisoners and a height chart used in police mugshot lineups.
SAN DIEGO, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979

Del Mar–wealthy seaside community in San Diego County 1979. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. January 22, 1979 Allison Ross reports on the lack of...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Up to $2,000 Available for San Diego County Residents Struggling to Pay Water Bills

The San Diego County Water Authority has helped secure financial aid for low-income water customers in the region to cover overdue residential water and wastewater bills. The authority is partnering with the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County (MAAC) and Campesinos Unidos, Inc. for outreach and education to make residents who are struggling aware of the funding.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Imperial Beach sandcastles avoided using ocean water

Local fishermen recently spotted and photographed the red tide near Imperial Beach, according to an August 27 619newsmedia report. Besides the red tide's picturesque neon blue-colored waves at nighttime, the red-orange-tinged water affects beachgoers, boaters, surfers, bodyboarders, anglers, and sandcastle builders. "It was cool to see the [bioluminescent waves] as...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
kusi.com

City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
CHULA VISTA, CA

