ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Grandparent workshop series starts in Surprise

Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAH1Q_0hWqqbHN00

The Dysart Unified School District will lead a Grand Workshop from 4-5 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Willow Canyon High School, 17901 W. Lundberg St., Surprise.

For grandparents involved in a high school student’s education. Navigating the high school experience is a different ballgame than it was when today’s grandparents were kids and we want to make sure that all guardians are equipped to help Dysart students be successful.

Consider joining the district for Grand School, a series of workshops designed specifically for grandparents or other guardians who are involved in raising and educating a Dysart student.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JpPMZ_0hWqqbHN00

Join the district for this month’s “Grand School Workshop” on Navigating Online School Platforms - Set up and learn how to use a Parent Portal account and how to view student work in Schoology.

Find out how to navigate the Dysart website, and what social media sites are available for keeping up with school and district news and events.

Other upcoming sessions will be scheduled on the first Tuesday of each month, to include Supporting Students in High School, Planning for Post-Secondary Success and Course Scheduling and Graduation Requirements.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Former Mesa teacher talks about why she left the profession

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s widely known that a teacher shortage is impacting our state and our education. Now, we’re hearing from former teachers to talk about the reasons why they left the profession. Lupita Almanza, a former second-grade teacher, recently walked away from teaching after 11 years....
MESA, AZ
azednews.com

Arizona Educational Foundation names five finalists for 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year

Today, the Arizona Educational Foundation (AEF®) named the 5 finalists under consideration for the 2023 Arizona Teacher of the Year® Award. Desert Financial Credit Union is the presenting sponsor of this year’s Teacher of the Year Awards ceremony. Considered the “Oscar Awards” of teaching, the educator ultimately selected as Arizona Teacher of the Year becomes our state’s candidate for National Teacher of the Year.
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

Falling enrollment triggers study of 8 CUSD schools

Chandler Unified School District’s intense growth spurt is ending and it faces a future of declining enrollment. The governing board heard what the district is doing to prepare for that future at its Aug. 10 meeting. About an hour was dedicated to a space utilization study, where district officials...
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Education
Surprise, AZ
Education
thefoothillsfocus.com

Phoenix Festival of the Arts accepting artist applications

Phoenix Festival of the Arts is looking for local artists to participate in its 10-year anniversary event on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, at Margaret T. Hance Park. The deadline for artists to apply to be a vendor at the 2022 Phoenix Festival of the Arts is Wednesday, Aug. 31. Applications can be submitted on the festival website.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Dozens of Valley theaters celebrating National Cinema Day with $3 tickets

PHOENIX — As part of the recently launched National Cinema Day, single-movie ticket prices at many box offices will be sold for $3 on Saturday. Dozens of theaters around the Valley will participate in the national event in hopes to attract moviegoers and fanatics alike as box offices during Labor Day weekend tend to bring little visitors.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparent#High School#K12#Dysart#Grand School#Parent Portal
ABC 15 News

Rural Arizona school finds staff and hope outside the US

STANFIELD, AZ — At Stanfield Elementary school, most mornings start with principal Jennifer Murrieta greeting her way across campus. "My favorite part of the day is being outside in the beginning of the day, smiling, and hopefully getting them to smile back at me. And to say hi back at me, which many of them do. It's getting better," she told ABC15.
STANFIELD, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts announces 2022–2023 Season

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts presents a fresh lineup for its 2022–2023 season, filled with concerts and performances for a wide range of tastes, from eclectic to traditional, featuring everything from Grammy-winning artists in jazz, classical and global music to Broadway greats, expressive contemporary dance, laugh-out-loud comedy and family shows for the young and young-at-heart.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
fox10phoenix.com

Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods

PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Resident Questions Lead to Scottsdale Park Continuance

The Scottsdale Planning Commission had been scheduled to vote on the Ashler Hills Park Municipal Use Master Site Plan in its Aug. 10 meeting, but questions and comments from nearby residents led to the item being continued to a later date. Voters approved Ashler Hills Park in north Scottsdale as...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
oucampus.org

23 E. La Vieve Lane

LOVELY HOME IN WARNER RANCH! - LOVELY HOME IN WARNER RANCH IN SOUTH TEMPE! 2 MASTERS UPSTAIRS AND 1 BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS W/FULL BATH JUST OUTSIDE THE BEDROOM DOOR. ALL APPLIANCES, INCLUDING W/D, EAT IN KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING, SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY ROOMS, VAULTED CEILINGS, ON NICE QUIET STREET. NEW CARPET AND NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Man takes 2-year-old daughter on Glendale burglary incident

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man is in custody after he allegedly tried to take items from cars in a Glendale parking lot while his 2-year-old daughter was with him, police said. Jared Ross Stone, 33, is facing two counts including reckless child abuse and 3rd degree burglary charges for the incident that occurred on Aug. 24.
GLENDALE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale

Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy