Family gathered with friends and supporters Saturday at the store where a 22-year-old woman was working as she was abducted and killed Friday evening. The family has identified Angelica Vega of Greeley as the victim in the attack. Police have arrested a 24-year-old man, accusing him of killing Vega."We are devastated," wrote Candi Luis Gonzales, an aunt to Vega. "Our families are broken and we are lost for words we don't understand why this happened to her. We are filled with so much pain that can never be fixed we are filled with so much anger towards the monster who...

GREELEY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO