Public transportation in the city of Mountain Brook is “not what we want it to be,” City Manager Sam Gaston said. There is one fixed route in the city that runs from downtown Birmingham through Mountain Brook Village and English Village. In 2019, the city approved a microtransit zone, which uses smaller, neighborhood-friendly shuttle buses to pick up riders at the Central Station in downtown Birmingham and drop them off at a requested address or pick them up at the address and return them to the Central Station. All routes are maintained by the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO