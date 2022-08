The state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control will allow home delivery of alcoholic beverages, according to Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. The ABC issued a special ruling to allow third-party delivery services such as DoorDash, Instacart, and Amazon Flex to deliver alcoholic beverages, including cocktails “to go,” from restaurants, bars, and liquor stores to customers’ doorsteps.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO