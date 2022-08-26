Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wave 3
All lanes of I-65 South near Fairgrounds closed due to accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-65 South near the Fairgrounds are closed due to an accident. According to Metro Safe, the call for a vehicle collision came in around 2:30p.m. Sunday. Police, Fire and EMS are on scene of the crash. Traffic is being rerouted to Crittenden Drive....
Wave 3
Several injured after vehicle flees traffic stop and crashes, driver runs off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for the person who was driving a car that fled from a traffic stop and later caused a multi-vehicle accident. Around 1:15 a.m., Shively police attempted to stop a car at Dixie Highway and Gagel Ave., but the car wouldn’t stop and continued south on Dixie.
wdrb.com
Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
wvih.com
Wrong Way Driver Causes Fatal Accident
A person was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near the Watterson Expressway Sunday afternoon. Witnesses told Louisville Metro Police officers a pickup truck was driving north in the southbound lanes and crashed into several cars around 2:30 p.m. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the pickup burst into flames and a person inside one of the cars was killed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies after crash involving motorcycle on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Saturday. The accident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Outer Loop and New Cut Road. LMPD said their preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle, 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, was...
wdrb.com
1 man in custody after fatal wrong-way crash on I-65 near the Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one man is in custody after a crash on I-65 southbound near the Watterson Expressway killed one person Sunday afternoon. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, that man has been identified as Thomas Catalina. Witnesses told police that...
Wave 3
Person killed in wrong-way crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Watterson Expressway Sunday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash on I-65 south. Witnesses told officers a pickup truck was driving north in...
Wave 3
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the suspect and the person killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 near the Fairgrounds have been released. Louisville Metro police say the suspect is Thomas Catalina. The charges against Catalina, who remains hospitalized, are pending. The victim killed in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Driver accused of leading police on chase through La Grange, seriously injuring woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange man is accused of leading police on a vehicle chase and leaving one woman seriously injured, all while high on drugs. According to court documents, 28-year-old Thomas Phillips was arrested by La Grange police just after 6 p.m. Sunday. Police said they saw...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested for starting apartment fire with people inside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested on Monday for intentionally starting a fire inside an apartment complex with residents inside. According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Robert Curran was seen and then later admitted to starting a fire inside an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Hazelwood Avenue.
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs victim of motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man killed on Outer Loop late Saturday night. Authorities said 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, of Shepherdsville, died of blunt force trauma due to the accident. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of accident involving a motorcycle just after 11...
Wave 3
LMPD investigates overnight shootings that injured 3 people including 12-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating a series of overnight shootings that left three people shot, including a 12-year-old. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to respond to the 3900 block of Accomack Drive on a report of a shooting. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a 12-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man shot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLKY.com
11-year-old off ventilators after being hit walking to her bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville parents are urging drivers to be aware after their daughter was hit and seriously injured crossing the road. It happened on Aug. 19 on Breckenridge Lane near Hikes Lane. According to police, 11-year-old Ka'leeya Brown was attempting to cross the street to get to her bus stop.
1 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least one person was killed after a wrong-way driver barreled into seven other vehicles on a Kentucky interstate Sunday, authorities said. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the wrong-way driver burst into flames after colliding with the other cars, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Police...
One dead after airplane crash in French Lick
FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A person has died following a single-engine airplane crash at the French Lick Airport. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened at approximately 9:09 p.m. on August 27. First responders found the airplane on fire when they arrived. Authorities would later learn that one occupant was inside the plane […]
WLKY.com
Louisville father arrested after seriously injuring 3-year-old son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father was arrested last week after Norton Children's Hospital contacted the Louisville Metro Police Department with reports of a child with injuries that aligned with child abuse. LMPD said that a witness also reported that 34-year-old Darrius Tabron had abused his son. The witness...
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on I-65 South near Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD Traffic Unit responded to a crash on I-65 Southbound and I-265 around 7:00 a.m. Saturday. LMPD said the driver, 43-year-old Kimberly Neuner, for some unknown reason lost control of the vehicle and struck the median wall. The vehicle continued southbound and struck the rear end...
wdrb.com
Man killed in motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Road, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
WLKY.com
Identity released of man found dead near rail line in New Albany
The man found near a railroad track in New Albany Thursday who later died has been identified. According to New Albany Police, 31-year-old Justin O'Neal was found bleeding from "unknown means" in the area of East 14th Street near the Norfolk Southern rail line. O'neal was taken immediate to U0fL...
wdrb.com
1 person dead after southern Indiana small plane crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a small plane crashed at a southern Indiana airport over the weekend. According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the incident took place just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police say 911 dispatchers received reports that a small plane had crashed at the French Lick Airport.
Comments / 0