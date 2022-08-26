Read full article on original website
Sunrise brief: First Solar to expand U.S. solar manufacturing by 4.4 GW
California Energy Commission awards grant for low-income multifamily solar and storage project The CEC awarded Yotta Energy $1.23 million to install the project for the 11-story multifamily housing complex. Aluminum-sulfur battery for small-scale storage at $8.99/kWh Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers have developed a battery with two electrodes made of...
Sunrise brief: EV battery manufacturing coming to America
Lab manufactured perovskite solar panel goes nine months, loses 25% of its efficiency Researchers built and deployed a nine perovskite solar panel array that showed little generation loss due to high temperatures, and performed better over time than researchers expected. GAF Energy breaks ground on Texas solar roofing plant The...
Grid-forming inverter to stabilize microgrids
Toshiba has developed a grid-forming (GFM) inverter for applications in microgrids. The Japanese industrial group said the new inverter can maintain the grid frequency of distribution systems by providing pseudo-inertia through power output from the inverter when the grid frequency rapidly fluctuates. “Toshiba has implemented a control algorithm of the...
Solar on canals moves closer to reality
In February pv magazine reported on Project Nexus, which planned to install solar panels over California canals. Now that project is about to move forward with groundbreaking planned for the fall. The Turlock Irrigation District (TID) is partnering with the Department of Water Resource (DWR), Solar AquaGrid, and the University...
Panasonic plans second $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant
Panasonic, which supplies its electric vehicle (EV) batteries to companies like Tesla, announced it plans another $4 billion factory, which is expected to be located in Oklahoma, reports sources close to the Wall Street Journal. The factory joins a Kansas City area facility that was announced last month. The Kansas...
Houston area 113 MW, $160 million solar project achieves financing
The Longbow Solar project has achieved financing, as Monarch Private Capital announced the closing of a tax equity investment in the Brazoria County, Texas solar site. The 113 MW facility is valued at $160 million. Monarch is a national environmental and social governance investment firm that develops, finances, and manages...
Enphase partners with Home Connect to manage home appliances from a single app
Enphase Energy, Inc., a microinverter and battery specialist, announced an agreement with Home Connect, an open digital platform that allows home appliances of various brands to be managed with a single app. Enphase will integrate its home energy systems with the Home Connect platform, offering users a way to power Home Connect enabled home appliances.
