Greenville, NC

Homicide under investigation in Pitt County

By The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

Information is scarce in the investigation of a Friday homicide off of Old River Road in Greenville.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office put out a news release Friday saying at noon deputies responded to Van Ness Avenue near Lombard Avenue to a reported shooting.

The deputies arrived to find a victim dead from a gunshot wound. The sheriff’s office is working to notify the victim’s next of kin.

There is not an ongoing threat to the public the release said and the shooting was not a random act of violence.

The death is the second apparent killing being investigated in Pitt County this week after a man was found shot to death in an SUV at the corner of Joel Drive and Lee Court in Greenville early Tuesday.

