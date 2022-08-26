ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Jake Paul really fighting Anderson Silva?

Rumors of a boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva have spread across social media. Jake Paul’s next opponent may be one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever. On Aug. 29, DramaAlert founder Keemstar reported that a fight between Anderson Silva and Paul will be announced sonn....
MiddleEasy

Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing

Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
wrestlinginc.com

John Morrison Addresses The 'Crazy Shift In The Wrestling World'

In recent months, John Morrison has performed all over the world for promotions including Lucha Libre AAA World Wide in Mexico, World Series Wrestling in Australia, and even companies closer to home such as All Elite Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling. Despite his extensive travels, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has kept an eye on what he describes as the "crazy shift" currently taking place in the wrestling industry.
mmanews.com

Cormier: Rockhold’s Retirement WAs The Last Of AKA’s ‘Four Kings’

Daniel Cormier is sad to see his friend Luke Rockhold walk away from MMA. Luke Rockhold fought in a great bout at UFC 278 against Paulo Costa, even though he didn’t get the win. Following the fight, Rockhold announced his retirement from MMA. With fans and teammates looking on Rockhold explained that his time was up and even though this was his first fight in three years, he was ready to walk away.
Joe Rogan
Daniel Cormier
Alex Berenson
Mark Zuckerberg
Cain Velasquez
Tim Ferriss
Vice

Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That Running Facebook Sucks, Metaverse Is Better

On Thursday, two men famous for running gigantic platforms that host disinformation and conspiracies talked together on a podcast. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta and the man behind Facebook, and Joe Rogan talked for close to three hours in a wide-ranging conversation on Rogan’s podcast that focused on virtual reality, social media censorship, and the politics of a divided America. In the middle of the conversation, during a moment when the pair were discussing disinformation, Zuckerberg claimed Meta spent $5 billion last year on combating disinformation and other “defensive” work at the company.
Variety

Andrew Tate Complains That ‘Traditional Masculine Values’ Got Him Banned From Internet Platforms

Famous misogynist Andrew Tate in the past week has been kicked off several major internet services, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Twitch, for violating their policies. In an interview on Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson Today” released Thursday, Tate claimed the tech platforms barred him for flaunting what he said were his “traditional masculine values.” “They banned me simply because I had large swaths of the population agreeing to very traditional masculine values,” Tate said (via Fox News). “I live a very traditionally masculine life,” Tate told Carlson. “I have fast cars and a big house and a lot of money and...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Insight Into How Tony Khan Makes AEW Commentary Change Decisions

Some fans may recall that AEW began experimenting with the announcer's desk shortly after AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, with Taz now joining Excalibur and Tony Schiavone for the first hour of "AEW Dynamite", and Jim Ross coming in for the second hour as well as the full episode of "AEW Rampage." In recent weeks however, Ross has been back to calling all of "Dynamite", with Taz, Schiavone, and Excalibur still in the booth, while maintaining his "Rampage" duties.
mmanews.com

Coach Addresses Aldo Retirement Rumors After UFC 278

José Aldo’s longtime coach has downplayed speculation that a loss at UFC 278 may have been the former featherweight champion’s swan song in the sport. One of the most anticipated bouts at UFC 278 was the bantamweight contest between Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili. While the fight’s action fell a bit short of most fan’s expectations, Dvalishvili secured a unanimous decision for the Georgian’s 8th consecutive victory.
mmanews.com

Usman Remains “Almost In Awe” Of Head Kick One Week Later

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has once again praised newly crowned king Leon Edwards for the head kick that shocked the world at UFC 278. As we approach the end of August, MMA fans will be reflecting on a month that included one of the biggest come-from-behind victories seen inside the Octagon, and one that came with astronomical stakes attached to it.
MMAmania.com

A.J. McKee clarifies UFC comments: ‘It’s inevitable wherever I go, I will be a champion’

A.J. McKee is still as confident as ever ahead of a new chapter in his still-young career. The formerly undefeated Bellator Featherweight champion looks to rebound off his first loss against Spike Carlyle in his next time out at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, 2022, in Long Beach, California. Despite just being 27 years old, McKee (18-1) can make a strong argument at present to be the promotion’s best-ever homegrown talent, fighting all 19 of his bouts inside the Bellator cage.
Vice

Vice

