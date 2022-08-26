Read full article on original website
How to watch MU football season opener
The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
Central Methodist University's campus bouncing back after deadly shooting
FAYETTE − Central Methodist University students returned to campus Monday with a quiet feel due to the events that transpired last Thursday. CMU football player Torrance Evans was tragically shot and killed by his roommate Kundarrius Taylor after a dispute. This tragedy took the community by storm, as these...
Several Missouri correctional centers could become fully air-conditioned
COLUMBIA - This year's capital improvements plan could bring full air conditioning to five Missouri correctional centers. Out of the 18 state prisons in Missouri, just seven are fully air-conditioned. Five have no air conditioning, and the remaining six prisons are partially air-conditioned. Currently, this plan would include the Moberly...
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Aug. 30
The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff. The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes. Immediately...
Farmers hold protest against proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line
JEFFERSON CITY - Farmers protested Tuesday afternoon over concerns that Invenergy Transmission LLC is disrupting rural farmers with its proposed Tiger Connector line. The line is slated to be built in Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties. Invenergy said the transmission line will provide the equivalent energy of two nuclear power...
Most power restored after large outage in Columbia
COLUMBIA − More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power Monday, according to an outage map from the city. At its peak, the city's outage map showed 1,634 customers in south Columbia did not have power as of 3:45 p.m. By 4:35 p.m., Water and Light...
Juvenile detained after two Columbia middle schoolers assaulted on bus Tuesday morning
COLUMBIA − Police are investigating after two Columbia middle school students were assaulted on their bus Tuesday morning. The assault took place on bus No. 228 around 7 a.m., according to a letter sent to Lange Middle School families. The district said an individual, who was a juvenile but...
First case of monkeypox reported in Boone County
COLUMBIA − The first confirmed case of monkeypox in Boone County was reported Tuesday, according to the health department. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said it has worked closely with the individual to identify any close contacts and to offer them education and vaccination. The overall risk...
Boone County Commission approves EquipmentShare's tax abatement request
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission approved a tax break application for Columbia-based rental company EquipmentShare at its meeting Tuesday night. There has been widespread discussion surrounding this tax break since July, when EquipmentShare first presented its proposal to the Boone County Taxing District Review Panel. The taxable districts include...
'It means success': How improvements to The Loop help small business owners
COLUMBIA - LaTitia Harris seems surprised when asked, "how long have you been cooking?" "I've been cooking all my life", Harris said. "It's something my father gave me, my father was a cook, he started me when I could see over the stove." But whether she could have started her...
UM System discusses possible PTO changes amid opposition to proposal
COLUMBIA — The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff. The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes.
Moo-raculous: Cow saved from Boone County pond after 12 hours
A cow stuck chest-deep in mud and water in a northwest Boone County pond was rescued after being trapped for roughly 12 hours on Monday. Responders from the Boone County Fire Protection District and MU College of Veterinary Medicine arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call from a concerned farmer.
MU military veterans learn about benefits at Welcome Back BBQ
MU student veterans and GI Bill dependents last week celebrated the return of an annual Welcome Back BBQ, an event that had been canceled the past two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. Incoming students were able to meet other veterans and mingle Thursday at Memorial Student Union, where they relaxed...
Columbia School Board to vote on proposed public comment policy at next meeting
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Policy Committee met on Monday to discuss revisions on the latest policy that would limit public comments at board meetings. The Columbia School Board discussed limiting the public comment time to 30 total minutes during a regular session on Aug. 8. However, Monday was the first time the public could listen to the proposal in-person.
Cole County Residential Services to use grant for disability accommodations
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Residential Services, Inc. received a $386,663 grant from Central Bank Tuesday to put toward improving a local facility. The Lewella Estes Apartment complex on the east side of Jefferson City provides housing for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The funding from the grant will...
Columbia NAACP held meeting to discuss recent changes to the new voter I.D. law
COLUMBIA- The Columbia NAACP meeting for voter I.D. discussion was held Tuesday, as part of an effort to get people registered to vote and to plan how to ensure people can vote easily. Representatives of eleven organizations and the public attended the meeting to encourage people to register. Those organizations...
