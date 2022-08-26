BALTIMORE -- This day, unlike yesterday, started OUT humid and will remain so all day long. This day, there will be a thermometer high in the low 90s that will feel like the med upper 90s. And finally, today will feature a chance of pop-up of thunderstorms, mostly on the Eastern Shore and the DelMarVa.The overall weather pattern has not changed since yesterday. Hotter and more humid conditions will be with us tomorrow and then again Tuesday. Later Tuesday we are still expecting a strong cold front to march into the Mid-Atlantic with the possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rain. It still appears that Wednesday will be a more comfortable day but the big relief will not visit us until Thursday. That is when the daytime high will drop back into the mid 8's, with pretty low humidity. The bottom line is this, we just need to slug through another "heat wave" and then we will get rewarded. SUNDAY FUNDAY is here. Make it a safe one, and enjoy. Marty B!

