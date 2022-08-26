Grandparent workshop series starts in Surprise

The Dysart Unified School District will lead a Grand Workshop from 4-5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Willow Canyon High School, 17901 W. Lundberg St., Surprise.

For grandparents involved in a high school student’s education. Navigating the high school experience is a different ballgame than it was when today’s grandparents were kids and we want to make sure that all guardians are equipped to help Dysart students be successful.

Consider joining the district for Grand School, a series of workshops designed specifically for grandparents or other guardians who are involved in raising and educating a Dysart student.

Join the district for this month’s “Grand School Workshop” on Navigating Online School Platforms - Set up and learn how to use a Parent Portal account and how to view student work in Schoology.

Find out how to navigate the Dysart website, and what social media sites are available for keeping up with school and district news and events.

Other upcoming sessions will be scheduled on the first Tuesday of each month, to include Supporting Students in High School, Planning for Post-Secondary Success and Course Scheduling and Graduation Requirements.