Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HSU Cowgirls Soccer Picked To RepeatHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU 2022 Stampede!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Cowboy Band!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Art Education DegreeHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University is Hiring!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Kick Up Your Heels: Live Music Coming to This Year’s West Texas Fair and Rodeo
I'll admit it, I'm getting excited because it's coming soon. Everyone that knows me knows I love the fall. It's my time of year. The weather finally beings to cool, and football cranks up with the holidays not too far behind. Another sign of fall on the way is the...
colemantoday.com
Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is Coming to Town!
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau is bringing the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus to Coleman again this year! The Circus tent will be in action on Saturday, October 8th. There will be two showings at the Coleman Rodeo Grounds - 2:00pm and 4:30pm. Get your tickets at the Chamber Office at 218 South Commercial Avenue in Coleman, Texas.
acuoptimist.com
New ACU business owners seek to serve the Abilene community
Over the past few years, Abilene has been expanding with new businesses and infrastructure, several of which are owned and operated by members of the ACU community. In 2022, three of Abilene’s newest businesses run by ACU staff and students have opened – or are in the process of opening – and take ACU’s mission of service into the local community.
everythinglubbock.com
Snyder ISD confirms two students killed in weekend crash
FISHER COUNTY, Texas — Snyder ISD on Sunday evening confirmed the deaths of two students in an automobile accident. The crash happened Saturday morning in Fisher County. Adam Alaniz, Principal of Snyder High School, wrote in part, “Many of you may have learned that two Snyder students, Zavier Jakob Dominguez, a Senior at Snyder High School, and Armando Carrillo, an 8th grader at Snyder Jr. High School, were killed in an automobile accident…”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fatality in 18-Wheeler Rollover Near Roscoe
ROSCOE, TX — Tragedy struck as a truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer apparently hydroplaned in pouring rain in Interstate 20. The driver lost control and ended up rolling over. Inside the cab, the driver and co-driver were victims. The co-driver was in the sleeper berth when the crash happened. Texas DPS said there was one fatality in that crash. The 18-wheeler rollover happened on I-20 in Nolan County near mile marker 232, just west of Roscoe. The semi was traveling eastbound. Meanwhile, in the westbound lanes near the same mile marker, there was a second roll-over crash. Few details…
Texas man breaks into animal shelter to free 150 dogs, then steals van
Someone let the dogs out.
What is a ‘Holy Dome’ and Why Does Abilene Have One?
If you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, then you've probably heard people talk about the "holy dome". For those new to the area, or just not in the know, then I'll attempt to explain what it is and why we have one here in Abilene. First off, the...
UPDATE: Fiery head-on collision kills two students from Snyder ISD
SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fiery head-on collison killed two students from Snyder ISD Saturday morning. Investigators confirm Zavier Jakob Dominguez, 17, and Armando Carrillo, 14, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on US 180 in Fisher County around 6:15 a.m. A report from the Texas Department of Public Safety states […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?
Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
2 Snyder students killed in head-on collision Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Snyder ISD students, identified as Javier Dominguez, 17 and Armando Carrillo, 14, of Snyder, Texas died following a crash early Saturday morning, just 8 miles west of Roby, Texas. According to the Department of Public Safety, both Dominguez and Carrillo were in a vehicle traveling east on U.S. Highway 180 at […]
SCANNER: Multiple serious wrecks shut down stretch of I-20 going through Nolan County
NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Westbound traffic was shut down on I-20 between Sweetwater and Roscoe due to multiple serious wrecks Monday afternoon, caused in part by a storm hitting Nolan County. According to police scanners out of Nolan County, a stretch of I-20 westbound became home to multiple wrecks – mostly jackknifed 18-wheelers. It […]
City of Sweetwater puts positive spin on recent drought, begins Abatement Project to demolish dilapidated buildings
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — While a lack of rainfall this year has caused some major issues to parts of the Big Country, the City of Sweetwater said it’s making a positive spin on the drought. Because of the dryness, the City can begin its Abatement Project, which removes substandard structures and maintains its property. Where […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigcountryhomepage.com
Sunday evening forecast: who left the heater on in Abilene
Tonight: A warm, dry night is expected across the region with southerly winds ranging between 10-15 mph. Overnight low is expected to be into the upper 70’s. Tomorrow: Temperatures are once again expected to be into the triple digits, although the good thing is that we are rounding the corner on summer. Winds will come in from the southwest between 5-10mph as a cold front tries to move into the big country.
colemantoday.com
Texas Ranger Motel & RV Park Under New Owners
Todd and Vicki Virden have purchased the Texas Ranger Motel & RV Park in Santa Anna, Texas. The Virdens have already made a few changes in the rooms, one being the addition of large TVs. Todd and Vicki are excited about the history of the property and look forward to keeping the legacy going for the community, travelers, hunters and visitors to the area. They are working to install a new computer system for online reservations through their website, and will announce on their Facebook page when that particular method is available. There is also a laundromat available and an RV park on the property. (Read more below...)
everythinglubbock.com
DPS: 1 airlifted to Lubbock following “multiple fatality crash” in Fisher Co. Saturday morning
FISHER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigation what was described as a “multiple fatality crash” in Fisher County Saturday morning. The crash occurred 8 miles west of Roby around 6:15 a.m. along U.S. Highway 180. DPS said one person was airlifted to...
ktxs.com
Abilene police ask for help finding missing woman
ABILENE, Texas (KTXS) — The Abilene Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. According to police, Dominique Davis,29, was last seen Saturday in the vicinity of Amy Lynn Avenue and Old Anson Road. Davis is described as a black female, 5'7", 206 lbs., with black hair...
colemantoday.com
Hufford Field Information from CISD
As football season begins, the administration of Coleman ISD wanted to share some information regarding seating, parking and expectations for behavior at Hufford Field. Parking for vehicles with handicap parking tags is provided on the home side by pulling up to the gate and administrators on duty will open the gates and you may park along the fence. We are asking that no one stand along the fence so as to allow those who park in the handicap area to be able to see the game. Parking areas for all others are available on the streets surrounding Hufford Field and in the lot to the east of the field (visitors side).
Ex-Red Raiders Duo Leading Abilene Christian Into '22
The former Red Raiders coordinator and quarterback are leading ACU in its effort to get back on track.
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for assaulting elderly father, interfering with his call to 9-1-1 for help
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 900 block of South 25th Street – Burglary of BuildingThe Abilene Animal Services building was […]
NEW DETAILS: Abilene Animal Services burglary suspect steals shelter van, leaves wallet with ID in vehicle
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Friday morning investigation into a burglary at the Abilene Animal Services building resulted in the release of multiple dogs, harming several and killing one. The suspect, George Jones, 38, of Abilene was arrested that afternoon. Through weekend police reports, it was discovered that officers were able to locate the culprit […]
KEAN 105
Abilene, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0