Residents React to Official Paperwork Being Filed to Recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell

 5 days ago

Many residents are reacting after reports have come out that show official paperwork has been filed to recall New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell. The paperwork has apparently been certified by the Louisiana Secretary of State.

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Official paperwork has apparently been filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State to recall New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell.

See the report from @jdcarrere on Twitter below.

The post includes a photo of the paperwork, which addresses Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. In the portion of the paperwork titled ‘Reason(s) for Recall’ the line item reads, “Failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position” .

Belden Batiste has been listed as chairman to act for the signers of the petition in all matters. Eileen Carter has been listed as vice-chairman. Batiste a.k.a. “Noonie Man” is reportedly a prior candidate for the mayoral position in New Orleans per @bigeasy_mag on Twitter.

You can check out behind the scenes video of the process via @jdcarrere on Twitter below.


Mayor Cantrell recently received plenty of media attention for her attendance at a court hearing where some say she showed support for the family of a teenage carjacker.

See that report from WWLTV on YouTube below.

According to @jdcarrere if the recall were to go through, the Mayor would be immediately replaced and a special election would be held – which Cantrell would not be allowed to run in.

Many residents are now reacting to the recall paperwork being filed.

Getty Images for Essence

Residents React to Recall Paperwork Being Filed for New Orleans’ Mayor Cantrell

See reactions to the report coming from Twitter below.

Do you think it’s time for New Orleans to move on to a new mayor? Or is Cantrell doing her job the best way possible? Let us know in the comments.

Comments / 98

Catherine Honore Levanda
4d ago

She and her co conspirators are trying to run businesses out of the French Quarter so property will lose its value and they can buy up and own most of the French Quarter properties! Get her and all those that you know you can’t trust to have the peoples best interest in New Orleans. These people have been at the helm of running New Orleans into the ground for years! Time to throw out the trash!

Reply(2)
31
Monique Burnett
5d ago

she was just re-elected they should have thought about that before they reelected her this is a waste of time!!! and money that New Orleans obviously don't have we're living in almost a third world country at this time☹️

Reply(14)
43
All is well
4d ago

She from California she doesn’t care about New Orleans, LA. It was just about getting her hands on the money that flows through this great city. Every street is messed up with big hole are around the city. Let talk about crime rate. LORD LORD JESUS.

Reply
32
 

