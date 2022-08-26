Read full article on original website
LG unveils 45-inch OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate
Editor's take: Judging by its specs, LG's newest OLED gaming monitor seems to be a great competitor to Alienware's well-received AW3423DW QD-OLED ultrawide. However, the make-it-or-break-it feature for many people (other than the price) will likely be its extreme 800R curvature. On Friday, LG announced two new premium monitors, including...
Corsair reveals 45-inch OLED gaming monitor that can bend from flat to curved
What just happened? If you can't decide between buying a flat gaming monitor or one with a curve, Corsair has the answer: the Xeneon Flex, the world's first 45-inch OLED display that can be bent by hand from completely flat to an 800R curve. Corsair's Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 joins the...
There is TSMC and there's everybody else, can Samsung or Intel catch up?
There is only one company operating at the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing and that is TSMC. Many will read that and think "Of course, that's obvious," but we mean that in a very specific way (many more will read that and then go back to swiping videos on TikTok, so thank you for sticking around...).
AMD boss Lisa Su says Ryzen 7000 launch won't experience availability issues
What just happened? AMD finally gave its Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 processors their full unveiling last night. They arrive on September 27, but, as we've seen with so many new product launches—especially AMD's—there are availability concerns. However, CEO Dr. Lisa Su has assured fans that there will be plenty CPUs to go around.
Valve is updating its aging Steam mobile app with an improved design and new features
What just happened? While many people have Valve's Steam app installed on their mobile devices, it's often used for little more than the Steam Guard account authentication feature. The company knows this, and so is testing an updated version of the app that's a lot more appealing to users. The...
Samsung's 990 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD boasts up to 7,450 MB/s
Something to look forward to: PCIe 5.0 SSDs are just around the corner, along with new CPUs and motherboards to support their bleeding-edge speeds. However, Samsung's new high-performance PCIe 4.0 SSD will probably provide all the speed many users need for a while. Samsung unveiled today the 990 Pro PCIe...
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 7 7700X Cinebench R23 scores leaked
Why it matters: A hardware leaker has tweeted supposed Cinebench R23 single-core scores for the upcoming Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 7 7700X, and things look promising for AMD. Not only does the 7000 series trade blows with Intel's Alder Lake, but it potentially might give upcoming Raptor Lake chips a run for their money.
Watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 endure scratch, burn, and bend tests
In brief: Our review of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 arrives on Friday; until then, you should take a look at the new durability test video (above) from JerryRigEverything that puts the foldable device through its paces. The good news for owners worried about breaking their near-two-grand device is that it holds out against all the abuse pretty well.
Valve's marketing booklet confirms a Steam Deck 2 is inevitable
Forward-looking: Speculation over a successor to the Steam Deck has circulated ever since Valve launched its handheld PC. The company gave the strongest confirmation yet this week that it plans to follow up its portable hardware, but without saying when. On Thursday, Valve released a booklet about the Steam Deck...
Nvidia and AMD graphics card prices could be about to fall again
Recap: Readers of this site will probably be aware that Nvidia, AMD, and the companies' respective partners have been aggressively reducing the price of graphics cards recently, the result of overstock and a need to clear inventory before the next generations arrive. But according to a new report, people aren't rushing to buy the GPUs in the sort of numbers that were expected. The solution? Make the cards even cheaper.
Apple iPhone 14 reveal set for September 7
Highly anticipated: Apple launches a new iPhone model every year, rain or shine, and 2022 will be no different. According to new reports, Apple has started sending out press invites for its next big iPhone announcement event, and with those invites comes a date: September 7, just two short weeks from today. The Cupertino tech giant is planning to get things rolling at 10am Pacific.
TSMC: Shortage of inexpensive chips, ranging from $0.50 to $10, is bottlenecking the supply chain
Why it matters: The chip shortage might have improved recently, but it's not over. According to the CEO of semiconductor giant TSMC, part of the problem comes from a lack of very cheap chips impacting production elsewhere in the sprawling industry. Speaking at a tech symposium earlier this week (via...
Reality One: Trademark filings hint at potential Apple mixed reality headset names
The big picture: Recent trademark filings suggest Apple is inching closer to launching its first mixed reality headset. The visor is not expected to ship until sometime next year at the earliest, so it seems unlikely that Apple will announce it at next week's iPhone 14 media event. First-gen hardware could also be very expensive and limit the platform's reach until more affordable successors arrive.
