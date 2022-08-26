Read full article on original website
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
How to watch MU football season opener
The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
Several Missouri correctional centers could become fully air-conditioned
COLUMBIA - This year's capital improvements plan could bring full air conditioning to five Missouri correctional centers. Out of the 18 state prisons in Missouri, just seven are fully air-conditioned. Five have no air conditioning, and the remaining six prisons are partially air-conditioned. Currently, this plan would include the Moberly...
Central Methodist University's campus bouncing back after deadly shooting
FAYETTE − Central Methodist University students returned to campus Monday with a quiet feel due to the events that transpired last Thursday. CMU football player Torrance Evans was tragically shot and killed by his roommate Kundarrius Taylor after a dispute. This tragedy took the community by storm, as these...
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Aug. 30
The UM System held its last information session Monday afternoon to discuss proposed changes to paid time off for its staff. The changes could affect around 13,000 UM System staff members. Officials took questions via Zoom Monday afternoon, during its fourth and final informational session about the proposed changes. Immediately...
Patrol: Collision between buggy and car in Johnson County leaves 5 injured
HOLDEN, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two adults and three children were injured when a car collided with a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City during the weekend. The patrol says a vehicle driven by a 71-year-old man hit the back of the buggy...
Couple caught in middle of Kansas City police chase ends up in hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) -- Two car burglary suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing. The crash also sent a Kansas City, Kansas, couple who was caught in the middle of the police chase to the hospital. Mia Billings, one of the victims,...
Farmers hold protest against proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line
JEFFERSON CITY - Farmers protested Tuesday afternoon over concerns that Invenergy Transmission LLC is disrupting rural farmers with its proposed Tiger Connector line. The line is slated to be built in Audrain, Callaway and Monroe counties. Invenergy said the transmission line will provide the equivalent energy of two nuclear power...
Columbia College starts semester with largest incoming class since 2018
COLUMBIA - On Sunday night, the largest incoming class of Columbia College students since 2018 marked the beginning of the semester by participating in "Storm the Gate." The tradition, which originated in 1913, is where students run through the gates leading to the college. And this year, there were more new students participating than in the past few years.
Farmers to protest Grain Belt Express power lines Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri farmers and others plan to protest the Grain Belt Express power lines at the Public Service Commission (PSC) at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The project is owned by Invenergy, a Chicago-based company. It would include a 40-mile electric transmission line through Audrain and Callaway counties. The connection is called the "Tiger Connector" and serve major power grids that serve Missouri and Illinois.
First case of monkeypox reported in Boone County
COLUMBIA − The first confirmed case of monkeypox in Boone County was reported Tuesday, according to the health department. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services said it has worked closely with the individual to identify any close contacts and to offer them education and vaccination. The overall risk...
Boone County Commission approves EquipmentShare's tax abatement request
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission approved a tax break application for Columbia-based rental company EquipmentShare at its meeting Tuesday night. There has been widespread discussion surrounding this tax break since July, when EquipmentShare first presented its proposal to the Boone County Taxing District Review Panel. The taxable districts include...
Film student encourages locals to take advantage of $3 tickets on National Cinema Day
COLUMBIA − Mid-Missouri movie fans can see a film in theaters for just $3 as cinemas across the country participate in the newly launched National Cinema Day on Sept. 3. Major movie theater chains AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters have joined the movement. Local theaters GQT Forum 8, GQT Capital 8, B&B Fulton Cinema 8 and Regal Columbia are all participating in this year's deal.
Juvenile detained after two Columbia middle schoolers assaulted on bus Tuesday morning
COLUMBIA − Police are investigating after two Columbia middle school students were assaulted on their bus Tuesday morning. The assault took place on bus No. 228 around 7 a.m., according to a letter sent to Lange Middle School families. The district said an individual, who was a juvenile but...
Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools on lockout
LANSING, Kansas (KCTV) -- The Lansing School District (USD 469) announced Tuesday afternoon all of its schools are on a lockout. The school stated an inmate was reported missing at the Lansing Correctional Facility after the prison reported an emergency headcount. More about the missing inmate. The Kansas Department of...
Most power restored after large outage in Columbia
COLUMBIA − More than 1,600 Columbia Water and Light customers were without power Monday, according to an outage map from the city. At its peak, the city's outage map showed 1,634 customers in south Columbia did not have power as of 3:45 p.m. By 4:35 p.m., Water and Light...
Portion of Highway 54 in Audrain County to close for 2 weeks beginning Sept. 6
MEXICO - A portion of Highway 54 in Audrain County will close Sept. 6 for approximately two weeks for construction of a roundabout. Crews will begin the next phase of construction on the intersection of Highway 54, Highway 19 and Route J, just north of Laddonia. A signed detour will...
'It means success': How improvements to The Loop help small business owners
COLUMBIA - LaTitia Harris seems surprised when asked, "how long have you been cooking?" "I've been cooking all my life", Harris said. "It's something my father gave me, my father was a cook, he started me when I could see over the stove." But whether she could have started her...
Moo-raculous: Cow saved from Boone County pond after 12 hours
A cow stuck chest-deep in mud and water in a northwest Boone County pond was rescued after being trapped for roughly 12 hours on Monday. Responders from the Boone County Fire Protection District and MU College of Veterinary Medicine arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call from a concerned farmer.
Cole County Residential Services to use grant for disability accommodations
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Residential Services, Inc. received a $386,663 grant from Central Bank Tuesday to put toward improving a local facility. The Lewella Estes Apartment complex on the east side of Jefferson City provides housing for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The funding from the grant will...
