Norman, OK

kswo.com

New Pill Targeting Minors

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk. The fentanyl laced pill looks more like candy than a street drug. “If I didn’t do what I do and I wasn’t aware of kind of what’s out there,...
DUNCAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans work together to combat racial prejudice

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans worked together to combat racial prejudice in Oklahoma. Hundreds joined the fifth breaking bread event hosted by the Asian District Cultural Association. Food, friends and focus brought together the audience, of all different cultures, races and backgrounds. “We want to make sure that you gather...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Common Current: OKC Neighbors Describe Shocking Lightning Strikes

Sunday night storms gave Oklahoma City firefighters a busy night. The department responded to more than half-a-dozen calls about lightning strikes. One of those calls was from Sarah Heck on Northwest 180th Street. With a sudden flash of light, her home darkened. “It just exploded,” said Heck, holding a charred...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give families hundreds in Oklahoma

photo of money laid outPhoto by Jean Beaufort (Creative Commons) As prices keep to go up, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Rent assistance deadline rapidly approaching

Hundreds of families across the state, suddenly jobless, faced possible homelessness had it not been for a federal eviction moratorium, and groups like Community Cares Partners, giving out federal dollars, to help fill the gap with rent. The deadline to apply for CCP financial help is very soon.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OKC Animal Welfare encouraging Oklahomans to Clear The Shelters

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Saturday was Clear The Shelters day in Oklahoma and News 4 teamed up with NBC network as well as six local animal shelters to encourage Oklahomans to adopt. Oklahoma’s shelters are often operating at well-over maximum capacity. The rescues are also seeing record numbers of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Oklahoma City

Small furry pets available for adoption in Oklahoma City. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Petfinder.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…

A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE

