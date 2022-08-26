Read full article on original website
Two people hurt in shooting at Westland Centre Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting inside the common area of Westland Centre early Saturday morning. Police say two small groups of people started fighting inside Mitchell's Sports Bar & Grill at 1:25 a.m. and it spilled out into the common area. That's when...
Armed suspect found hiding in bushes behind Muncie elementary school
A Muncie man faces charges after police say he hid in the bushes behind an elementary school Friday after threatening a man with a weapon.
Man killed in River Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating a crash in River Haven, on South River Road at Waverly Drive. According to an officer at the scene, just one vehicle was involved late Monday night. It appears it hit a tree head on. A man in the car died.
Man arrested near Muncie school with 2 guns, ammo in his backpack
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie man for possessing two guns near an elementary school. Police said they were called to 101 West Memorial Drive Friday afternoon for a man threatening another man with a gun at a smoke shop. Once officers arrived, a witness told police the...
Juvenile critically hurt in Covington Rd. moped crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A male juvenile is in critical condition, after crashing a moped on Covington Road. According to Fort Wayne police, the moped was traveling west on Covington around 8:00 p.m. Sunday near South Hadley Road. The driver lost control and crashed, with a passenger on board.
‘Not a model citizen’: Muncie man accused of home invasion wanted by police after posting bond
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Muncie man accused of taking part in a home invasion and shoving a stun gun inside the mouth of his estranged wife while asking her, “Do you want to die?”. According to the sheriff’s department,...
DeKalb Co. Sheriff: 3 injured in crash on U.S. 6
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash that left three injured Saturday night. Investigators say a Saturn Vue was heading west on U.S. 6 at around 10:45, when the driver slowed down because an animal was in the road. That's when a Mitsubishi...
FWPD: Teen brought gun to North Side football game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a 14-year-old boy who tried to bring a gun into the football game at North Side High School this past weekend. North Side and Bishop Dwenger were at halftime Friday night when the boy tried to enter the stadium with another juvenile and an adult who were with him, police said.
Courts: Hacksaw, hammer used in attack
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of using a hammer and a hacksaw to attack his employer after having his work criticized, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 77-year-old Charles Jemison on a felony count of battery with a deadly...
Woman sentenced in murder over $80 debt
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who shot a man to death over money more than two years ago has been sentenced. Kennisha J. Jackson21, was sentenced Monday to 70 years for the Jan. 14, 2020, shooting death of Diquan Q. Meriwether, 19, of Fort Wayne along Abbott Street.
Alcohol Believed To Be A Factor In Sunday Night Car VS Train Crash In DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday shortly before 10 P.M. in DeKalb County, 55-year-old Carolyn Honaker was traveling in the 4300 block of County Road 61 and drove around the crossing gate of a set of railroad tracks and then collided with an on-coming train. The train was reported to have been moving at approximately 7 MPH at the time of the crash, according to a report from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, however the extent of potential injuries to Honaker are unknown. The incident remains under investigation.
Three people transported to the hospital after Cass County crash
A crash Saturday morning in Cass County sent three people to the hospital. According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, 60-year-old Theresa Schultz of Fort Wayne was headed west on Pokagon Highway before 9 a.m. Saturday morning when she was hit by a vehicle that failed to yield at a stop sign.
Auburn Garrett Drive-In screen partially destroyed during storm
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — Sections of the Auburn Garrett Drive-In screen were heavily damaged by the storms that swept through northeast Indiana Monday afternoon. A portion of the main screen was torn away, and the base comprised of metal fencing just below the screen suffered heavy damage as well.
Suspect in double killings pleads guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the suspects in the shooting deaths of two women inside a home on Third Street last year has pleaded guilty. Joshua J. Dube pleaded guilty to lesser charges of attempted robbery, criminal confinement, and possession of methamphetamine through a plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors that drops charges of two charges of felony murder along with other drug charges.
Decatur man charged with attempted murder
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man wanted by Decatur Police in connection to an aggravated battery has been arrested. Around 6:45 Thursday morning, a post on the Decatur Police Department Facebook page said they were looking for 28-year-old Patrick Michael Scott. The post said the incident happened overnight, and Scott...
Driver of historic vehicle flown to hospital after crash
PALESTINE — On Aug. 27, at 12:57 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Union City Rescue, Liberty Township Fire Department and Careflight responded to the intersections of Wildcat Road and Palestine Union City Road on an injury accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a 2008 Maroon Buick driven by,...
