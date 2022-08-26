Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Create Arrays in Google Sheets
Working with arrays is an important skill for anyone who frequently works with spreadsheets. Often, you’ll need to interpret them and work with functions that can make sense of them. On the other hand, you have to know how to build them. This guide will show you how. What...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Uninstallation Error 0x80073CFA in Windows 10 & 11
Error 0x80073CFA is an uninstallation issue for Microsoft Store apps in Windows 10 and 11. It usually happens when you try to uninstall an app, accompanied by an error message that says, “we couldn’t uninstall <app name>.”. Unfortunately, if you're trying to uninstall the app to fix a...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Quick Settings Not Working on Windows 11
Windows 11 has a Quick Settings tool that lets you change frequently-adjusted settings without opening the Settings menu. The app provides quick access to audio monitoring, brightness control, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth settings. However, Quick Settings can sometimes have problems that prevent you from opening them on Windows 11. This guide...
makeuseof.com
How to Use the CHOOSE Function in Google Sheets
The CHOOSE function allows you to use an index number to pick options specified within the formula. These options can be written within the formula or cell references. While it can be a confusing function to get used to, once you understand the basics, it will become much easier to use. Read on to learn more about how to use the CHOOSE function in Google Sheets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Use Workspaces and Hot Corners in Linux Mint to Boost Productivity
There are endless situations, wherein you need to toggle between different applications on your desktop. Linux Mint has the perfect solution to ease your application management woes. You can use workspaces to maintain some semblance of neatness in an otherwise messy desktop screen. If this interests you, here's how you...
makeuseof.com
Does Microsoft Edge Keep Opening Itself on Windows? Try These Fixes
If Microsoft Edge keeps opening automatically on your Windows computer, it can be an annoying bug at best and a resource hog at worst. Of course, that's not something you'd want, even if Edge is your preferred web browser. So, if you are looking for a way to stop Microsoft...
makeuseof.com
How to Translate a PDF File Into Any Language
Whether you’re a researcher who wants to dig into a topic or work with foreigners, you might want to translate a PDF into another language. While translating text files is quite simple, PDFs can get a bit trickier. This is especially true if you want to translate a scanned PDF or want to translate on a mobile phone. Here, we discuss all the different ways of translating a PDF.
makeuseof.com
Is Linux Lite the Simple, Fast, and Lightweight Linux Distro You Need?
Linux is a highly customizable and open-source operating system kernel. This is why you'll find tons of Linux distros out there to choose from, making it pretty hard to make a choice. However, if you are looking for a simple, fast, and lightweight distro, Linux Lite might be the one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Exclude Folders From Windows Search
There are a few reasons why you might want to exclude folders from Windows Search. Perhaps you don't want a folder appearing in your search results and potentially burying the file you're actually looking for, or you just don't want people snooping inside of it. Fortunately, you can hide your...
makeuseof.com
How to Visit the Past Using Google Street View on Mobile
Google’s been capturing images for Street View since 2007. It’s a feature included with Google Maps you can use to browse parts of the world in 360 degrees. For some time now, you could use time travel on desktop computers to view captures from previous years. As part...
makeuseof.com
Is the Windows Start Button Not Working? Here's How to Fix It
The Start Menu has been a central part of Windows since Windows 95. Because of its inclusion in almost every Windows version, it's sorely missed when it decides to stop working. Fortunately, there are more than a few ways to get the Start Menu button working again if it quits...
makeuseof.com
How to Pre-Register for Games on the Google Play Store, and Why You Should
Are you a fan of staying on top of the latest games to hit the Google Play Store? If you are, you might consider keeping an eye on the pre-register section. Here, you’ll find all the announced upcoming releases along with an option to pre-register for them. Pre-registering is...
makeuseof.com
How to Try DuckDuckGo's Email Protection Service in Open Beta
You can now use a free service created by internet privacy specialists DuckDuckGo to help stop advertising and tracking companies from monitoring your emails. Announced in 2021, Email Protection beta strips tracking strings from links, from images, and from other assets within emails. The project has moved to "Open Beta",...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “Last Line No Longer Available” iPhone Error
Do you keep receiving a "Last Line No Longer Available" error while attempting to place a call on your iPhone? You're not alone, as several iOS users have come across the same issue. Below, we'll briefly discuss what this error means, why it shows up on your iPhone, and teach...
makeuseof.com
Is Your Windows 10 Brightness Not Working? Here's What to Do
Microsoft has made it quite easy to change the brightness setting in Windows. But the feature often breaks owing to faulty software updates, graphics drivers, or hardware issues. Fortunately, fixing the brightness setting only takes a couple of minutes if there are no hardware issues involved. Let’s see what causes...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up and Use Siri on the iPhone 13
While Amazon has Alexa and Google has Google Assistant, Apple has its very own Siri to respond to your voice commands. Siri is one of the most widely used features on iPhones—for a good reason. It can answer your questions and performs various tasks for you, which is why it has become very popular among Apple users.
makeuseof.com
How to Create Scheduled Tasks in Windows PowerShell (and Why You Should)
Oftentimes, when you want to schedule tasks in Windows, you'll usually reach for the Windows Task Scheduler utility first. However, it is possible to use Windows PowerShell cmdlets to create, edit and delete scheduled tasks. But why should you use PowerShell to schedule tasks instead of the designated Tash Scheduler...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Mono Audio in Windows 11
By default, your PC plays audio in stereo by utilizing both speakers. However, if one of your speakers isn't working properly, or you're using a headset with one earphone, you might not hear a few sounds if they try to play on the "missing" speaker. Fortunately, Windows lets you change...
makeuseof.com
MX Linux 21.2 "Wildflower" Lands, Keeping Things Simple
The Debian-based distribution MX Linux has announced the release of MX Linux 21 version 21.2, dubbed "Wildflower." The update continues MX's tradition of simplicity. The developers touted the release in an official MX Linux blog post:. MX-21.2 is the second refresh of our MX-21 release, consisting of bugfixes, kernels, and...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Webcam Settings on Windows 11
Almost all professionals are using their webcams more than before given the shift towards remote and hybrid work models. If you're spending more time looking into a webcam lens than meeting someone face-to-face, it makes sense to have complete control over your device. Fortunately, Windows has several built-in settings for...
Comments / 0