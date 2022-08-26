ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMU

How to watch MU football season opener

The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Central Methodist University's campus bouncing back after deadly shooting

FAYETTE − Central Methodist University students returned to campus Monday with a quiet feel due to the events that transpired last Thursday. CMU football player Torrance Evans was tragically shot and killed by his roommate Kundarrius Taylor after a dispute. This tragedy took the community by storm, as these...
FAYETTE, MO
KOMU

Several Missouri correctional centers could become fully air-conditioned

COLUMBIA - This year's capital improvements plan could bring full air conditioning to five Missouri correctional centers. Out of the 18 state prisons in Missouri, just seven are fully air-conditioned. Five have no air conditioning, and the remaining six prisons are partially air-conditioned. Currently, this plan would include the Moberly...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Aug. 30

The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff. The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes. Immediately...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Farmers hold protest against proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line

JEFFERSON CITY - Farmers protested Tuesday afternoon over concerns that Invenergy Transmission LLC is disrupting rural farmers with its proposed Tiger Connector line. The line is slated to be built in Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties. Invenergy said the transmission line will provide the equivalent energy of two nuclear power...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Most power restored after large outage in Columbia

COLUMBIA − More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power Monday, according to an outage map from the city. At its peak, the city's outage map showed 1,634 customers in south Columbia did not have power as of 3:45 p.m. By 4:35 p.m., Water and Light...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

First case of monkeypox reported in Boone County

COLUMBIA − The first confirmed case of monkeypox in Boone County was reported Tuesday, according to the health department. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said it has worked closely with the individual to identify any close contacts and to offer them education and vaccination. The overall risk...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Boone County Commission approves EquipmentShare's tax abatement request

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission approved a tax break application for Columbia-based rental company EquipmentShare at its meeting Tuesday night. There has been widespread discussion surrounding this tax break since July, when EquipmentShare first presented its proposal to the Boone County Taxing District Review Panel. The taxable districts include...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

UM System discusses possible PTO changes amid opposition to proposal

COLUMBIA — The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff. The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Moo-raculous: Cow saved from Boone County pond after 12 hours

A cow stuck chest-deep in mud and water in a northwest Boone County pond was rescued after being trapped for roughly 12 hours on Monday. Responders from the Boone County Fire Protection District and MU College of Veterinary Medicine arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call from a concerned farmer.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

MU military veterans learn about benefits at Welcome Back BBQ

MU student veterans and GI Bill dependents last week celebrated the return of an annual Welcome Back BBQ, an event that had been canceled the past two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. Incoming students were able to meet other veterans and mingle Thursday at Memorial Student Union, where they relaxed...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia School Board to vote on proposed public comment policy at next meeting

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Policy Committee met on Monday to discuss revisions on the latest policy that would limit public comments at board meetings. The Columbia School Board discussed limiting the public comment time to 30 total minutes during a regular session on Aug. 8. However, Monday was the first time the public could listen to the proposal in-person.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Cole County Residential Services to use grant for disability accommodations

JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Residential Services, Inc. received a $386,663 grant from Central Bank Tuesday to put toward improving a local facility. The Lewella Estes Apartment complex on the east side of Jefferson City provides housing for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The funding from the grant will...
COLE COUNTY, MO

