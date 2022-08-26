ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Poor Iowa Corn Crop Could Mean More Food Inflation

No pressure, Iowa. The future of prices we pay for certain products at the grocery store might just depend on the quality of our corn harvest this fall. And according to officials on a tour of Iowa cornfields, the results are not great. A national crop tour looked at cornfields...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Farmer Trapped In Grain Bin For 24 Hours

(Hardin County, IA) -- A northern Iowa farmer is recovering after being trapped in a grain bin near Iowa Falls for nearly 24-hours. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says a neighbor found the farmer mid-Friday morning and called 9-1-1. Sheriff Dave McDaniel says they notified all available first responders and rescued the man within about an hour. He says crews had to cut into the bin in three locations to remove grain.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
K92.3

When To See The Best Fall Leaves In Eastern Iowa

As August comes to an end and school starts, people are getting more and more excited for fall, or as some call it “spooky season”. Each year thousands of Iowans and visitors go out of their way to travel the countryside to see all the different colors of fall.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Boone, IA
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers

The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
JONES COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Kevin Kinney’s Barbecue Bash

Campaign volunteer Dominic Patathie guides parking during the Kinney Summer BBQ Bash at the Kinney Family Farm in Oxford, Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Democratic candidate Kevin Kinney, D-Iowa, is running for Iowa Senate, District 39.
OXFORD, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Bryan
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Affected by Early Stages of New, Deadly Animal-Borne Disease

According to the Des Moines Register, there were 16 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state of Iowa as of August 25, and at-risk Iowans continue to receive the vaccine for it as it becomes available. We now have news of another animal-borne disease that is spreading, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture is making residents aware.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Deadly rabbit disease confirmed in Iowa

The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed within the state of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. The disease is not considered a risk to humans or other animal species, including cats and dogs, but it is highly...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

2022 Iowa State Fair by the numbers

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair might be over, but some final numbers from this year's event were recently released. 1,118,763 total attendance (Fourth highest all-time) 128,298 record one-day attendance for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. $481,500 raised in the Sale of Champions. 730 cornhole participants (new...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Land#Food Drink#National Ffa#Agco Fendt#The Boldly Grown Popcorn#The Luke Brian Farm Tour
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 29th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail, and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa AND in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. The heaviest rainfall amounts were recorded in Boone, Dallas, and Story Counties. On Saturday, hail of about an inch in diameter was reported in the Grinnell area and strong winds damaged buildings in the southwest Iowa town of Sharpsburg. On Sunday afternoon, a tornado warning was issued for Jackson County along Iowa’s eastern border, but no damage was reported.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

More Results Coming in from Iowa State Fair

Men from across the state entered their prized whiskers in the Beard Growing contest held at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The top harmonica players brought their unique sounds to Pioneer Hall for the Harmonica competition, judged at the Iowa State Fair. Henry Place of Pella won the top spot in the Youth class for the second straight year.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kiwaradio.com

Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier

Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi

(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Ashton Kutcher Shares Stories About Growing Up in Iowa [WATCH]

Ashton Kutcher isn't bashful in letting you know he grew up in Iowa. He and his wife Mila Kunis visit the Hawkeye state from time to time to see relatives and take in the occasional Iowa Hawkeye football game too. But I've never heard Ashton talk so specifically about where he grew up than in a recent interview with actress Kerry Washington.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy