Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack Love
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Live Like Royalty In This Michigan Home Still for Sale Near Rochester
How has no one bought up this incredible home? There's no hiding how cool it is. It feels like it's right out of a movie. You could film a medieval epic form the exterior, and a jewel heist movie from the interior. There's no doubt if you had the money,...
New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower
There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
Michigan’s Henry Ford Museum Features Famous Movie Car
Do you remember the car that was used in the movie "Ferris Bueller's Day Off?" It was a beautiful 1985 Modena Spyder. It was the kind of sports car you wanted sitting in your own garage that you could drive anytime day or night. How would you like to see...
Jackson Michigan Is The Original Home To Ritz Crackers
Snacks are something that many people will call essential to life and I think I agree with them. I mean snacks are at home whenever you want them, but you also pack them to satisfy your hunger while at work, school, on a road trip, catching a flight, at a party, and so many other things. Snacks are something everyone has, but the types of snacks are what set people apart.
Michigan Schools Adding $10,000 Sign On Bonus for More Teachers
Many Michigan schools are struggling to find new teachers. There are even schools in Michigan offering a $10,000 sign on bonus. What it all boils down to is being more aggressive and coming up with better approaches to fill Michigan class rooms with the right people for the job. According...
Several Titanic Survivors Are Buried In These Michigan Cemeteries
When the Titanic was introduced to the world it was described as a spectacular, top-of-the-line, and state-of-the-art cruise line ship. The Titanic was equipped with all kinds of bells, whistles, tricks, and anti-sinking technology to be thought of as unsinkable. As we all know now, that was far from the truth and the Titanic has become a legend in time after sinking in 1912.
Michigan Man Starting His Own Car Company Inside An Abandoned Car Factory
Sometimes we find ourselves frustrated with the change we want to see in our own neighborhoods not happening. You know what needs to be done, but you feel powerless to do any good. Detroit was once a booming city when it came to factories, specifically auto manufacturers. But over the...
Amazing: Michigan Man Crossed Lake Michigan in a Bathtub
What started out as a $5 bet, turned into quite an experience for one man from East Lansing, MI. It all happened on August 24th, back in 1969. Victor Jackson, now 83 years old, traveled from Ludington, MI to Manitowoc, Wisconsin in nothing more than a modified bathtub. The trip took him about 14-1/2 hours.
Best Employers in Michigan Based on Latest Forbes Survey
If you had to take a wild and random guess as to which company in Michigan is number one when it comes to best employers, what would be your first guess?. For me, I would guess maybe Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, followed by Michigan State University, and then followed by Ford Motor Company.
Largest, Rat Infested Cities In U.S. That Are Close To Lansing
Rats make good pets. Other than that, rats are a pain in the butt. According to a-z-animals.com, rats can reproduce quickly:. Part of the reason they’re a problem is their exponential breeding abilities. A single female rat can produce about 6 to 12 babies at once. According to experts, a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year!
Christmas Movie Filmed at Holly Hotel to Hold World Premiere in Michigan
It's only fitting that a Christmas movie filmed at the historic Holly Hotel will get its world debut just a few weeks before Christmas right here in the state of Michigan. 'Christmas at the Holly Hotel' was filmed last winter at the historic Holly landmark months before it was heavily damaged by a fire that ripped through the downtown area in June of this year. Nearby businesses Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall and Andy's Place restaurant also sustained heavy damage from the fire.
Would You Take a Train Up North? Train Service To Northern Michigan Becoming Reality?
It's an interesting question to ponder: Would you take a train Up North? For the average person, the quick answer might be no, but if you think about others who might not be so young (or old enough) nor mobile, it's something that is apparently could become a reality soon.
Blind Michigan Justice Bernstein Drives for First Time Thanks to Sheriff Swanson
Here's a story that's sure to make you smile and cry at the same time. It's a story of one friend making the dream of another friend come true. The friends just happen to be Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, and the dream...life-changing.
Ouch! Multiple Kids Hurt After Giant Slide Launches Them Into The Air
One of the best things about being a kid is having someone take you to the park and getting to climb up and then ride down the slide. That is unless it's a metal slide on a hot day, then it feels like a torture device. The giant slide at...
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
A Look Back at the Historic Fox Theatre: Detroit, Michigan
One of Michigan’s most historic and revered structures is Detroit’s Fox Theatre. It will soon be celebrating its 100th anniversary: opening in 1928, it was billed as “The Most Magnificent Temple of Amusement in the World”. The ten-story, C. Howard Crane-designed mammoth structure was built as...
MSU Football’s Favorite East Lansing Restaurant Will Surprise You
I was on TikTok when I saw that one of my girlfriends had sent me one. When I was about to hit play, I was super curious, because right off the bat, before I even played the video, I saw that it came from Michigan State University Football's TikTok, and she's a diehard Michigan fan.
