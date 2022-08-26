Residents React to Official Paperwork Being Filed to Recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Many residents are reacting after reports have come out that show official paperwork has been filed to recall New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell. The paperwork has apparently been certified by the Louisiana Secretary of State.

The post includes a photo of the paperwork, which addresses Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. In the portion of the paperwork titled ‘Reason(s) for Recall’ the line item reads, “Failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position” .

Belden Batiste has been listed as chairman to act for the signers of the petition in all matters. Eileen Carter has been listed as vice-chairman. Batiste a.k.a. “Noonie Man” is reportedly a prior candidate for the mayoral position in New Orleans per @bigeasy_mag on Twitter.

Mayor Cantrell recently received plenty of media attention for her attendance at a court hearing where some say she showed support for the family of a teenage carjacker.

According to @jdcarrere if the recall were to go through, the Mayor would be immediately replaced and a special election would be held – which Cantrell would not be allowed to run in.

Many residents are now reacting to the recall paperwork being filed.

Residents React to Recall Paperwork Being Filed for New Orleans’ Mayor Cantrell

