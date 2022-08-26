ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

Related
B100

VOTE: 2022 Tailgate Tour Week 2

We're ready for week 2 of the Quad Cities high school football season! This week we are heading out with the 2022 B100 Tailgate Tour to a Quad Cities high school football game this Friday night! But we need your help deciding where we go. Every week during this high...
GALESBURG, IL
btpowerhouse.com

Iowa Offers 2025 Combo Guard Jeremiah Fears, Jr.

Last month, the Iowa Hawkeyes put out a key offer in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Fran McCaffery and his staff decided to offer 2025 prospect Jeremiah Fears, Jr. Fans have to be really excited about this development. Fears comes out of Joliet, Illinois and plays for Joliet West along with...
IOWA CITY, IA
US 104.9

Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors

One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Marquette St. closed at 13th St. after car hits telephone pole

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car accident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, a car hit a telephone pole on N. Marquette St, completely severing the bottom of the pole, and suspending it in the air by the wires.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Davenport, IA
Sports
City
Eldridge, IA
Eldridge, IA
Sports
Davenport, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Sports
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently

Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
KEOKUK, IA
3 News Now

Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Schram enjoys victory at East Moline Speedway

Dustin Schram drove turns three and four of East Moline Speedway a little differently Sunday evening. Working the steering wheel, he used the upper racing grooves and sped to the 25-lap Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Late Model season championship feature win. “Wow, we really actually have struggled recently, but put a lot of work into this […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Find Awesome Events This Week In Your Illinois And Iowa FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tailgate#Good Luck#Welcome To The North#Sports#Hy Vee Tailgate Tour#The Biggest House
ourquadcities.com

Two more Happy Joe’s locations join list of recently closed restaurants

Two more happy Happy Joe’s Quad Cites locations are among those that have closed recently. According to the post on the Happy Joe’s, Maquoketa, Facebook page:. “Sad news, everybody. The Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, Aug. 29.”. “Unfortunately, finding enough...
MAQUOKETA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers

The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
JONES COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Police: Teen bicyclist hit by car in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old bicyclist was hurt after being hit by a car in Bettendorf. It happened Sunday evening. According to Bettendorf police, two bicyclists were traveling east on 53rd St. and were going across Devils Glen Rd. when a car waiting to turn at the intersection during a green light hit one of the bicyclists in the crosswalk.
BETTENDORF, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gambling
KWQC

FIRST ALERT DAY until 4 p.m. for strong to severe storms

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 4 p.m. for strong to severe storms. storms***. A First Alert Day will be in effect Monday for strong to severe storms. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and hail. There is a level 1 to...
DAVENPORT, IA
Pen City Current

Viking cruise patrons get special treatment

Famed international French artist Cecile Houel (pronounced “Well”) is honored, pleased and excited. Tourists aboard a Viking River Cruise will be visiting her art studio on Thursday, September 8. Originally Viking River Cruise was supposed to stop in July, but delays caused by river conditions, and the construction of a new river boat, the Viking Mississippi, a five-deck, nearly 400 passenger ship, has moved the first Burlington docking to September. Cecile has her fingers crossed that the date doesn't move again.
BURLINGTON, IA
B100

See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline

If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Whitey's, John Deere, more: Do you know the history of these iconic Moline sites?

MOLINE, Ill. — This week, the City of Moline is celebrating its sesquicentennial with food, live music and events that highlight the city's unique businesses and history. To mark the occasion, we thought we'd take a look back at the history of some of Moline's most iconic landmarks and features, including the Interstate 74 bridge, Whitey’s Ice Cream, John Deere and more.
MOLINE, IL
B100

No Scrubs Allowed At 90’s Hip Hop Tribute Show In East Moline

A Chicago-based old-school hip-hop tribute group will be coming to East Moline in a month. Too Hype Crew will be at The Rust Belt in East Moline on Friday, September 30th. If you also sing along to 90's/early 2000's hip-hop at every opportunity you get, there's a good chance you would like Too Hype Crew. They opened for Chingy at The Rust Belt back in February and they were the featured artist at The Best Dam Bix Party at Dam View Inn on Bix weekend this year. I can confirm the party band is excellent and lives up to its name, indeed creating a hype atmosphere. With no scrubs.
EAST MOLINE, IL
B100

B100

Davenport, IA
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b100quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy