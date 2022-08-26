Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Aug. 25, 2022: Tradeblock has raised over $8.9 Million dollars in new funding from investment partners Courtside VC, Trinity Ventures, and Concrete Rose Capital. The barter-based sneaker platform said in a statement that it will use the proceeds from the financing round to help further invest in growth in its sneaker business as well as expanding and improving its one-of-a-kind authentication and logistics operation, which involves inspecting and authenticating shoes from both sides of the trade...

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO