Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s in the bathroom. It’s in the grout’: OU students claim they’re feeling sick because of mold outbreak
Dozens of Facebook comments rolled in over the weekend claiming that some University of Oklahoma residence halls were covered in mold and that students were feeling sick as a result of it.
kswo.com
New Pill Targeting Minors
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk. The fentanyl laced pill looks more like candy than a street drug. “If I didn’t do what I do and I wasn’t aware of kind of what’s out there,...
Mercy opens new urgent care clinic in Midwest City
Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new location in Midwest City on Tuesday.
Woman’s home hit by lightning during storm; socket blown out of wall
One woman in Edmond said her house was struck by lightning, and it sounded so loud she thought her windows were blown out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘I’ve watched people come in here,’ OKC Council works to secure an abandoned apartment complex
Oklahoma City's City Council deemed an apartment complex unsecured Tuesday. Some residents say the property is a breeding ground for crime.
‘We’re not doing anything wrong’: City of Norman finds backyard pool rentals in violation of law
You can rent out an aquatic center pool, the University of Oklahoma pool, but if you want to rent someone's backyard pool in Norman, the city said you can't because it's a violation of neighborhood zoning ordinances.
10 countries in one room: OKC’s Taste of Asia
Welcome to the Taste of Asia, a one-night-only occasion in Oklahoma City where ten different Asian countries bring a menu of dishes from each place to one, big room.
KOCO
Edmond's landmark 'rocket ship' slide to be removed as park undergoes renovations
EDMOND, Okla. — As Edmond’s oldest park gets an overhaul, Edmondites are saying farewell to a landmark that holds generations of memories. But the famous rocket ship slide won’t be launched out of the park, and there’s still time to use it. The landmark, and many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Oklahomans work together to combat racial prejudice
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans worked together to combat racial prejudice in Oklahoma. Hundreds joined the fifth breaking bread event hosted by the Asian District Cultural Association. Food, friends and focus brought together the audience, of all different cultures, races and backgrounds. “We want to make sure that you gather...
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School goes virtual due to COVID-19
Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School is switching to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, August 30, through the rest of the week.
News On 6
Common Current: OKC Neighbors Describe Shocking Lightning Strikes
Sunday night storms gave Oklahoma City firefighters a busy night. The department responded to more than half-a-dozen calls about lightning strikes. One of those calls was from Sarah Heck on Northwest 180th Street. With a sudden flash of light, her home darkened. “It just exploded,” said Heck, holding a charred...
New stimulus proposal would give families hundreds in Oklahoma
photo of money laid outPhoto by Jean Beaufort (Creative Commons) As prices keep to go up, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rent assistance deadline rapidly approaching
Hundreds of families across the state, suddenly jobless, faced possible homelessness had it not been for a federal eviction moratorium, and groups like Community Cares Partners, giving out federal dollars, to help fill the gap with rent. The deadline to apply for CCP financial help is very soon.
KFOR
OKC Animal Welfare encouraging Oklahomans to Clear The Shelters
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Saturday was Clear The Shelters day in Oklahoma and News 4 teamed up with NBC network as well as six local animal shelters to encourage Oklahomans to adopt. Oklahoma’s shelters are often operating at well-over maximum capacity. The rescues are also seeing record numbers of...
Metro mother looks to move on after finally receiving settlement
Persistence pays off for a local tenant, owed thousands of dollars by a previous landlord she claimed has ignored a judge's orders.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Oklahoma City
Small furry pets available for adoption in Oklahoma City. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Petfinder.
KOCO
'Rest easy, sir. Your brothers and sisters in blue will take it from here'
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of Oklahomans paused Friday to honor fallen deputy Sgt. Bobby Swartz. A church was packed with people, and hundreds more watched online, remembering Swartz. Then a procession escorted Swartz to his final resting place. Those paying tribute to Swartz included bikers, fellow law enforcement officers...
Photos: Adorable dogs in need of loving homes
Officials say more than 80 animals were brought to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter on Thursday, which means they are in desperate need of loving families.
The Most Popular Grilled Food in Oklahoma for Labor Day Weekend is…
A question that has plagued mankind from the very beginning is, "What's the most popular grilled food during Labor Day weekend?" Well, let's get to work and find out! Since we all have our favorites there's no wrong answer! Unless of course, it's all vegetables and no meat. Then there's definitely a wrong answer. Take the quick poll below and let's see what the most popular grilled food in Oklahoma is for Labor Day weekend.
Oklahoma City residents can enroll in EMSAcare
Oklahoma City residents are being reminded that they can enroll in EMSAcare throughout the month of September.
Comments / 0