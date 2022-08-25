ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

UTEP fans stay to watch the season opener come rain or shine

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP Miner fans flocked to the Sunbowl to celebrate the first game of football season. The game was delayed because of rain and thunder but that didn't deter fans from showing their support. UTEP takes on the University of North Texas for week zero's Texas showdown.
EL PASO, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with Victory

The Cowboys wrapped up their preseason with a win against Seattle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys put the preseason in the rearview mirror with a win against the Seattle Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night. Fox 4 says that a pair of unknowns recorded the winning touchdown. Ben DiNucci completed a pass to tight end, Peyton Hendershot, on a 14-yard touchdown with four minutes left.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
KVIA

WATCH: El Paso police officer assaulted at Central Regional Command

EL PASO, Texas -- A Dallas man is accused of assaulting an El Paso police officer during a post-arrest search, according to police. A video of the incident was released. According to police, it shows 29-year-old Tony Wells attacking the officer. Another officer can be seen coming to help the officer under attack.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fatal crash off 1-10 East and Hawkins closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Sunday afternoon wreck involving a truck closed off all lanes of I-10. For an unknown reason, the Ford truck left the freeway and crashed into the Texas Oncology building on 7848 Gateway East. First responders found one person critically injured and rushed them to the hospital. The unidentified person later […]
EL PASO, TX
wdfxfox34.com

Top Three Best Advice Tips for Getting a Dental Implant From a Patient’s Perspective

Originally Posted On: https://www.familydentistryoffrisco.com/top-three-best-advice-tips-for-getting-a-dental-implant-from-a-patients-perspective/. Today, we want to share the top three best advice tips for getting a dental implant at Family Dentistry of Frisco. This is a fictional story that is based on the reviews of our patients about their experiences at Family Dentistry of Frisco. Hello, my name...
FRISCO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Inept Texas Prosecutor Let an Accused Killer Walk

EL PASO, Texas—When 63-year-old Juan Garcia Flores was killed in February of last year, his daughter’s life was shattered, and the memory of his violent death still grips her when she speaks of him.“The loss of my father has upset the whole existence of my family, upside down, in every way. Him not being here has been more than a tragedy,” said Keila Reyes, sitting in a chair in what was once her father’s room, wiping her tears.“He lived here. This was his room. And it happened here,” she said, pointing to a corner where her father’s body was found...
EL PASO, TX
News Channel 25

UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas

TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
TROY, TX

