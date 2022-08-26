ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore back in national spotlight after producers halt filming of ‘Lady in the Lake’ due to extortion attempt

Baltimore is back in the spotlight of the national press after producers last week halted filming of “Lady in the Lake” following threats to a film crew on Park Avenue. More than a dozen news sites outside Baltimore have reported on the shutdown after unidentified assailants threatened to “shoot someone” if they weren’t paid money to let the filming continue.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore DPW adjusts billing calculations for water leaks

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Department of Public Works announced it will change how it calculates water bill adjustments for interior leaks, allowing residents to make more frequent requests and for amendments to apply to an additional month.Starting in September, Baltimoreans will be able to have adjustments applied to their bill for three consecutive months of the highest water usage, up from two, and they will be able to make a request once every year, Mayor Brandon Scott and DPW Director Jason Mitchell announced.The agency allows for billing adjustments for interior leaks in which water from appliances returns to the sewer system,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Officers responding to South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- Officers are responding to a shooting Monday morning in south Baltimore, police confirmed to WJZ. Police said at least one person has been shot. The victim's condition and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore's next concert venue is quietly going up

It's been a long time coming, but the Paramount Baltimore music hall is on track to host concerts and other live acts within the next year. The venue, under construction at 1300 Warner St. near the Horseshoe Casino and the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, is slated to be complete by next summer, according to an official involved in the project. Paramount Baltimore Director Robert Goldstein said he hopes the opening will happen "earlier in the summer" of 2023.
BALTIMORE, MD
92Q

Baltimore Schools Early Closure On First Two Days

Today is the first day back to school for Baltimore City and County schools. However, just as soon as your kids arrive at their school, they could be on their way back home. According to the http://www.baltimorecityschools.com website over 15 schools will close at 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. depending on their school start time […] The post Baltimore Schools Early Closure On First Two Days appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

14 Things to Do in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

One of America's oldest seaports, Baltimore's newly renovated Inner Harbor is home to some of the city's best attractions, including the National Aquarium, Maryland Science Center, Port Discovery Children's Museum and Harborplace. The neighborhood is also a great mix of old and new Maryland history, with historic ships in the harbor and modern attractions like the Baltimore World Trade Center, with a 27th-floor observation deck overlooking the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Details emerge about fatal house fire in Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A 69-year-old woman died Friday night in a two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown, Baltimore County fire officials said. WBAL-TV 11-News has found out the name of the victim and the cause of this devastating fire that happened inside a Reisterstown home. "It's a very quiet neighborhood....
REISTERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heat and humidity are here to stay Sunday

BALTIMORE -- This day, unlike yesterday, started OUT humid and will remain so all day long. This day, there will be a thermometer high in the low 90s that will feel like the med upper 90s. And finally, today  will feature a chance of pop-up of thunderstorms, mostly on the Eastern Shore and the DelMarVa.The overall weather pattern has not changed since yesterday. Hotter and more humid conditions will be with us tomorrow and then again Tuesday. Later Tuesday we are still expecting a strong cold front to march into the Mid-Atlantic with the possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rain. It still appears that Wednesday will be a more comfortable day but the big relief will not visit us until Thursday. That is when the daytime high will drop back into the mid 8's, with pretty low humidity.  The bottom line is this, we just need to slug through another "heat wave" and then we will get rewarded.  SUNDAY FUNDAY is here. Make it a safe one, and enjoy.     Marty B!
Wbaltv.com

Police: 16-year-old boy shot Saturday in Lansdowne

LANSDOWNE, Md. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Lansdowne, police said. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle just before 7:30 p.m. for the reported shooting. Police said officers arrived and found the teen shot. He was taken to an...
LANSDOWNE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Card skimmer found at Glen Burnie 7-Eleven

BALTIMORE -- A credit card skimmer was found at a 7-Eleven store in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said Monday. Credit/debit card skimmers are devices used to collect account information which can then be used to make unauthorized purchases. The devices are often hard to detect by those who are unfamiliar with the surreptitiously installed devices. Police said the skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven on 1250 Crain Highway.Anyone who has made a purchase from that location in the past few months is urged to check their bank statements and report any fraudulent activity.Some simple tips to avoid being victimized by a credit-card skimmer include doing a visual and physical inspection of the card reader at any ATM, gas pump or cash machine. Users are advised to look for alignment issues or anything making the card reader stick out at an odd angle. If the security seals appear to have been tampered with users should avoid using the card reader. Consumers should also regularly monitor credit and debit card activity by checking bank statements and online accounts. Additional tips can be found here.
BALTIMORE, MD

