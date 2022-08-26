Read full article on original website
Rural ISD nurse’s office stocking up on NARCAN
(The Center Square) – A rural Texas school district has launched a “fighting fentanyl campaign,” which includes stocking its nurses' offices with NARCAN, an opioid overdose treatment that can reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose if it’s administered quickly enough. Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright published...
A county attorney’s defense of Texas continues nearly 200 years after his ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – One man at the center of defending Texas at the southern border comes from “good revolutionary stock,” similar to his ancestors who fought for American and Texas independence. Kinney County Attorney Brent Smith’s father’s ancestor, Noah Smithwicke, “came of good revolutionary stock, his...
Poll: more newly registered voters in Texas are Republicans
(The Center Square) – A new poll conducted by Defend Texas Liberty PAC shows that more newly registered voters in Texas are registering as Republicans and hold conservative viewpoints. There are over 1.1 million new registered voters in Texas, the PAC said, with Texas registering more voters since November...
Morgan LaMantia spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Texas
Texas Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $16.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Morgan LaMantia has spent more than any other Democrat. LaMantia is running to represent Texas State Senate District 27 in 2022. LaMantia raised $695,670 and spent $3.9 million between...
Improvements made to Toll 49 through NET RMA project
Drivers will likely notice a smoother, quieter ride on Toll 49 after the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) completed a series of enhancements, including the latest in highway surface technology for skid resistance. A new surface on Toll 49 was installed between U.S Highway 69 and State...
