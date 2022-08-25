ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Louisville fire captain reprimanded for comments about transgender city employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fire captain is in trouble after making inappropriate comments about a Louisville transgender paramedic. Fire Captain Stephen Patterson was reprimanded in June 2022 and sent to mandatory diversity and inclusion training. According to documents obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters, Patterson was accused of making...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS security officer arrests convicted felon with handgun on school grounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A convicted felon was arrested outside of a Jefferson County Public School on Tuesday for having a gun on the property. An arrest slip said that 30-year-old Dillon Sutherland was outside of Atkinson Elementary looking into vehicles when a staff member reported him. The slip said when an SSO approached him that Sutherland reached for something in his right pant pocket, which the SSO said was a gun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was found shot dead inside of a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood. Around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at the park, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. When officers arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Grand jury indicts Louisville man injured in Shawnee Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury has indicted the Louisville man who was shot by police at the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park last month. Herbert Lee was arraigned on Monday for multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer and wanton endangerment. Lee was arrested last month...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested for starting apartment fire with people inside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Monday for intentionally starting a fire inside an apartment complex with residents inside. According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Robert Curran was seen and then later admitted to starting a fire inside an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Hazelwood Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Metro Police release new PSA targeting dangerous drivers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have released a new Public Service Announcement informing residents that police are cracking down on reckless driving. "Illegal street racing and other dangerous driving have been reported on our roadways," LMPD Sgt. Ronald Fey, LMPD Traffic Unit, said in a video posted to Twitter. "This contributes to crashes, injuries and fatalities."
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

'24 big man Gabe Grant will visit Louisville this week

University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne will have a Class of 2024 visitor on campus this week. 247Sports national analyst Travis Branham has confirmed that Brewster Academy big man Gabe Grant will make an unofficial visit to campus on Thursday. Adam Zagoria was the first to report the visit earlier on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police double down on consequences of illegal street racing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released a video Monday afternoon doubling down on the consequences of illegal street racing. On most days, Lisa Schmid can sit out on her front porch and watch several cars roll through stop signs and speed down Highland Avenue and Edward Street. But this weekend, she experienced a new level of reckless driving.
LOUISVILLE, KY

