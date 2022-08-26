ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

How to watch MU football season opener

The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Several Missouri correctional centers could become fully air-conditioned

COLUMBIA - This year's capital improvements plan could bring full air conditioning to five Missouri correctional centers. Out of the 18 state prisons in Missouri, just seven are fully air-conditioned. Five have no air conditioning, and the remaining six prisons are partially air-conditioned. Currently, this plan would include the Moberly...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Central Methodist University's campus bouncing back after deadly shooting

FAYETTE − Central Methodist University students returned to campus Monday with a quiet feel due to the events that transpired last Thursday. CMU football player Torrance Evans was tragically shot and killed by his roommate Kundarrius Taylor after a dispute. This tragedy took the community by storm, as these...
FAYETTE, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Aug. 30

The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff. The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes. Immediately...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
North Kansas City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Sports
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Alabama State
Columbia, MO
Football
State
Oklahoma State
KOMU

Farmers hold protest against proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line

JEFFERSON CITY - Farmers protested Tuesday afternoon over concerns that Invenergy Transmission LLC is disrupting rural farmers with its proposed Tiger Connector line. The line is slated to be built in Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties. Invenergy said the transmission line will provide the equivalent energy of two nuclear power...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Columbia College starts semester with largest incoming class since 2018

COLUMBIA - On Sunday night, the largest incoming class of Columbia College students since 2018 marked the beginning of the semester by participating in "Storm the Gate." The tradition, which originated in 1913, is where students run through the gates leading to the college. And this year, there were more new students participating than in the past few years.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kewpies
KOMU

Farmers to protest Grain Belt Express power lines Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri farmers and others plan to protest the Grain Belt Express power lines at the Public Service Commission (PSC) at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The project is owned by Invenergy, a Chicago-based company. It would include a 40-mile electric transmission line through Audrain and Callaway counties. The connection is called the "Tiger Connector" and serve major power grids that serve Missouri and Illinois.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

First case of monkeypox reported in Boone County

COLUMBIA − The first confirmed case of monkeypox in Boone County was reported Tuesday, according to the health department. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said it has worked closely with the individual to identify any close contacts and to offer them education and vaccination. The overall risk...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Boone County Commission approves EquipmentShare's tax abatement request

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission approved a tax break application for Columbia-based rental company EquipmentShare at its meeting Tuesday night. There has been widespread discussion surrounding this tax break since July, when EquipmentShare first presented its proposal to the Boone County Taxing District Review Panel. The taxable districts include...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Film student encourages locals to take advantage of $3 tickets on National Cinema Day

COLUMBIA − Mid-Missouri movie fans can see a film in theaters for just $3 as cinemas across the country participate in the newly launched National Cinema Day on Sept. 3. Major movie theater chains AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters have joined the movement. Local theaters GQT Forum 8, GQT Capital 8, B&B Fulton Cinema 8 and Regal Columbia are all participating in this year's deal.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOMU

Most power restored after large outage in Columbia

COLUMBIA − More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power Monday, according to an outage map from the city. At its peak, the city's outage map showed 1,634 customers in south Columbia did not have power as of 3:45 p.m. By 4:35 p.m., Water and Light...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Moo-raculous: Cow saved from Boone County pond after 12 hours

A cow stuck chest-deep in mud and water in a northwest Boone County pond was rescued after being trapped for roughly 12 hours on Monday. Responders from the Boone County Fire Protection District and MU College of Veterinary Medicine arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call from a concerned farmer.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Cole County Residential Services to use grant for disability accommodations

JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Residential Services, Inc. received a $386,663 grant from Central Bank Tuesday to put toward improving a local facility. The Lewella Estes Apartment complex on the east side of Jefferson City provides housing for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The funding from the grant will...
COLE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy