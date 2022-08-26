ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

New shopping experience: Cactus Valley Expo, vendors needed

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sunset Mall is currently looking for vendors to participate in their first-ever Cactus Valley Expo presented By Grace N Grit Designs. The mall has limited availability currently with only enough room for 10 to 15 vendors for the current location. The event will take place from October 22 through 23 and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: So Country It Comes With a Chicken Coop

SAN ANGELO, TX — Come check out this remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom on 0.33 acres. There are 2 living areas with an amazing fireplace with a rock wall featured in the den.  The remodel includes:  Removal of a wall to create an open and fresh concept. New Kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, plumbing fixtures and new appliances Remodeled bathrooms with new bathtub and tile, new commodes, sinks and fixtures Electric box was updated and there are new switches and outlets.  A new roof was installed in 2021. The house was repainted, new flooring, new fans and light fixtures. Plenty of…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Lawn, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Trendy Downtown San Angelo Coffee Shop Calls It Quits

SAN ANGELO – One of San Angelo's downtown coffee shops announcedTuesday that it will be closing and putting the store up for sale. According to the Grind Brew & Cafe's Facebook Page, on Aug. 23, the owners are looking to either sell the business or they will be selling everything individually. Either way they're out. "It’s been a fun and wild ride," stated the Facebook post. "As much as we love our coffee shop-it’s time to say goodbye. It’s important to have a good work/life balance and unfortunately at this time, and for quite some time, our beloved coffee shop hasn’t been on our…
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Are Twin Buttes In San Angelo A Volcano? No, BUT…

Last week, drought conditions caused the exposure of 113 million year old dinosaur tracks at, appropriately named, Dinosaur Valley State Park in the city of Glen Rose. Hearing this, made me curious. I always wondered if the Twin Buttes in San Angelo had ever been a volcano. Then I googled...
San Angelo LIVE!

Right on Time: Start of Dove Season Heavy Rain Headed to West Texas

SAN ANGELO – Heavy rain is in the forecast this week for most of West Texas just in time for the beginning of dove season and the unofficial end-of-summer Labor Day Weekend. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo say heavy rain and flooding will be the major concern with rounds of thunderstorms which will develop each day mostly during the afternoon hours beginning Tuesday.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Animal Shelter must be evacuated-Dogs need temporary fosters

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Paws has sent out an urgent message to the community searching for help in finding temporary fosters for 250 pets before Thursday, September 1, 2022. According to the City of San Angelo, the animal shelter will be temporarily closing due to an issue with roaches. Brian Groves, a communications […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Birthday Parties#Live Music
103.1 Kickin Country

8.25.2022 Will The Real Burger Day Please Stand Up.

Burgers are so popular that they don't just have one "burger day" a year. There are basically three burger days observed every year. There's International Burger Day in May, and another random Burger Day in December. Burger Day is coming up Thursday, August 25th. That is the main burger day in the UK and is widely celebrated here in the U.S. as well.
SAN ANGELO, TX
saisd.org

San Angelo ISD High School After School Bus Transportation To Begin September 6th

San Angelo ISD will begin after school bus transportation for high school students, grades 9-12, at Central High School, Central High School on Oakes, and Lake View High School, starting Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The District will provide transportation after the school day for high school students from September 6 - December 16, 2022. SAISD plans to release updates as we work to resolve the ongoing bus driver shortage.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
KLST/KSAN

Currently unsolved cold cases in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are currently four unsolved cold cases originating from San Angelo, Texas listed on the San Angelo Police Department’s website. 1984 Murder of Ronald Lewis HearnAt the time of his death, Lewis Hearn was a senior at Central High School and was looking forward to graduating and possibly joining the armed […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley Crime Stoppers wanted list for August

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Crime Stoppers (CVCS) encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime. We have compiled a list of all individuals currently wanted by the CVCS for the month of August as of today. Antoni Gutierrez Stacy Rodreiguez Clinton Gallimore Earnest Hunter […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Jon Wolfe Is Playing City Limits In San Angelo Tonight

Texas/Red Dirt Honky Tonk Star Jon Wolfe is coming to San Angelo tonight (Aug 19th) to play City Limits and it's going to be a great show!. Jon Wolfe has released seven albums which has produced a string of hits throughout his career and he just keeps on knocking them out of the park with each new project. Jon has seven studio albums and two live albums to his credit. His 7th studio album, Dos Corazones was released almost a year ago on September 1st, 2021. His second live album is "Jon Wolfe LIVE At The Legendary Gruene Hall". He released the first live album as a way to follow through on the name of his second album "It All Happened in a Honky Tonk." It was only fitting to record the live album in a legendary honky tonk like Gruene Hall.
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: August 28, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
KLST/KSAN

SAPD searching for possibly endangered minor

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department is searching for a minor who may be in danger. Norberto Gonzales is a 15-year-old who stands 5’6″, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen midday Sunday between 12 and 1 p.m. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

103.1 Kickin Country

San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy