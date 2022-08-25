LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A convicted felon was arrested outside of a Jefferson County Public School on Tuesday for having a gun on the property. An arrest slip said that 30-year-old Dillon Sutherland was outside of Atkinson Elementary looking into vehicles when a staff member reported him. The slip said when an SSO approached him that Sutherland reached for something in his right pant pocket, which the SSO said was a gun.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO