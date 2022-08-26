Read full article on original website
New shopping experience: Cactus Valley Expo, vendors needed
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Sunset Mall is currently looking for vendors to participate in their first-ever Cactus Valley Expo presented By Grace N Grit Designs. The mall has limited availability currently with only enough room for 10 to 15 vendors for the current location. The event will take place from October 22 through 23 and […]
Local hairstylist brings textured hair care to the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Having curly or textured hair is a challenge especially if you don’t know how to take care of it, and finding someone who’s an expert to show you how to take care of it is hard to come by especially in rural areas. A hairstylist in San Angelo has made it her […]
What to do in San Angelo: A look into September
Take a look at what events are happening from September 1st through 4th:
Real Estate: So Country It Comes With a Chicken Coop
SAN ANGELO, TX — Come check out this remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom on 0.33 acres. There are 2 living areas with an amazing fireplace with a rock wall featured in the den. The remodel includes: Removal of a wall to create an open and fresh concept. New Kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, plumbing fixtures and new appliances Remodeled bathrooms with new bathtub and tile, new commodes, sinks and fixtures Electric box was updated and there are new switches and outlets. A new roof was installed in 2021. The house was repainted, new flooring, new fans and light fixtures. Plenty of…
Trendy Downtown San Angelo Coffee Shop Calls It Quits
SAN ANGELO – One of San Angelo's downtown coffee shops announcedTuesday that it will be closing and putting the store up for sale. According to the Grind Brew & Cafe's Facebook Page, on Aug. 23, the owners are looking to either sell the business or they will be selling everything individually. Either way they're out. "It’s been a fun and wild ride," stated the Facebook post. "As much as we love our coffee shop-it’s time to say goodbye. It’s important to have a good work/life balance and unfortunately at this time, and for quite some time, our beloved coffee shop hasn’t been on our…
Are Twin Buttes In San Angelo A Volcano? No, BUT…
Last week, drought conditions caused the exposure of 113 million year old dinosaur tracks at, appropriately named, Dinosaur Valley State Park in the city of Glen Rose. Hearing this, made me curious. I always wondered if the Twin Buttes in San Angelo had ever been a volcano. Then I googled...
San Angelo LIVE!
Right on Time: Start of Dove Season Heavy Rain Headed to West Texas
SAN ANGELO – Heavy rain is in the forecast this week for most of West Texas just in time for the beginning of dove season and the unofficial end-of-summer Labor Day Weekend. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo say heavy rain and flooding will be the major concern with rounds of thunderstorms which will develop each day mostly during the afternoon hours beginning Tuesday.
Animal Shelter must be evacuated-Dogs need temporary fosters
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Paws has sent out an urgent message to the community searching for help in finding temporary fosters for 250 pets before Thursday, September 1, 2022. According to the City of San Angelo, the animal shelter will be temporarily closing due to an issue with roaches. Brian Groves, a communications […]
Saying Goodbye To The Grind–A San Angelo Biz Calls It Quits
I only visited the Grind Brew and Cafe at 220 North Chadbourne Street once. It was truly an enjoyable experience. So needless to say, it came as a surprise when the shop announced on their Facebook page that they're calling it quits. Their post speaks to an issue that just...
8.25.2022 Will The Real Burger Day Please Stand Up.
Burgers are so popular that they don't just have one "burger day" a year. There are basically three burger days observed every year. There's International Burger Day in May, and another random Burger Day in December. Burger Day is coming up Thursday, August 25th. That is the main burger day in the UK and is widely celebrated here in the U.S. as well.
Country Star Lorrie Morgan Plays The PAC Aug 25th
Lorrie Morgan, is the first woman in country music to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums and she will take the stage at Murphey Performance Hall this Thurs, Aug 25th with what I am sure will be an incredible performance!. Morgan is known for her lustrous vocal phrasing...
saisd.org
San Angelo ISD High School After School Bus Transportation To Begin September 6th
San Angelo ISD will begin after school bus transportation for high school students, grades 9-12, at Central High School, Central High School on Oakes, and Lake View High School, starting Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The District will provide transportation after the school day for high school students from September 6 - December 16, 2022. SAISD plans to release updates as we work to resolve the ongoing bus driver shortage.
Chicken Wing Prices Down…5 Great San Angelo Places to “Spread Your Wings”
We can always find bad news in the press. It is there everyday. Let's face it bad news gets clicks and ratings. This story is not bad news. In fact, here is really good news. In July, the price of chicken wings per pound hit their lowest price since 2018.
Currently unsolved cold cases in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are currently four unsolved cold cases originating from San Angelo, Texas listed on the San Angelo Police Department’s website. 1984 Murder of Ronald Lewis HearnAt the time of his death, Lewis Hearn was a senior at Central High School and was looking forward to graduating and possibly joining the armed […]
Concho Valley Crime Stoppers wanted list for August
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley Crime Stoppers (CVCS) encourages members of the community to assist local law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime. We have compiled a list of all individuals currently wanted by the CVCS for the month of August as of today. Antoni Gutierrez Stacy Rodreiguez Clinton Gallimore Earnest Hunter […]
Jon Wolfe Is Playing City Limits In San Angelo Tonight
Texas/Red Dirt Honky Tonk Star Jon Wolfe is coming to San Angelo tonight (Aug 19th) to play City Limits and it's going to be a great show!. Jon Wolfe has released seven albums which has produced a string of hits throughout his career and he just keeps on knocking them out of the park with each new project. Jon has seven studio albums and two live albums to his credit. His 7th studio album, Dos Corazones was released almost a year ago on September 1st, 2021. His second live album is "Jon Wolfe LIVE At The Legendary Gruene Hall". He released the first live album as a way to follow through on the name of his second album "It All Happened in a Honky Tonk." It was only fitting to record the live album in a legendary honky tonk like Gruene Hall.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: August 28, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
SAPD: avoid Knickerbocker and South Bryant due to police activity
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has put out an alert to avoid the area of Knickerbockers and South Bryant due to police activity. At this time, the reason or what is taking place is currently unknown. Concho Valley Homepage will update as information becomes available. You can be the first to know […]
SAPD searching for possibly endangered minor
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department is searching for a minor who may be in danger. Norberto Gonzales is a 15-year-old who stands 5’6″, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen midday Sunday between 12 and 1 p.m. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please […]
It Just Takes A USB Cable and A Screwdriver to Steal Your Vehicle
There are a lot of fun TikTok videos out there. The challenges can be amusing and harmless. Some can be dangerous. There is a recent TikTok challenge that has become very costly for Kia and Hyundai owners worldwide. It's called "The Kia Challenge" and it shows auto thieves how to...
