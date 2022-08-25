Read full article on original website
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
utepminers.com
North Texas Uses Strong Second Half to down Miners, 31-13, on Saturday Night
EL PASO, Texas – Gavin Hardison threw for 293 yards and a score, while Reynaldo Flores (122 yards) and Tyrin Smith (127 yards) each recorded career highs in receiving yards, but it wasn't enough as North Texas rolled by UTEP, 31-13, on a humid Saturday night in the Sun Bowl.
underdogdynasty.com
North Texas defense and weather spoil UTEP’s sellout in 31-13 fashion
Saturday evening was set to be the party in El Paso. The West Texas city was set to welcome one of the most electric atmospheres of college football’s opening “Week 0,” as the Sun Bowl witnessed a sellout for the first time since 2008. But when the...
It’s Clear That Some People In Texas Love to Mess with Texas
Tons of people in El Paso were stoked about the first UTEP Miners football game. The first game of the year for UTEP Miners football certainly amps up those party vibes for people who love to tailgate. I remember many years back when my uncles would tailgate for UTEP Miners...
KVIA
UTEP fans stay to watch the season opener come rain or shine
EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP Miner fans flocked to the Sunbowl to celebrate the first game of football season. The game was delayed because of rain and thunder but that didn't deter fans from showing their support. UTEP takes on the University of North Texas for week zero's Texas showdown.
Chuck Cox: Denton Ryan upset in its season opener as New Braunfels posts second-half rally
By Chuck Cox BELTON — Denton Ryan losing a regular-season game happens about as often as a unicorn sighting. Heading into Thursday's season opener against New Braunfels at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor's Crusader Stadium, the Raiders were a combined 68-1 in the ...
utepminers.com
UTEP Volleyball Concludes Wildcats Classic with a Reverse Sweep Victory Over Pacific
EVANSTON, Ill. - The UTEP volleyball team (2-1) closed out the Wildcats Classic with a victory over Pacific (1-2) in a five-set reverse sweep, 3-2 (22-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-9) Saturday afternoon. Hula Crisostomo, and Serena Patterson were named to the All-Tournament team. The Miners had two players hit double-digit...
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with Victory
The Cowboys wrapped up their preseason with a win against Seattle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys put the preseason in the rearview mirror with a win against the Seattle Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night. Fox 4 says that a pair of unknowns recorded the winning touchdown. Ben DiNucci completed a pass to tight end, Peyton Hendershot, on a 14-yard touchdown with four minutes left.
fox4news.com
Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 1
High school football season is officially underway, and here's a look around the local gridiron as to how teams throughout the area fared in Week 1.
This Mexican Grill Steakhouse Might Be The Best Kept Secret In Canutillo
*WARNING* The following article includes mouth watering photos that may make you hangry if you haven’t eaten yet. Ok, so I am guilty of eating my steak with….Ketchup. PLEASE DON’T CANCEL ME! But look, it’s because I’m very picky with my steak and if it’s not juicy then I have to add flavor to it, and sometimes that flavor is ketchup.
El Paso Will Enjoy A Full Weekend Of Iron Maiden Shows
September 11th... El Paso will rock with one of the greatest metal bands of all time, Iron Maiden. They're making their way to the Don Haskins Center, the first time in over a decade. But before we see them, El Paso will rock with The Iron Maidens, the official, all...
Lead pastor at Flower Mound megachurch placed on leave
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, announced during last Sunday’s service that he has been placed on a temporary leave of absence because of an online relationship he had with a woman. Chandler spoke only for a few minutes Sunday to explain to the...
KVIA
WATCH: El Paso police officer assaulted at Central Regional Command
EL PASO, Texas -- A Dallas man is accused of assaulting an El Paso police officer during a post-arrest search, according to police. A video of the incident was released. According to police, it shows 29-year-old Tony Wells attacking the officer. Another officer can be seen coming to help the officer under attack.
KWTX
Two killed during high-speed chase on I-35 that began in Central Texas, ended in Fort Worth
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - Two occupants in a vehicle that led Troy Police Department officers on a chase topping 100 miles per hour on I-35 were killed after the vehicle crashed in Fort Worth, Texas, Troy Police said. Troy police were dispatched to investigate reports of a reckless driver northbound...
3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas
DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said. Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.
August Marks 37 Years Since Flight 191 Crashed in Dallas, Texas
August 2 marked a tragic day in commercial air travel. Delta flight 191 from from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles, California was making it's regularly scheduled stop in Dallas/Fort Worth when it crashed on it's final descent. One-hundred thirty-seven people died in the crash and miraculously 27 survived. Delta...
Fatal crash off 1-10 East and Hawkins closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Sunday afternoon wreck involving a truck closed off all lanes of I-10. For an unknown reason, the Ford truck left the freeway and crashed into the Texas Oncology building on 7848 Gateway East. First responders found one person critically injured and rushed them to the hospital. The unidentified person later […]
wdfxfox34.com
Top Three Best Advice Tips for Getting a Dental Implant From a Patient’s Perspective
Originally Posted On: https://www.familydentistryoffrisco.com/top-three-best-advice-tips-for-getting-a-dental-implant-from-a-patients-perspective/. Today, we want to share the top three best advice tips for getting a dental implant at Family Dentistry of Frisco. This is a fictional story that is based on the reviews of our patients about their experiences at Family Dentistry of Frisco. Hello, my name...
Inept Texas Prosecutor Let an Accused Killer Walk
EL PASO, Texas—When 63-year-old Juan Garcia Flores was killed in February of last year, his daughter’s life was shattered, and the memory of his violent death still grips her when she speaks of him.“The loss of my father has upset the whole existence of my family, upside down, in every way. Him not being here has been more than a tragedy,” said Keila Reyes, sitting in a chair in what was once her father’s room, wiping her tears.“He lived here. This was his room. And it happened here,” she said, pointing to a corner where her father’s body was found...
News Channel 25
UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas
TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
