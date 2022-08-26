La Galera Cigars is a premium cigar brand owned by Jochy Blanco. Based in the Dominican Republic, for many years, Blanco was best known as a tobacco grower and owner of Tabacalera Palma. In 2015, Jochy decided to enter the market with his own brand. He would acquire IndianHead Cigars from Bill Bock (who had decided to retire). At the time IndianHead Cigars was mostly focused on value-priced cigars, so concurrently Blanco added a premium brand into the portfolio – and that brand was La Galera. The past seven years has seen Blanco build up the La Galera brand. In addition he has brought his son Jose Manuel Blanco onboard. 2022 was a quieter year for La Galera in terms of new products, but certainly not a quiet year for La Galera at the Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show as the company had quite a busy show.

