Skully

Skully

I just bought two 32" HP monitors with the exact specs of that 27" one for $200 a piece on sale at BB. Actually, they may or may not be...
TechSpot

LG unveils 45-inch OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate

Editor's take: Judging by its specs, LG's newest OLED gaming monitor seems to be a great competitor to Alienware's well-received AW3423DW QD-OLED ultrawide. However, the make-it-or-break-it feature for many people (other than the price) will likely be its extreme 800R curvature. On Friday, LG announced two new premium monitors, including...
TechSpot

Samsung's 990 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD boasts up to 7,450 MB/s

Something to look forward to: PCIe 5.0 SSDs are just around the corner, along with new CPUs and motherboards to support their bleeding-edge speeds. However, Samsung's new high-performance PCIe 4.0 SSD will probably provide all the speed many users need for a while. Samsung unveiled today the 990 Pro PCIe...
TechSpot

OnePlus Nord N20 5G

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The OnePlus Nord N20 is a smooth, striking, and affordable phone; just don't expect a flagship camera experience.
TechSpot

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 7 7700X Cinebench R23 scores leaked

Why it matters: A hardware leaker has tweeted supposed Cinebench R23 single-core scores for the upcoming Ryzen 5 7600X and Ryzen 7 7700X, and things look promising for AMD. Not only does the 7000 series trade blows with Intel's Alder Lake, but it potentially might give upcoming Raptor Lake chips a run for their money.
TechSpot

Western Digital SN850X PCIe 4.0 SSD

The WD Black SN850X is a powerful, high-end PCIe 4.0 SSD that's near the top of the heap in almost every category. The SN850X is available in high capacities and has an optional RGB-laden heatsink for most models, but pricing and the questionable Game Mode 2.0 keep it from being the very best.
TechSpot

Watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 endure scratch, burn, and bend tests

In brief: Our review of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 arrives on Friday; until then, you should take a look at the new durability test video (above) from JerryRigEverything that puts the foldable device through its paces. The good news for owners worried about breaking their near-two-grand device is that it holds out against all the abuse pretty well.
TechSpot

Samsung Galaxy S22

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Galaxy S22 features modest, if not earth-shattering improvements, from last year's Galaxy S21. It's the Samsung phone...
TechSpot

Valve's marketing booklet confirms a Steam Deck 2 is inevitable

Forward-looking: Speculation over a successor to the Steam Deck has circulated ever since Valve launched its handheld PC. The company gave the strongest confirmation yet this week that it plans to follow up its portable hardware, but without saying when. On Thursday, Valve released a booklet about the Steam Deck...
TechSpot

grexer

grexer replied to the thread There is TSMC and there's everybody else, can Samsung or Intel catch up?. What potential are you talking about..... they never delivered anything. The 14nm process they're running right now...
TechSpot

Nvidia and AMD graphics card prices could be about to fall again

Recap: Readers of this site will probably be aware that Nvidia, AMD, and the companies' respective partners have been aggressively reducing the price of graphics cards recently, the result of overstock and a need to clear inventory before the next generations arrive. But according to a new report, people aren't rushing to buy the GPUs in the sort of numbers that were expected. The solution? Make the cards even cheaper.
TechSpot

Apple iPhone 14 reveal set for September 7

Highly anticipated: Apple launches a new iPhone model every year, rain or shine, and 2022 will be no different. According to new reports, Apple has started sending out press invites for its next big iPhone announcement event, and with those invites comes a date: September 7, just two short weeks from today. The Cupertino tech giant is planning to get things rolling at 10am Pacific.
TechSpot

Reality One: Trademark filings hint at potential Apple mixed reality headset names

The big picture: Recent trademark filings suggest Apple is inching closer to launching its first mixed reality headset. The visor is not expected to ship until sometime next year at the earliest, so it seems unlikely that Apple will announce it at next week's iPhone 14 media event. First-gen hardware could also be very expensive and limit the platform's reach until more affordable successors arrive.
CNN

35 Home Decor Items That Will Wow Your Guests

Whether you're in the process of moving, renovating or simply looking to upgrade your space, you'd be surprised at how many great home decor items you can find from Amazon. They're great options that come without the stress of sifting through furniture store sites and trying to find the best bang for your buck. We've rounded up 35 home decor items that are sure to wow anyone who walks through the door, so you can proudly say "found it on Amazon!" when they inevitably ask where you made your purchase. From living room furniture to wall art, we've covered all of the bases when it comes to home goods. From small upgrade options to larger aesthetic changes, there's something in this list no matter where you're looking to upgrade.
TechSpot

Longtime tech

MSAs (Multifunction Support ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuits)) have been in use for at least 3 decades in certain...
TechSpot

TechSpot

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

