Texas/Red Dirt Honky Tonk Star Jon Wolfe is coming to San Angelo tonight (Aug 19th) to play City Limits and it's going to be a great show!. Jon Wolfe has released seven albums which has produced a string of hits throughout his career and he just keeps on knocking them out of the park with each new project. Jon has seven studio albums and two live albums to his credit. His 7th studio album, Dos Corazones was released almost a year ago on September 1st, 2021. His second live album is "Jon Wolfe LIVE At The Legendary Gruene Hall". He released the first live album as a way to follow through on the name of his second album "It All Happened in a Honky Tonk." It was only fitting to record the live album in a legendary honky tonk like Gruene Hall.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO