Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Fairy Village attracts thousands to Bozeman trails
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The third annual Fairy Village put on by the local non-profit Random Acts of Silliness began Monday at Glen Lake Rotary Park. So far, there have been hundreds of people who have took a stroll through Bumblewood Thicket, which is on the trails behind the park to see the mini art structures that fit seamlessly into the nature around them.
Fairfield Sun Times
Albertsons pharmacies collaborating with Frontier Psychiatry
The following is a press release from Albertsons's corporate office:. BOISE, Idaho - August 29, 2022 — Albertsons Companies Pharmacies in Montana, which include the Albertsons, Osco, and Safeway banners, have partnered with Frontier Psychiatry, a Montana based telepsychiatry practice, to make long-acting injectable medications for mental illness treatment available to Montanans statewide. In addition to vaccines to prevent COVID, influenza, and other diseases, Albertsons Companies pharmacists in Montana will now have the ability to administer medications for mental illness and recovery. This partnership will allow Albertsons Companies pharmacist across the entire state of Montana to administer long-acting injectable medications for mental illness and substance use disorders, lowering barriers to life-changing treatment throughout Montana.
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Aug. 29
Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.
NBCMontana
4 Montana teachers named finalists for Teacher of the Year award
MISSOULA, Mont. — Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announced four finalists for the 2023 Montana Teacher of the Year award. The finalists are Sheila Devins, Kris Gulman, Catherine Matthews and Jake Warner. A record 57 teachers across the state were nominated by parents, teachers, administrators and community members. The finalists will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield Sun Times
High temperatures cause fishing closures at Big Hole, Jefferson rivers
BUTTE, Mont. -- Anglers in Southwest Montana may need to find a new favorite fishing spot. Just months after cold water temperatures and flooding were major concerns around the state, the script has been flipped, as high temperatures and low waterflow have closed miles and miles of fishing locations along nearby rivers.
Fairfield Sun Times
Big Sky Bravery adds Patrick Doyle to expand work helping special operations forces
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Seven years ago Josh McCain watched as his brother-in-law struggled to transition into civilian life after his 14th deployment. He looked for resources and places to donate to get him a retreat or something that would help, but couldn't find exactly what he needed. So, he decided...
agdaily.com
New USDA meat processing facility to open in Montana
A new meat processing facility is slated to open this fall in Havre, Montana. The facility, named Montana Premium Processing Cooperative, is a member-owned, service-based slaughter and processing facility with the capacity to process 4,000 animals annually. The new facility is the result of the Montana Farmers Union‘s and Farmers...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approve new "once in a generation" wildlife management area
BOZEMAN, Mont. - In a unanimous decision, Montana Fish and Wildlife approved to purchase 5,677 acres at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains about 20 miles south of Lewistown. Originally this land was owned by Forrest Allen of Cody, Wyoming. He donated his family’s homestead to the Shodair Children’s Hospital upon his death in 2019. Shodair wanted the land to be used by future generations and turned down bigger offers to make this land public. The proceeds will go to help Shodair build their new children's hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
3D weather: When western Montana could see 1st frost
With conditions as hot as we have been seeing recently, it can be hard to think about a cold topic such as frost. Climatologically, we are in the period where we could start seeing cooler temperatures. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs has news our local gardeners can use in the video above! Below, a more detailed chart can be found.
Fairfield Sun Times
Good Samaritan: Montana man has donated blood for 61 years
LINCOLN, Mont. - "I started giving blood in 1961," said Rich Paul. Rich Paul started donating blood at boot camp in Texas after an instructor came in and said they needed blood donors because a girl in a military hospital had cancer. That's when Rich raised his hand, and it...
Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Large Rock, Crashing
A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Sweetwater County Friday morning. The crash happened around 10:33 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on County Road 9 (Little Firehole Road) south of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says James Ledger was riding down the road when he struck...
Fairfield Sun Times
Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire
MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California-based Bitwise Announces Acquisition of Wyoming’s Array School
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
Have You Hiked In Wyoming’s Historic And Beautiful Outlaw Canyon?
When I was a kid my grandpa's introduced me to westerns. John Wayne, Audie Murphy, Gary Cooper, Robert Mitchum, Paul Newman and Robert Redford all starred in the movies we'd watch. The stories they'd tell were almost like they knew some of the outlaws these movies highlighted. They've both passed...
Fairfield Sun Times
Republican state reps comment on Native communities in redistricting
The four legislative district map proposals on display at the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission public hearing at the University of Montana on August 26, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten) Sparking a back-and-forth with redistricting commissioners, Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said Tuesday it wasn’t “fair” that Native Americans are “overrepresented”...
Wyoming Most Expensive State to Own a Car According to Report
According to a report by Doxo, people in Wyoming pay the most when it comes to average auto loans and auto insurance. In 2022, people in Wyoming have paid on average $307 a month for auto insurance and an average of $511 a month in auto loans, with 93% of households paying for the former and 85% of households paying for the latter.
Montanans Vote On Poll For Spanking In School, And The Winner Is?
Last week I wrote an article regarding the school district in Missouri that decided to bring back "the paddle." As you can imagine, the idea of a school physically punishing kids for misbehaving received a lot of attention. So, I thought I would ask Montanans how they felt about the idea.
Fairfield Sun Times
HRDC hosts free back-to-school clothes shopping event for teens this week
BOZEMAN, Mont. - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 HRDC has been able to restock its closet, to host a free shopping event for teens this Wednesday. The event is possible through the generosity of the community and there will be racks of new and gently used clothing on hand for students to take home at no charge.
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
What to know about the North Cascades Highway — from covered wagons to ‘Top Gun’
Famed scenic byway turns 50 next month.
Comments / 0