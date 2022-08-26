Daniel Cormier is sad to see his friend Luke Rockhold walk away from MMA. Luke Rockhold fought in a great bout at UFC 278 against Paulo Costa, even though he didn’t get the win. Following the fight, Rockhold announced his retirement from MMA. With fans and teammates looking on Rockhold explained that his time was up and even though this was his first fight in three years, he was ready to walk away.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO