2 Kansans arrested for drugs, stealing 800 lbs of meat
HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansans were arrested Monday, Aug. 29, for drugs and being in possession of 800 pounds of stolen meat. According to the Hugoton Police Department (HPD), the victim of the theft filed a police report in Morton County regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker. The HPD […]
Liberal First
Wagenseller claims crown as Five State Fair Queen
The 5-State Fair now officially has new royal representation. Ashlynn Wagenseller was crowned the new 5-State Fair Queen Friday night, with Mykenzie Kolb named the first runner-up and Mckenna Alexander named the second runner-up. Wagenseller is the 17-year-old daughter of Jared Wagenseller and Amber Wagenseller and is currently attending Liberal High School as a senior.
Liberal First
GERALD JACOBS
Gerald Elmer Jacobs, 86, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. He married Lela Mae Baalman Aug. 30, 1958. She survives. While in high school, he was an accomplished three-sport athlete and graduated from Plains High School in 1956. He chose to forgo a college football scholarship offer in order to help his father, who was suffering from cancer, on the farm while also working at Beach Aircraft in Liberal.
A 20-year-old’s new job isn’t usually anything to note, but this one’s is
Braxton Moral is the 20-year-old Ulysses native who in 2019 graduated from high school and Harvard University at the same time, and now he’s started his career in Wichita.
Liberal First
EDWARD WOOLDRIDGE
ULYSSES – Edward E. Wooldridge, 97, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses. He was born Aug. 11, 1925 to Jefferson Lee and Vera Lucille (Jones) Wooldridge. He married Maxine R. Jones Dec. 29, 1946. She preceded him in death. He graduated from Penalosa...
Liberal First
MAXINE WOOLDRIDGE
ULYSSES – Maxine R. Wooldridge, 96, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses. She was born Jan. 6, 1926 to Levi Wesley and Sarah Ethel (Hartley) Jones. She graduated from Langdon High School. She married Edward E. Wooldridge Dec. 29, 1946. He died Saturday,...
Liberal First
BOYD ARCHER
Boyd G. Archer, 58, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at his home in Liberal. He was born Nov. 10, 1963 to Neil and Inez (Capansky) Archer. He was a graduate of Liberal High School. While in high school, he worked part time at Collingwood Grain when it was located on Main Street in Liberal, a position he continued with after graduating.
Liberal First
Lady Redskins open season 3-2 at tournament
The Lady Redskins have already started their season better this year than last year. Katie Garcia took over the program just a few weeks before the 2021 season and started 0-10 before reversing the course of the team and finishing second in the Western Athletic Conference and winning the first round of the playoffs.
Liberal First
Cardinals corral Longhorns
TURPIN, Okla. — The Turpin Cardinals scored early and often in the season opener against Springfield, Colo., Friday night, and by halftime the game was called by the mercy rule, 46-0. The Cardinal defense only allowed two yards of offense and one first down the entire game. Turpin forced a fumble and intercepted tow passes in the victory.
