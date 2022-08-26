Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg admits to Joe Rogan that a simple hack to Meta's smart glasses could allow the user to secretly film others
Joe Rogan asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg whether Meta's smart glasses are a concern if "some creep" can covertly take photos while wearing them.
Meet 'The Island Boys,' the controversial TikTokers who keep feuding with social media stars and celebrities
The Island Boys, whose real names are Franky and Alex Venegas, went viral in October of 2021 with a poolside rap that became a meme.
Is Jake Paul really fighting Anderson Silva?
Rumors of a boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva have spread across social media. Jake Paul’s next opponent may be one of the greatest mixed martial artists ever. On Aug. 29, DramaAlert founder Keemstar reported that a fight between Anderson Silva and Paul will be announced sonn....
American heavyweight Jared Anderson is taking the boxing world by storm
Jared Anderson is developing into one of boxing's hottest heavyweights and obliterated another opponent in his developmental journey Saturday.
Twitter prays to MMA Gods for Anderson Silva victory over Jake Paul
Twitter prays to MMA Gods for Anderson Silva victory over Jake Paul. TMZ confirmed what KEEMSTAR teased less than 24 hours ago. One of the greatest MMA fighters of all time is going to fight Jake Paul. This will be the third retired former MMA champion Paul takes on but...
Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing
Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
wrestlinginc.com
John Morrison Addresses The 'Crazy Shift In The Wrestling World'
In recent months, John Morrison has performed all over the world for promotions including Lucha Libre AAA World Wide in Mexico, World Series Wrestling in Australia, and even companies closer to home such as All Elite Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling. Despite his extensive travels, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion has kept an eye on what he describes as the "crazy shift" currently taking place in the wrestling industry.
mmanews.com
Cormier: Rockhold’s Retirement WAs The Last Of AKA’s ‘Four Kings’
Daniel Cormier is sad to see his friend Luke Rockhold walk away from MMA. Luke Rockhold fought in a great bout at UFC 278 against Paulo Costa, even though he didn’t get the win. Following the fight, Rockhold announced his retirement from MMA. With fans and teammates looking on Rockhold explained that his time was up and even though this was his first fight in three years, he was ready to walk away.
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That Running Facebook Sucks, Metaverse Is Better
On Thursday, two men famous for running gigantic platforms that host disinformation and conspiracies talked together on a podcast. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta and the man behind Facebook, and Joe Rogan talked for close to three hours in a wide-ranging conversation on Rogan’s podcast that focused on virtual reality, social media censorship, and the politics of a divided America. In the middle of the conversation, during a moment when the pair were discussing disinformation, Zuckerberg claimed Meta spent $5 billion last year on combating disinformation and other “defensive” work at the company.
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson confirms plans to fight again: 'I can't leave MMA fans like that'
Quinton “Rampage” Jackson isn’t a stranger to combat sports these days, but it’s been quite a while since he’s actually stepped into a cage or ring for competition of his own. In recent years he’s frequented Triller Fight Club and Bellator events, either as a...
A Proud Boys network was trying to stealthily mobilize on Facebook and Instagram. Meta’s counterterrorism team snuffed it out
Years after banning the far-right group from its platforms, Meta continues to clamp down.
Andrew Tate Complains That ‘Traditional Masculine Values’ Got Him Banned From Internet Platforms
Famous misogynist Andrew Tate in the past week has been kicked off several major internet services, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Twitch, for violating their policies. In an interview on Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson Today” released Thursday, Tate claimed the tech platforms barred him for flaunting what he said were his “traditional masculine values.” “They banned me simply because I had large swaths of the population agreeing to very traditional masculine values,” Tate said (via Fox News). “I live a very traditionally masculine life,” Tate told Carlson. “I have fast cars and a big house and a lot of money and...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Insight Into How Tony Khan Makes AEW Commentary Change Decisions
Some fans may recall that AEW began experimenting with the announcer's desk shortly after AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, with Taz now joining Excalibur and Tony Schiavone for the first hour of "AEW Dynamite", and Jim Ross coming in for the second hour as well as the full episode of "AEW Rampage." In recent weeks however, Ross has been back to calling all of "Dynamite", with Taz, Schiavone, and Excalibur still in the booth, while maintaining his "Rampage" duties.
John McAfee’s relatives ‘blindsided’ by Netflix doc Running with the Devil that claims tech guru ‘faked his death’
JOHN McAfee's relatives say they have been blindsided by the Netflix documentary that claims the tech guru faked his death. McAfee reportedly died by suicide in a prison cell last year after a Spanish court confirmed that he would be extradited to the US to face tax evasion charges. Shelley...
Wardlow: Flipping The Wrestling World Upside Down
AEW Champion Wardlow talks about his love affair with the sport, who he wants to face one day and how he will flip the pro wrestling world upside down.
mmanews.com
Coach Addresses Aldo Retirement Rumors After UFC 278
José Aldo’s longtime coach has downplayed speculation that a loss at UFC 278 may have been the former featherweight champion’s swan song in the sport. One of the most anticipated bouts at UFC 278 was the bantamweight contest between Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili. While the fight’s action fell a bit short of most fan’s expectations, Dvalishvili secured a unanimous decision for the Georgian’s 8th consecutive victory.
mmanews.com
Usman Remains “Almost In Awe” Of Head Kick One Week Later
Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has once again praised newly crowned king Leon Edwards for the head kick that shocked the world at UFC 278. As we approach the end of August, MMA fans will be reflecting on a month that included one of the biggest come-from-behind victories seen inside the Octagon, and one that came with astronomical stakes attached to it.
MMAmania.com
Sean Strickland bashes ‘uptight c—t’ Luke Rockhold after UFC 278: ‘I’m glad he retired’
Despite Luke Rockhold’s gutsy performance in a Fight of the Night loss to Paulo Costa last weekend at UFC 278 outspoken middleweight contender Sean Strickland still isn’t a fan. Rockhold, who was making his first Octagon appearance since 2019, struggled straight out of the gate. But even though...
MMAmania.com
A.J. McKee clarifies UFC comments: ‘It’s inevitable wherever I go, I will be a champion’
A.J. McKee is still as confident as ever ahead of a new chapter in his still-young career. The formerly undefeated Bellator Featherweight champion looks to rebound off his first loss against Spike Carlyle in his next time out at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, 2022, in Long Beach, California. Despite just being 27 years old, McKee (18-1) can make a strong argument at present to be the promotion’s best-ever homegrown talent, fighting all 19 of his bouts inside the Bellator cage.
