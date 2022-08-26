ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
inforney.com

Rural ISD nurse’s office stocking up on NARCAN

(The Center Square) – A rural Texas school district has launched a “fighting fentanyl campaign,” which includes stocking its nurses' offices with NARCAN, an opioid overdose treatment that can reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose if it’s administered quickly enough. Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright published...
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

Poll: more newly registered voters in Texas are Republicans

(The Center Square) – A new poll conducted by Defend Texas Liberty PAC shows that more newly registered voters in Texas are registering as Republicans and hold conservative viewpoints. There are over 1.1 million new registered voters in Texas, the PAC said, with Texas registering more voters since November...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
inforney.com

Improvements made to Toll 49 through NET RMA project

Drivers will likely notice a smoother, quieter ride on Toll 49 after the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) completed a series of enhancements, including the latest in highway surface technology for skid resistance. A new surface on Toll 49 was installed between U.S Highway 69 and State...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy