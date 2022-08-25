Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Louisville fire captain reprimanded for comments about transgender city employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fire captain is in trouble after making inappropriate comments about a Louisville transgender paramedic. Fire Captain Stephen Patterson was reprimanded in June 2022 and sent to mandatory diversity and inclusion training. According to documents obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters, Patterson was accused of making...
WLKY.com
TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
WBKO
Group seeks to demonstrate in BG, last known location of Emmett Till’s accuser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - National civil rights group, True Healing Under God met in Louisville Monday as they are working to gather supporters for their demonstration in Bowling Green this September. Emmett Till’s body was mutilated after falsely being accused of whistling at a white woman, identified as Carolyn Bryant...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County Attorney's Office drops charges against Louisville activist following death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just a week after a well-known Louisville activist died, the Jefferson County Attorney's Office dismissed all criminal charges against him. Chris Wells had been charged with disorderly conduct and inciting a riot. Wells, who was just 33, died on Aug. 21. Police said they found him...
wdrb.com
Louisville mother turns son's death into life's mission, warning families about the dangers of fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is turning her son's death into her life's mission to warn others, shelling out thousands of dollars of her own money on billboards. One of those billboards sits at Poplar Level Road and the Watterson. It's one of several across the state paid...
WLKY.com
JCPS security officer arrests convicted felon with handgun on school grounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A convicted felon was arrested outside of a Jefferson County Public School on Tuesday for having a gun on the property. An arrest slip said that 30-year-old Dillon Sutherland was outside of Atkinson Elementary looking into vehicles when a staff member reported him. The slip said when an SSO approached him that Sutherland reached for something in his right pant pocket, which the SSO said was a gun.
WLKY.com
Louisville city government orders emergency demolition of former bourbon rickhouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville has ordered emergency demolition of the deteriorating rickhouse at Distillery Commons. The property is on six acres at the intersection of Lexington Road and Payne Street. According to Louisville Business First, the inspector said the building could collapse at any moment and...
LMPD Homicide investigating west Louisville shooting, officials say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in west Louisville Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. Aug. 28 around 11 p.m., LMPD First Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 1700 block of West Broadway. When officers arrived on scene,...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
Mother Of Missing Kentucky Woman Crystal Rogers Says ‘Justice Is Coming:'
Sherry Ballard says they're waiting on prosecutors to get "on board" a year after investigators found multiple items of interest in a development where prime suspect Brooks Houck built several homes. The mother of missing Kentucky woman Crystal Rogers believes the FBI is nearing the end of their investigation. It’s...
WLKY.com
Grand jury indicts Louisville man injured in Shawnee Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury has indicted the Louisville man who was shot by police at the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park last month. Herbert Lee was arraigned on Monday for multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer and wanton endangerment. Lee was arrested last month...
WLKY.com
MSD working to address complaints of strong odor across Louisville communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District has received several odor complaints, and workers are trying to address the issue. In older parts of the city, catch basins are connected to one underground pipe that carries storm and wastewater away. However, when the weather is hot and dry, an odor may start to build up.
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested for starting apartment fire with people inside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Monday for intentionally starting a fire inside an apartment complex with residents inside. According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Robert Curran was seen and then later admitted to starting a fire inside an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Hazelwood Avenue.
Louisville Metro Police release new PSA targeting dangerous drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have released a new Public Service Announcement informing residents that police are cracking down on reckless driving. "Illegal street racing and other dangerous driving have been reported on our roadways," LMPD Sgt. Ronald Fey, LMPD Traffic Unit, said in a video posted to Twitter. "This contributes to crashes, injuries and fatalities."
wdrb.com
VIDEO | JCPS investigating after school bus followed, students say they were threatened with gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus said they were followed and threatened with a gun on the route home from school Friday afternoon, the district said. In a letter that went home to parents Friday, Jamie Wyman, principal of Carter Elementary School, said the...
'24 big man Gabe Grant will visit Louisville this week
University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne will have a Class of 2024 visitor on campus this week. 247Sports national analyst Travis Branham has confirmed that Brewster Academy big man Gabe Grant will make an unofficial visit to campus on Thursday. Adam Zagoria was the first to report the visit earlier on Tuesday.
wdrb.com
Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
wdrb.com
Louisville police double down on consequences of illegal street racing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released a video Monday afternoon doubling down on the consequences of illegal street racing. On most days, Lisa Schmid can sit out on her front porch and watch several cars roll through stop signs and speed down Highland Avenue and Edward Street. But this weekend, she experienced a new level of reckless driving.
WLKY.com
Former corrections officer responds to firing, apologizes to Breonna Taylor's family
The former Louisville Metro Corrections officer fired after being caught on video making disparaging remarks about the Louisville Metro Police Department speaks out on his situation. In a statement sent to WLKY, Turhan Knight is now apologizing to the family of Breonna Taylor and his own. Knight wrote: "I want...
LMPD's Traffic Unit investigating fatal collision on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Preston Highway Tuesday. LMPD said officers responded to a vehicle accident on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6 p.m. near Leslie's pool supply store. When officers arrived, police said they found that a...
