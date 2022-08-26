Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manufacturing First Returns to Green Bay in October
The Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, Wisconsin’s largest manufacturing conference is returning to Green Bay in October. The event will be held at the Resch Expo on October 26th from 7:00 to 4:00 p.m. The annual event capping National Manufacturing Month provides Wisconsin manufacturers with hands-on opportunities to grow...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Brown County seeking people for about 70 jobs
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Daniel E. Miller never knows what his next call will be. “It’s nerve-racking, but it’s also what keeps me coming back every day,” he said. “You never know, and every single day is extremely different.”. Miller is a telecommunicator with Brown...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Fond du Lac
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Fond du Lac, WI using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Oshkosh Defense gets patents for electric JLTV
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Corporation continues to set the pace in electric vehicle manufacturing. Last week, Oshkosh Defense was awarded 5 more patents for components in the e-Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, an electric version of the JLTV that helped the company’s fortunes soar over a decade ago. Oshkosh...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Builder Discusses Supply Chain Issues & Delays
The owner of Bartow Builders said this week that supply chain issues continue to cause problems for his company and other trade partners. During Tuesday’s “Welcome Home” program on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Brandon Bartow said they’ve been very busy doing planning and bidding with their customers, but with a notable change from previous years.
seehafernews.com
Dates Revealed for 2022 Iteration of Cardboard City
The 6th annual Cardboard City in Manitowoc to highlight the plight of homelessness is being planned for October. Michael Etheridge, Director of the Haven of Manitowoc County Men’s Homeless Shelter, told Seehafer News there are two options: in-person on October 15th and 16th and virtual on October 8th. “Participants...
pleasantviewrealty.com
2532 Wedemeyer Street Sheboygan WI
Great home, great neighborhood, and a great price! Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch home on the southside of Sheboygan. Enter the front door into your bright living room with updated bay window and head back to the kitchen with a functional layout and additional dining area. Down the hall are three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with shower over tub. The primary bedroom offers double closets. The lower level of the home has a huge 36’x15′ rec room and a separate laundry room, workshop area, and half bathroom. The backyard has mature trees, great landscaping, and an extra storage shed. There’s also a one car garage and entertaining patio area! Well-maintained home with a new roof in 2014. Must see!
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
seehafernews.com
Rep. Sortwell Comments on Recent Lawsuit Filed Against Gov. Evers and the WI Public Defender Board
As we reported last week, Governor Tony Evers along with members of the Wisconsin Public Defender Board, have been hit with a lawsuit from several inmates in Brown County. They say that people are waiting more than 14 days to be assigned a public defender, to which Kelli Thompson, Wisconsin State Public Defender, said there is a backlog of 35,000 cases.
wearegreenbay.com
Game Day catering & party packages from Parker John’s, plus a new location announcement
(WFRV) – With preseason underway, football is officially back and when you think of Game Day, think Parker John’s. Derek and Rebecca stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how they can add some smokin’ good BBQ to your next tailgate party. Order by September 4...
whbl.com
Labor Day Week Garbage / Recycling Collection Schedule in Sheboygan
With Labor Day arriving on Monday, most municipalities will alter their garbage and recycling collection, including Sheboygan. The DPW announced that no collection will be held on Monday and the New Jersey Avenue Recycling Center will also be closed that day. Monday’s collection route will be done on Tuesday, Tuesday’s...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
Door County Pulse
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
After Vos cancels subpoenas against Wisconsin mayors in Gableman investigation, case dropped
MADISON, Wis. — Days after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 election, a lawsuit related to the investigation has officially been dismissed, online court records show. The case, filed in Waukesha County, was dismissed in its entirety on Monday. On Friday, Vos withdrew subpoenas that required a number of Wisconsin mayors to testify in...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arreset Records - August 29, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, August 29, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Joe Heller: A cartoonist take on the news of the week — in full color, broad strokes, and few words
Joe Heller was the editorial cartoonist for the Green Bay Press-Gazette in Green Bay, Wis., from 1985 until being laid off in July 2013. He still draws several cartoons a week and distributes them through his own syndicate. Through Heller Syndication, his cartoons regularly appear in more than 400 newspapers, making him the most successful self-syndicated editorial cartoonist in the nation. His cartoons are reprinted many times in USA Today, Denver Post, St. Paul Pioneer Press, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek Japan, The Week and The Washington Post. Joe’s cartoons have won numerous distinctions, including 10 Best of Gannett awards, eight Milwaukee Press Club awards and two Honorable mentions for the John Fischetti Award. He lives in Green Bay with his wife, Pamela. He is a regular featured cartoonist for the NKyTribune.
WNCY
Scammers At Work In Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area fire department is warning the public of fraudulent fundraising calls. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it received a report from a citizen who said someone called them over the weekend asking for donations for the fire department’s Family Safety Day.
msn.com
“Lights on the Fox” boat parade
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 30 lighted and decorated boats floated through downtown Green Bay Friday night. The Green Bay Yacht Club hosted “Lights on the Fox.”. Starting at about 8:30, the boat parade traveled up and down the Fox River in Green Bay, looping between the Main Street and Mason Street bridges.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency over, WIS 76 reopened to motorists
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the utility emergency that shut down a portion of WIS 76 in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened and the utility emergency is over. There is still no word on...
