Poor Iowa Corn Crop Could Mean More Food Inflation
No pressure, Iowa. The future of prices we pay for certain products at the grocery store might just depend on the quality of our corn harvest this fall. And according to officials on a tour of Iowa cornfields, the results are not great. A national crop tour looked at cornfields...
This Rare Albino Deer Photographed In Iowa Is A Beautiful Must See
We've all seen whitetail deer while driving around Iowa, Illinois, and really anywhere in the Midwest. But very few of us ever see an albino white tail deer. This is why the one photographed in southern Iowa is so rare and quite the sight to see. How rare are albino...
iheart.com
Iowa Farmer Trapped In Grain Bin For 24 Hours
(Hardin County, IA) -- A northern Iowa farmer is recovering after being trapped in a grain bin near Iowa Falls for nearly 24-hours. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says a neighbor found the farmer mid-Friday morning and called 9-1-1. Sheriff Dave McDaniel says they notified all available first responders and rescued the man within about an hour. He says crews had to cut into the bin in three locations to remove grain.
When To See The Best Fall Leaves In Eastern Iowa
As August comes to an end and school starts, people are getting more and more excited for fall, or as some call it “spooky season”. Each year thousands of Iowans and visitors go out of their way to travel the countryside to see all the different colors of fall.
msn.com
As COVID-related free school meal program ends, how much will Iowa families pay for breakfast, lunch?
Many Des Moines area metro families will see higher meal prices this school year as a COVID-19-era universal free meals program ends and schools grapple with the rising cost of food and ongoing supply chain issues. For the last two years, most students have eaten for free after the U.S....
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Kevin Kinney’s Barbecue Bash
Campaign volunteer Dominic Patathie guides parking during the Kinney Summer BBQ Bash at the Kinney Family Farm in Oxford, Iowa on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Democratic candidate Kevin Kinney, D-Iowa, is running for Iowa Senate, District 39.
Iowa Affected by Early Stages of New, Deadly Animal-Borne Disease
According to the Des Moines Register, there were 16 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state of Iowa as of August 25, and at-risk Iowans continue to receive the vaccine for it as it becomes available. We now have news of another animal-borne disease that is spreading, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture is making residents aware.
KAAL-TV
Deadly rabbit disease confirmed in Iowa
The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed within the state of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. The disease is not considered a risk to humans or other animal species, including cats and dogs, but it is highly...
Minnesota’s Governor Rips an Iowa Institution as “The Minor Leagues”
Minnesota and Iowa may not be "best of friends" as most Midwesterners see it. But, when it comes to rivalries, there aren't many... Iowa vs. Nebraska, oh yeah. Iowa and Illinois... eh, somewhat. But Iowa vs. Minnesota just seems kinda meh. Well, maybe that's about to change. Minnesota's governor, Tim...
KCCI.com
2022 Iowa State Fair by the numbers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair might be over, but some final numbers from this year's event were recently released. 1,118,763 total attendance (Fourth highest all-time) 128,298 record one-day attendance for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. $481,500 raised in the Sale of Champions. 730 cornhole participants (new...
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 29th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail, and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa AND in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. The heaviest rainfall amounts were recorded in Boone, Dallas, and Story Counties. On Saturday, hail of about an inch in diameter was reported in the Grinnell area and strong winds damaged buildings in the southwest Iowa town of Sharpsburg. On Sunday afternoon, a tornado warning was issued for Jackson County along Iowa’s eastern border, but no damage was reported.
One Big Difference You’ll See When Pumpkin Spice Returns to Eastern Iowa
Ahh, do you smell that in the air? SNIFF SNIFF, it's... pumpkin spice season. Look, you may dislike pumpkin spice products. You may despise 'em. But here's one thing I think all Iowans can agree on: it's a sure sign fall is upon us, and that's a reason to celebrate!
kniakrls.com
More Results Coming in from Iowa State Fair
Men from across the state entered their prized whiskers in the Beard Growing contest held at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The top harmonica players brought their unique sounds to Pioneer Hall for the Harmonica competition, judged at the Iowa State Fair. Henry Place of Pella won the top spot in the Youth class for the second straight year.
kiwaradio.com
Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier
Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
Case IH Introduces Its Latest Autonomous Equipment in Iowa[WATCH]
More and more we are starting to see equipment companies try their hand at autonomy. We saw this in late December when John Deere rolled out its fully automated tractor that was ready for large-scale production and that’s not where it ends. On Tuesday, introduced to the agriculture industry...
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
Ashton Kutcher Shares Stories About Growing Up in Iowa [WATCH]
Ashton Kutcher isn't bashful in letting you know he grew up in Iowa. He and his wife Mila Kunis visit the Hawkeye state from time to time to see relatives and take in the occasional Iowa Hawkeye football game too. But I've never heard Ashton talk so specifically about where he grew up than in a recent interview with actress Kerry Washington.
