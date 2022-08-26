ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PCA 2022 Report: Villiger Cigars North America

To say that covering Villiger Cigars North America is an enigma is an understatement. Five years ago, there was no company doing better at delivering press information than Villiger, but since the COVID-19 pandemic has hit, the company has been virtually radio silent in terms of communicating its product releases. This has been disappointing because in this author’s opinion, Villiger had been riding a great trajectory prior to the pandemic.
Cigar News: Platinum Nova Batch Robusto Nicaragua Launched at PCA 2022

At the 2022 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show, Platinum Nova introduced an extension of its Platinum Nova Batch Series, the Platinum Nova Batch Robusto Nicaragua. This cigar comes in one size – a 54 x 5 Robusto and is unique from all of the other Platinum Nova Batch releases in that it is comprised of 100% Nicaraguan tobaccos. The cigar is highlighted by a Nicaraguan Jalapa wrapper.
Cigar Industry Report: Edition 500 (8/27/22)

The Cigar Industry Report is a one-stop place to catch up on the activity here at Cigar Coop. It is a combination of the news reports, cigar reviews, and assessment updates we do throughout the week. In addition, each week we will look back at Cigar Coop history. Look for this report every Saturday morning at 8am Eastern Time.
PCA 2022 Report: Platinum Nova Cigars

Based in Delray Beach, Florida, Platinum Nova is a brand that has been garnering attention over the past few years. The company’s operations are run by CEO Leonor “Leo” Abzaradel who has worked on expanding the company’s portfolio as well as promoting the portfolio as a whole. At the 2022 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show, there would be two new cigars introduced by Platinum Nova. In addition, Abzaradel would also introduce an accessories brand.
PCA 2022 Report: La Galera Cigars

La Galera Cigars is a premium cigar brand owned by Jochy Blanco. Based in the Dominican Republic, for many years, Blanco was best known as a tobacco grower and owner of Tabacalera Palma. In 2015, Jochy decided to enter the market with his own brand. He would acquire IndianHead Cigars from Bill Bock (who had decided to retire). At the time IndianHead Cigars was mostly focused on value-priced cigars, so concurrently Blanco added a premium brand into the portfolio – and that brand was La Galera. The past seven years has seen Blanco build up the La Galera brand. In addition he has brought his son Jose Manuel Blanco onboard. 2022 was a quieter year for La Galera in terms of new products, but certainly not a quiet year for La Galera at the Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show as the company had quite a busy show.
