Abilene, TX

colemantoday.com

Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is Coming to Town!

The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau is bringing the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus to Coleman again this year! The Circus tent will be in action on Saturday, October 8th. There will be two showings at the Coleman Rodeo Grounds - 2:00pm and 4:30pm. Get your tickets at the Chamber Office at 218 South Commercial Avenue in Coleman, Texas.
acuoptimist.com

New ACU business owners seek to serve the Abilene community

Over the past few years, Abilene has been expanding with new businesses and infrastructure, several of which are owned and operated by members of the ACU community. In 2022, three of Abilene’s newest businesses run by ACU staff and students have opened – or are in the process of opening – and take ACU’s mission of service into the local community.
everythinglubbock.com

Snyder ISD confirms two students killed in weekend crash

FISHER COUNTY, Texas — Snyder ISD on Sunday evening confirmed the deaths of two students in an automobile accident. The crash happened Saturday morning in Fisher County. Adam Alaniz, Principal of Snyder High School, wrote in part, “Many of you may have learned that two Snyder students, Zavier Jakob Dominguez, a Senior at Snyder High School, and Armando Carrillo, an 8th grader at Snyder Jr. High School, were killed in an automobile accident…”
San Angelo LIVE!

Fatality in 18-Wheeler Rollover Near Roscoe

ROSCOE, TX — Tragedy struck as a truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer apparently hydroplaned in pouring rain in Interstate 20. The driver lost control and ended up rolling over. Inside the cab, the driver and co-driver were victims. The co-driver was in the sleeper berth when the crash happened. Texas DPS said there was one fatality in that crash.    The 18-wheeler rollover happened on I-20 in Nolan County near mile marker 232, just west of Roscoe. The semi was traveling eastbound.     Meanwhile, in the westbound lanes near the same mile marker, there was a second roll-over crash. Few details…
KEAN 105

When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?

Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
BigCountryHomepage

City of Sweetwater puts positive spin on recent drought, begins Abatement Project to demolish dilapidated buildings

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — While a lack of rainfall this year has caused some major issues to parts of the Big Country, the City of Sweetwater said it’s making a positive spin on the drought. Because of the dryness, the City can begin its Abatement Project, which removes substandard structures and maintains its property. Where […]
bigcountryhomepage.com

Sunday evening forecast: who left the heater on in Abilene

Tonight: A warm, dry night is expected across the region with southerly winds ranging between 10-15 mph. Overnight low is expected to be into the upper 70’s. Tomorrow: Temperatures are once again expected to be into the triple digits, although the good thing is that we are rounding the corner on summer. Winds will come in from the southwest between 5-10mph as a cold front tries to move into the big country.
colemantoday.com

Texas Ranger Motel & RV Park Under New Owners

Todd and Vicki Virden have purchased the Texas Ranger Motel & RV Park in Santa Anna, Texas. The Virdens have already made a few changes in the rooms, one being the addition of large TVs. Todd and Vicki are excited about the history of the property and look forward to keeping the legacy going for the community, travelers, hunters and visitors to the area. They are working to install a new computer system for online reservations through their website, and will announce on their Facebook page when that particular method is available. There is also a laundromat available and an RV park on the property. (Read more below...)
ktxs.com

Abilene police ask for help finding missing woman

ABILENE, Texas (KTXS) — The Abilene Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. According to police, Dominique Davis,29, was last seen Saturday in the vicinity of Amy Lynn Avenue and Old Anson Road. Davis is described as a black female, 5'7", 206 lbs., with black hair...
colemantoday.com

Hufford Field Information from CISD

As football season begins, the administration of Coleman ISD wanted to share some information regarding seating, parking and expectations for behavior at Hufford Field. Parking for vehicles with handicap parking tags is provided on the home side by pulling up to the gate and administrators on duty will open the gates and you may park along the fence. We are asking that no one stand along the fence so as to allow those who park in the handicap area to be able to see the game. Parking areas for all others are available on the streets surrounding Hufford Field and in the lot to the east of the field (visitors side).
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for assaulting elderly father, interfering with his call to 9-1-1 for help

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 900 block of South 25th Street – Burglary of BuildingThe Abilene Animal Services building was […]
BigCountryHomepage

NEW DETAILS: Abilene Animal Services burglary suspect steals shelter van, leaves wallet with ID in vehicle

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Friday morning investigation into a burglary at the Abilene Animal Services building resulted in the release of multiple dogs, harming several and killing one. The suspect, George Jones, 38, of Abilene was arrested that afternoon. Through weekend police reports, it was discovered that officers were able to locate the culprit […]
