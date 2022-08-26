ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Mountaineer Proud: Fairmont's Frazier is heartbeat of WVU's offensive line

The Friendly City of Fairmont, West Virginia, is front and center for the 2022 Mountaineer football team … just as it was in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018. The Stills brothers, Darius and Dante, moved on to WVU after illustrious prep careers at Fairmont Senior High School, with Darius enrolling in 2017 followed by Dante in 2018. Those two were major factors in West Virginia’s defensive line for several years, and Dante still is, as the defensive tackle heads into his super senior season with the Mountaineers in 2022.
FAIRMONT, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC needs to ‘continue to recruit’ commit Kaveion Keys

The UNC football program landed a commitment from one of the most versatile linebackers in the class of 2023 on Monday in Kaveion Keys. The Varina (Va.) pass rusher chose the Tar Heels over Penn State. He also held offers from Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Maryland, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and others. Despite his commitment to North Carolina, Mack Brown needs to keep a close tab on Keys and ‘continue to recruit him’ says Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman. “As for his recruitment, Keys will be one to keep a close eye on with the Early Signing Period looming large in the distance....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy