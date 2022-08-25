ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MI

1240 WJIM

New Building in Detroit Making History Looking Like Titan Tower

There is a building in Detroit being constructed from the top down. The first of its kind in North America. The process used to erect this Exchange Tower in Detroit seems backward to all of us non-engineers. The builders constructed the elevator shafts first, then they built the top floor. This 16-floor building will be constructed one floor at a time, then that floor will slowly be elevated to its position at the top of the building.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Jackson Michigan Is The Original Home To Ritz Crackers

Snacks are something that many people will call essential to life and I think I agree with them. I mean snacks are at home whenever you want them, but you also pack them to satisfy your hunger while at work, school, on a road trip, catching a flight, at a party, and so many other things. Snacks are something everyone has, but the types of snacks are what set people apart.
JACKSON, MI
1240 WJIM

Several Titanic Survivors Are Buried In These Michigan Cemeteries

When the Titanic was introduced to the world it was described as a spectacular, top-of-the-line, and state-of-the-art cruise line ship. The Titanic was equipped with all kinds of bells, whistles, tricks, and anti-sinking technology to be thought of as unsinkable. As we all know now, that was far from the truth and the Titanic has become a legend in time after sinking in 1912.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Amazing: Michigan Man Crossed Lake Michigan in a Bathtub

What started out as a $5 bet, turned into quite an experience for one man from East Lansing, MI. It all happened on August 24th, back in 1969. Victor Jackson, now 83 years old, traveled from Ludington, MI to Manitowoc, Wisconsin in nothing more than a modified bathtub. The trip took him about 14-1/2 hours.
EAST LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Best Employers in Michigan Based on Latest Forbes Survey

If you had to take a wild and random guess as to which company in Michigan is number one when it comes to best employers, what would be your first guess?. For me, I would guess maybe Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, followed by Michigan State University, and then followed by Ford Motor Company.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Largest, Rat Infested Cities In U.S. That Are Close To Lansing

Rats make good pets. Other than that, rats are a pain in the butt. According to a-z-animals.com, rats can reproduce quickly:. Part of the reason they’re a problem is their exponential breeding abilities. A single female rat can produce about 6 to 12 babies at once. According to experts, a breeding pair of rats can produce 15,000 offspring in one year!
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Christmas Movie Filmed at Holly Hotel to Hold World Premiere in Michigan

It's only fitting that a Christmas movie filmed at the historic Holly Hotel will get its world debut just a few weeks before Christmas right here in the state of Michigan. 'Christmas at the Holly Hotel' was filmed last winter at the historic Holly landmark months before it was heavily damaged by a fire that ripped through the downtown area in June of this year. Nearby businesses Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall and Andy's Place restaurant also sustained heavy damage from the fire.
HOLLY, MI
1240 WJIM

A Look Back at the Historic Fox Theatre: Detroit, Michigan

One of Michigan’s most historic and revered structures is Detroit’s Fox Theatre. It will soon be celebrating its 100th anniversary: opening in 1928, it was billed as “The Most Magnificent Temple of Amusement in the World”. The ten-story, C. Howard Crane-designed mammoth structure was built as...
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

